Sosei Heptares Webinar Presentation for FY2021 Financial Results

Sosei Group Corporation
·1 min read

TOKYO, Japan and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sosei Group Corporation (“the Company”; TSE: 4565) will announce its earnings results and present operational highlights for the 12 months ended 31 December 2021 on Thursday, 10 February 2022.

The Company will host a webinar presentation with Shinichi Tamura, President and CEO, Chris Cargill, Chief Financial Officer, Miles Congreve, Chief Scientific Officer and Matt Barnes, Vice President, Drug Discovery at 6 pm JST (9 am GMT) on Thursday, 10 February 2022.

The webinar is open to all existing and potential investors as well as sell-/buy-side analysts and will consist of a presentation followed by a Q&A session. Please click here to pre-register, which will provide a link to access the webinar.

Presentation slides will be made available by 5 pm JST (8 am GMT) on the 10 February 2022 through the investor section of the Company’s Home Page here.

Enquiries:
Sosei Heptares – Media and Investor Relations
Hironoshin Nomura, SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy
+81 (0)3 6679 2178 | Hironoshin.Nomura@SoseiHeptares.com

Shinichiro Nishishita, VP Investor Relations, Head of Regulatory Disclosures
+81 (0)3 5210 3399 | IR@SoseiHeptares.com

Citigate Dewe Rogerson (for Japanese Media)
Yas Fukuda
+81 (0)3 4360 9234 | Yas.Fukuda@citigatedewerogerson.com

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting (for International Media)
Mark Swallow, David Dible, Eleanor Perkin
+ 44 (0)203 928 6900| SoseiHeptares@medistrava.com


