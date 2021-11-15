U.S. markets close in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,678.21
    -4.64 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,096.55
    -3.76 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,805.49
    -55.47 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,397.33
    -14.45 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.53
    -0.26 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.40
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1392
    -0.0053 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6150
    +0.0330 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3435
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0450
    +0.1950 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,956.69
    +98.52 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,582.23
    -42.81 (-2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.86
    +3.95 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,776.80
    +166.83 (+0.56%)
     

SOS raises 3.4M to add some pizazz to your local tampon vending machine

Haje Jan Kamps
·2 min read

SOS already has a number of vending machines in the wild, dotted around the map in its native Boston. The company just closed a $3.4 million round to expand its offering of health and wellness products in vending machines in bathrooms. The vending machines are touch screens that also double as a "visually rich advertising and marketing platform," just in case you were getting nervous at the desperate shortage of advertising in the world around us.

The latest round was led by the cleverly named For Later, which is the investment arm of Boston-based retail incubator For Now. Also participating in the round is a star-studded lineup of angel investors, including the Khan family; Zoe Cruz, Jerod Mayo, a New England Patriots coach and former player; Ju Rhyu of Hero Cosmetics and others.

SOS' machines have been installed in a number of venues around Boston, including Fenway Park, Prudential Center and State Street Corporation's offices, as well as FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

"Our machines transform a moment of panic into a moment of empowerment and choice,” said Robina Verbeek, founder and co-CEO at SOS. “We believe that convenient access must be paired with exceptional products and an elevated retail experience. ‘Quick and easy’ shouldn’t mean ‘cheap and shoddy,’ especially when it comes to women’s health. Everyone deserves better."

The two-woman founding team and the company's co-CEOs are Susanna Twarog and Robina Verbeek. They met as colleagues at financial services company State Street, and combined forces to solve the perennial problem of broken, out-of-stock tampon machines.

SOS vending machine

The team built its first version of the machine in 2017, and deployed the first vending machine at a location in 2020. The company's mission is to replace the unreliable, ugly old metal boxes with modern devices and services that "delivers essential personal care and beauty products from today's leading brands." The company hopes that its five design patents will hold the competition at bay for long enough to get a foothold in the market.

“We’re proud to partner with SOS to meet the wellness and personal needs of our staff, fans, and the South Florida community,” said Panthers Chief Commercial Officer Shawn Thornton. “We hope the SOS smart machines give patrons peace of mind knowing they can easily access these wellness products while enjoying concerts, games or events at FLA Live Arena.”

The company's next installation will bring an additional 35 SOS machines to the Florida Panthers' FLA Live Arena in Sunrise and five machines to the Panthers' IceDen in Coral Springs. In the coming months, the company is aiming to expand to additional cities and locations across the U.S., including New York, Florida, California and beyond.

Recommended Stories

  • Mother and daughter shot in Oakland

    A mother and daughter in Oakland were shot and wounded. Both were taken to the hospital. James Torrez reports

  • Seven years after last venture investment, Mixpanel scores $200M Series C

    Mixpanel was a hot startup in 2014 when it nabbed a $65 million Series B on an $865 million valuation, a sizable B round and valuation for those days. Today, seven years after that announcement, the company finally has a C round, a $200 million investment on a $1.05 billion valuation from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities. The company has gone on record with TechCrunch that there are lots of reasons for the gap, and when it promoted COO Amir Movafaghi to CEO in 2018, it was the first in a series of steps that it took to right the ship.

  • Musk Offers to Sell More Tesla Shares After Insulting Bernie Sanders on Twitter

    Elon Musk, ex-Technoking, ex-Lorde Edge, but still the richest person on the planet, took to Twitter over the weekend to insult Sen. Bernie Sanders, telling him, "I keep forgetting that you're still...

  • Intercept Posts Long-Term Data For Obeticholic Acid In Chronic Liver Disease Patients

    Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) has announced results from a new analysis examining obeticholic acid's (OCA) potential to improve transplant-free survival in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). In the analysis, 209 patients treated with OCA in the POISE long-term safety extension study had significantly greater transplant-free survival than patients in the external control groups. In the OCA arm, three events were observed versus 146 and 276 occurrences in the Global PB

  • Covid Cases Are Rising Again. Booster Rollout Could Expand as a Result.

    The threat of a winter surge in the Northern Hemisphere is looming, just as the so-called Delta wave begins to recede in the U.S. This time, it could push forward a resolution of the unanswered questions around the U.S. booster rollout. U.S. regulators stopped short of allowing third doses of Covid-19 vaccines for all adults this fall, stymying the rollout that the Biden administration had promised in August. Now, with cases rising again, it appears as though the administration is going to push again for universal boosting for all adults in the U.S.

  • PhaseBio shares fall despite positive late-stage study results for lead drug candidate

    PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported positive late-stage clinical trial data for its lead new drug candidate Monday. The announcement, however, did not generate excitement on Wall Street as the Malvern company's stock was down about 8% at $3.41 per share in early afternoon trading. PhaseBio's experimental drug, bentracimab, is being developed to reverse the anti-clotting effects of ticagrelor, an anti-platelet medicine, in patients who require urgent surgery or an invasive procedure, or are experiencing uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding.

  • Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine boosters OK's by Health Canada

    Moderna Inc. said Friday that a booster dose for its COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized by Health Canada for use in people at least 18 years old, at least six months after the completion of the primary two-dose regimen. Last month, U.S. regulators had signed off on extending boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and said eligible people can get a brand different from the shots they originally received. Moderna's stock fell 1.1% in morning trading. Earlier, the

  • The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

    Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.Keep reading to learn what medical and public health researchers in Boston say may be t

  • This Popular Supplement Can Send You to ER, Experts Say

    Supplements are meant to do just that—supplement your diet, so you get all the nutrients you need. But some have harmful effects that can send you to the emergency department, says Susan Farrell, MD, Contributing Editor at Harvard Health. In one 10-year study, "researchers looked at surveillance data from 63 hospital emergency departments to estimate the annual number of ED visits associated with adverse effects from dietary supplements," she writes. "The authors defined 'dietary supplements' as

  • Alzheimer’s vaccine step closer after new treatment reverses memory loss

    A vaccine against Alzheimer’s disease could be on the horizon after scientists carried out successful trials in animals.

  • Dr. Fauci Warns This is the Biggest Risk When Traveling Right Now

    People all across the U.S. decided not to travel to see loved ones for Thanksgiving and Christmas last year, while the coronavirus surged far and wide. But as we approach our second holiday season in the COVID pandemic, things are a lot different. Millions of people are now vaccinated, making the idea of traveling and gathering with others a much safer proposition this year than it was in 2020. And several health officials have agreed, including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) D

  • EXCLUSIVE: NanoViricides Develops Chewable Pills, Lung Inhalation Formulations For COVID-19 Candidate

    NanoViricides Inc (NYSE: NNVC) has developed oral gummies formulations of its Pan-Coronavirus COVID-19 Drug Candidate NV-CoV-2 to benefit non-hospitalized patients. What Happened: NanoViricides completed the development of an oral gummies (chewable gel) formulation of NV-CoV-2 for the benefit of symptomatic non-hospitalized patients. The Company believes that this formulation may have advantages in drug bioavailability over oral pills because of partial sublingual absorption that avoids the gast

  • 6 myths about shingles, a virus that can strike at any age and at any time

    Shingles rates have been increasing in the U.S. for unknown reasons. There are a lot of myths about shingles out there—here are some facts you should know.

  • Bausch + Lomb Reports More Than 41 Million Units Of Contact Lens, Eye And Lens Care Materials Recycled Through ONE By ONE And Biotrue® Eye Care Recycling Programs

    Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), today announced its exclusive ONE by ONE and Biotrue® Eye Care Recycling programs have recycled a total of 41,358,603 million units, or 248,516 pounds, of used contact lens, eye and lens care materials. The programs are made possible through a collaboration with TerraCycle®, a world leader in the collection and repurposing of hard-to-recycle post-consumer waste.

  • Surefire Ways to Lose Visceral Fat, Say Experts

    Belly fat—also known as visceral fat—isn't just unsightly. It's seriously hazardous to your health. This type of fat lies deep within the abdomen, under the muscle, where it nestles around vital organs like the intestines, liver and pancreas, releasing toxic substances that raise your risk of chronic diseases like cancer, heart trouble and diabetes. Here are six of the most effective, science-backed ways to lose visceral fat. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of o

  • Ways You're Catching Covid Without Knowing It

    Nearly two years into the pandemic, you might think you know all the best practices necessary to avoid contracting COVID. But the Delta variant, vaccines, booster shots and the resumption of normal life have changed—and continue to change—the safety equation. Add a bit of COVID fatigue most of us are suffering from, and it's entirely possible you might catch COVID this winter without knowing it. Here's what science and experts say are the most common ways that could happen. Read on to find out m

  • Surgeon General Just Issued This COVID Warning

    When Fox News reports that coronavirus cases are going up, ears from both sides of the aisle get pricked. The network did just that Sunday morning. "COVID cases are up 11% over the last two weeks, and you can see this spike across the country," said Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace. "The virus is on the rise in 26 states from California to Maine——in some states increases of more than 50%. And the CDC says 68%, two thirds of us counties now have 'high community transmission' as the weather gets

  • Green Thumb CEO on weed criminalization: 'That’s a problem. That’s these people’s lives. This is America.'

    For one cannabis company CEO, ending federal prohibition isn't a top priority. Priority no. 1 is to release the inmates serving time for marijuana offenses.

  • The #1 Cause of Visceral Fat, According to Science

    Belly fat. Few words inspire more fear in the hearts of health-minded people. And for good reason. Visceral fat—the technical term for belly fat—is more than just a pooch that develops around your waistline in response to too much beer and simple carbs. It can actually be quite dangerous. Read on to find out more about those health risks, the primary cause of visceral fat, and what you can do to prevent it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Ha

  • If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

    A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or ve