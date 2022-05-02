U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,118.05
    -13.88 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,864.55
    -112.66 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,357.15
    +22.51 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,873.43
    +9.33 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.75
    +0.06 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.80
    -43.90 (-2.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    -0.44 (-1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0519
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9920
    +0.1050 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2515
    -0.0056 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1000
    +0.2700 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,766.42
    +217.12 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.90
    -0.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

SORTIS, LLC Q1 2022

·2 min read

SORTIS INCOME FUND EARNINGS

PORTLAND, Ore., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sortis, LLC ("Sortis"), a Portland, Oregon-based alternative investment fund manager, announced that Sortis Income Fund, LLC produced a net annualized return of 10.11% during the first quarter of 2022. The Sortis Income Fund ("SIF") is an unleveraged mortgage fund that focuses on short-term, first position loans collateralized by real estate.

"After four consecutive quarters of over 10% net annualized yields to our investors in 2021, we're pleased to deliver another double-digit return to start 2022. Our continued growth directly reflects our investors' confidence in Sortis to protect investor principal and deliver above-market returns," said Jef Baker, SIF Managing Director. "With the Fed raising interest rates, we are pleased to see continued and growing demand for financing. We also are optimistic about real estate values in an inflationary environment. History has shown that real estate generally performs well in this part of the cycle, which bodes well for the collateral securing our loans," added Sam Ross, SIF Managing Director.

The Sortis Income Fund and its other investment offerings are accessible via major national investment platforms or directly from Sortis Holdings at www.sortis.com/funds.

About Sortis Income Fund
Sortis Income Fund is an evergreen real estate loan fund offered through private placement to accredited investors. The fund is managed by Sortis, LLC. The fund has a conservative focus on holding real estate loans. Sortis, with deep roots in the Northwest, has developed a broad network over many years in banking and finance and has earned a reputation as a high-quality private lender that can execute efficiently.

About Sortis, LLC
Sortis, LLC is a leader in diversified alternative investment strategies focused on real estate, lending, and acquisitions. Sortis Funds include the Sortis Income Fund, The Sortis Real Estate Investment Trust, the Sortis Rescue Fund, and Sortis Opportunity Zone Funds. Operating under the principles of client focus, integrity, hard work, and creativity, Sortis, LLC provides its accredited investors with well-managed, diverse asset-based investment strategies. Learn more at sortis.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sortis-llc-q1-2022-301537478.html

SOURCE Sortis Holdings

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Oil analyst details ‘something far more serious’ going on in energy markets

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil and energy market swings as China expands its COVID-19 lockdowns to cinemas and gyms.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Buffett Is Back With One of His Biggest Buying Sprees in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- After complaining for years that high valuations were thwarting his stock-buying efforts, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is back hoovering up other companies’ shares.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Wobble With 10-Year Bond Yield Close to 3

  • Amazon's Stock Crashed. Is It Time to Buy?

    Investors have plenty to worry about, including the escalating conflict in Europe, global supply chain disruptions, and the possibility that the Federal Reserve's plan to tame inflation will drive the economy into a recession. Against this backdrop, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has no shortage of challenges. Together, these and other issues resulted in Amazon's e-commerce sales falling 3% year over year in the first quarter, while its costs rose significantly.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Why Tesla Stock Dropped, Then Popped on Monday

    Shares of electric-car leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped more than 2% in early trading Monday, dragged down by a series of apparently bad news headlines. The good news is that Tesla stock has already recovered its gains and is heading back higher as of 10:30 a.m. ET -- on investors' conclusion that the news isn't really as bad as it first appeared. Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, first Barron's reported over the weekend on investor concerns that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion could leave Musk loaded with debt and at risk of having to sell more Tesla shares -- with a deleterious effect upon Tesla's stock price.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Decline as Treasury Yields Push Higher: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Japanese institutional managers -

  • Warren Buffett reminds the world about 3 legendary investing tips: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett brought the investing heat at his annual meeting. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 2, 2022.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Jumping Higher Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were rising today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors appear to be reacting to better-than-expected quarterly results by one of Nvidia's competitors -- which indicates strength in the broader semiconductor market. ON Semiconductor, a chip company focusing on the automotive and industrial markets, reported its first-quarter results today, with non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.22, up from just $0.35 in the year-ago quarter, and above Wall Street's consensus estimate of $1.05 per share.

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood stock crash: 'God is getting just'

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger did some kicking of a downed dog on Saturday.

  • International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    International Business Machines Corporation's ( NYSE:IBM ) dividend will be increasing to US$1.65 on 10th of June. This...

  • Freeport-McMoRan Slumps: Time to Buy?

    Investors didn't hear what they wanted from copper miner Freeport-McMoRan's (NYSE: FCX) first-quarter earnings presentation. As a reminder, the investment case for Freeport-McMoRan rests on the idea that copper demand is headed higher due to underlying industrial demand coupled with its increased use in electric vehicles, renewable energy, and the trend toward electrification in the economy. In short, the outlook for copper prices is good, and Freeport-McMoRan stands well placed to benefit due to its production capability.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • Storied VC says investors are unlearning the lessons of the last bull market. Jeff Bezos says you should listen.

    Bill Gurley, a venture capitalist who made a $11 million bet in Uber in 2011, has a warning for tech investors.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Recession

    These fundamentally strong but beaten-down growth stocks have the firepower to outlast any recession.

  • New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.17

    New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ( NYSE:NYCB ) will pay a dividend of US$0.17 on the 19th of May. This payment means...

  • SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES US$1.1 BILLION PORTFOLIO TRANSFORMATION THROUGH ACQUISITIONS OF NOMAD ROYALTY COMPANY AND BASECORE PORTFOLIO

    Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties", "Sandstorm" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAND, TSX: SSL) is pleased to announce the growth of its portfolio of assets through the following transactions: