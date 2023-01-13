U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

Sorting Cash Machine Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Numbers of Grocery Stores and Supermarkets Bolsters Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Sorting Cash Machine Market

Global Sorting Cash Machine Market
Global Sorting Cash Machine Market

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sorting Cash Machine Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sorting cash machine market is expected to grow from $1.42 billion in 2021 to $1.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The sorting cash machine market is expected to grow to $1.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the sorting cash machine market in 2021. The regions covered in the sorting cash machine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

An increasing number of grocery stores and supermarkets is expected to propel the growth of the sorting cash machine market going forward. Supermarkets and grocery stores refer to large stores where a variety of groceries and other household supplies are sold. Grocery stores and supermarkets deal with small as well as huge amounts of money and require sorting cash machines to count the notes, give accurate data, and bundle them accordingly.

For instance, in September 2022, according to a report published by Reliance Retail, an Indian retail company, the number of its stores in India increased from 11,784 to 15,196 from the year 2019 to 2022, and they opened 7 new stores each day. Furthermore, in December 2021, according to Walmart Inc a US-based retail corporation, operated more than 10,500 stores in 24 countries and added more than 500,000 new associates globally in 2020. Therefore, the increasing number of grocery stores and supermarkets is driving the growth of the sorting cash machine market going forward.

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the sorting cash machine market. Major companies operating in the sorting cash machine market are focused on developing technologically advanced products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in August 2019, ICICI Bank Limited, an India-based multinational bank and financial services company, launched ""robotic arms"" with industrial robotic arm technology to sort bank notes at its currency chests.

In accordance with the Reserve Bank of India's ""Clean Note Policy,"" ICICI administered currency chests where cash gathered from branches is organised. Unprocessed currency is concurrently fed into three sophisticated note-sorting machines by each robotic arm. Additionally, it retrieves processed currency from output sackers, aligns loose notes, binds packets, and places the items in the appropriate trays. The robotic arms employ a variety of sensors to quickly check over 70 characteristics.

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Notes Sorter; Coins Sorter
2) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises; Small and Medium Sized Enterprise
3) By Application: Bank; Supermarket; Hospital; Other Applications

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2022 - 2026

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$1.51 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026

$1.78 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.2%

Regions Covered

Global


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k1vah2

