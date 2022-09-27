U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

Sosei Heptares to host R&D Day highlighting its innovative R&D and translational medicine approaches to drug discovery and strong pipeline momentum

Sosei Group Corporation
·2 min read
Sosei Group Corporation
Sosei Group Corporation

TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sosei Group Corporation (“the Company”; TSE: 4565) will hold an R&D Day on Thursday, 13 October 2022, at 3:30 pm JST. The meeting will be held in person in Tokyo for institutional investors, securities analysts and the press and will also be available via a live webcast. Please click here to register for the event.

  • Date: Thursday, 13 October 2022

  • Time: 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm JST (7:30 am – 9:30 am BST)

  • Presenters:

Chris Cargill, President and CEO

 

Corporate presentation, vision, strategy and progress

 

 

 

Matt Barnes, Head of UK R&D

 

Focusing on out-licensed and partnered programs

 

 

 

Rie Suzuki, Senior Director, Translational Biology

 

Focused on wholly owned, in-house programs

About Sosei Heptares
We are an international biopharmaceutical group focused on the discovery and early development of new medicines originating from our proprietary GPCR-targeted StaR® technology and structure-based drug design platform capabilities. We are advancing a broad and deep pipeline of novel medicines across multiple therapeutic areas, including neurology, immunology, gastroenterology and inflammatory diseases.

We have established partnerships with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies and multiple emerging technology companies, including AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Genentech (Roche), GSK, Kallyope, Neurocrine Biosciences, Novartis, Pfizer, Takeda and Verily. Sosei Heptares is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan with corporate and R&D facilities in Cambridge, UK.

“Sosei Heptares” is the corporate brand and trademark of Sosei Group Corporation, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565). Sosei, Heptares, the logo and StaR® are trademarks of Sosei Group companies.

For more information, please visit https://www.soseiheptares.com/
LinkedIn: @soseiheptaresco | Twitter: @soseiheptaresco | YouTube: @soseiheptaresco

Enquiries:

Sosei Heptares – Media and Investor Relations
Hironoshin Nomura, Chief Financial Officer
Shinichiro Nishishita, VP Investor Relations, Head of Regulatory Disclosures
Candelle Chong, SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy
Japan: +81 (0)3 5210 3399 | United Kingdom: +44 (0)1223 949390 | IR@SoseiHeptares.com

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting (for International Media)
Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, Eleanor Perkin
+44 (0)203 928 6900 | SoseiHeptares@medistrava.com


