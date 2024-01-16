Sorry, retirees: These 12 states still tax Social Security. Is yours one of them?

Social Security recipients received the largest cost-of-living adjustment in four decades in 2023. But because those payments boosted their incomes, many of those beneficiaries could take a financial hit this tax season.

Retirees may know that the federal government will tax their Social Security, which can include monthly retirement, survivor and disability benefits, if their total income exceeds certain amounts. But fewer may realize that some states also will levy a tax.

Only about a dozen states are taxing Social Security benefits this year, and that number will drop further next year. While each state has different rules on what or how they will tax your Social Security money, age and income usually determine if you pay.

It’s best to check with your state’s rules, but here are general guidelines on what you can expect:

Which states tax Social Security benefits?

These dozen states tax benefits:

How do states tax Social Security?

Methods vary widely so check your state’s laws, but these are generally the ways states will tax Social Security:

Age-based . For example, Coloradans under 65 may owe taxes on Social Security benefits but older people generally don't.

Income-based . For example, Missouri taxes Social Security benefits only if your income tops $85,000, or $100,000 for married couples, and New Mexico only with income above $100,000 for married couples filing jointly, surviving spouses and heads of household with more than $150,000, and married couples filing separately with more than $75,000 in income.

Taxable income includes Social Security benefits. Minnesota taxes Social Security income that's considered taxable by the federal government, but some receipients qualify for a Social Security income subtraction when filing their state tax return.

How much can you make from Social Security without having to pay taxes?

The best way to avoid taxes on Social Security benefits is to limit your income by investing with a Roth IRA while saving. Roth IRA withdrawals aren’t counted as taxable income. They are tax-free.

You can also hope your state eliminates its tax on Social Security benefits, which has been the trend. Missourians and Nebraskans won't have to pay any tax on Social Security money beginning in tax year 2024.

