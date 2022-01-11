U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,679.75
    +17.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,046.00
    +94.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,689.50
    +81.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.20
    +9.20 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.39
    +1.16 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.50
    +7.70 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.13 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.29
    +0.53 (+2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3597
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3840
    +0.1760 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,864.73
    +227.82 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.17
    -56.06 (-5.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,490.85
    +45.60 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Sotera Health Chairman and CEO Presents at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Virtual Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sotera Health Services, LLC
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CLEVELAND, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (“Sotera Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today is providing an update on the Company’s accomplishments and key growth drivers, as well as the current market dynamics related to its businesses. At the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael B. Petras, Jr. will highlight Sotera Health’s long-term organic and inorganic growth roadmap, addressable markets, and its environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) program.

“We ended 2021 on a strong note, thanks to the great execution throughout the year by our Sotera Health team,” said Mr. Petras. “As a result, we now expect full-year 2021 revenues to be at the high-end of our previously communicated guidance range of $920 million to $930 million. This represents full-year total revenue growth of approximately 14% compared to the prior year. We look forward to reporting our full fourth-quarter and year-end 2021 financial results on March 1, 2022.”

Sotera Health management, including Chief Financial Officer Scott J. Leffler, are participating in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. Interested stakeholders are invited to listen to the replay webcast, as well as view and download slides of Mr. Petras’ presentation, by accessing the link on the Sotera Health website under the Investor Relations section: https://investors.soterahealth.com/events-and-presentations. The Company’s ESG presentation is available for viewing and download, under the Investor Relations section: https://investors.soterahealth.com/governance/governance-overview

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management’s expectations about future events and the Company’s operating plans and performance and speak only as of the date hereof. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as “will,” “may,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “target,” “goal,” “continue to,” “positioned to,” “are confident” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon our historical performance and on our current plans, estimates and expectations of the Company’s future performance and the future performance of the markets in which the Company operates in light of information currently available to us. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business, prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, any disruption in the availability or supply of ethylene oxide (“EO”) or cobalt-60 (“Co-60”); changes in industry trends, environmental, health and safety regulations or preferences; the impact of current and future legal proceedings and liability claims, including litigation related to purported exposure to emissions of EO from our facilities in Illinois, Georgia and New Mexico and the possibility that other claims will be made in the future relating to these or other facilities; our ability to increase capacity at existing facilities, renew leases for our leased facilities and build new facilities in a timely and cost-effective manner; intense competition for qualified employees in the industries in which we operate; the risks of doing business internationally; and any inability to pursue strategic transactions or find suitable acquisition targets. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to those described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company’s other filings with the SEC, including its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements”.

The Company’s financial statement closing procedures for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 are not yet complete and, as a result, these preliminary estimates of financial information above reflect the Company’s preliminary estimate with respect to such results based on information currently available to management, and may vary from the Company’s actual financial results as of and for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

These estimates were prepared by the Company’s management in connection with the preparation of its financial statements and are based upon a number of assumptions. Additional items that may require adjustments to the preliminary financial results may be identified as a result of the completion of our financial statement closing procedures, final adjustments and other developments arising between now and the time that our financial results, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 are released, and could result in material changes to the Company’s estimated preliminary financial results. Estimates of financial results are inherently uncertain and we undertake no obligation to update this information.

About Sotera Health:

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Sally J. Curley, IRC

Jenny Kobin

Curley Global IR, LLC

IR Advisory Solutions

IR@soterahealth.com

IR@soterahealth.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kristin Gibbs

Chief Marketing Officer, Sotera Health

kgibbs@soterahealth.com

Source: Sotera Health Company



Recommended Stories

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plummets a staggering 36% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Why Tilray Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped 13.6% on Monday after the cannabis company reported a significant improvement in its operational and financial results. Tilray's net revenue climbed 20% year over year to $155 million in its fiscal 2022 second quarter, which ended on Nov. 30. All told, Tilray's net income improved to $6 million, compared to a net loss of $89 million in the year-ago period.

  • Why Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and MongoDB Crashed at the Open, Then Recovered

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) all fell hard again on Monday, down 8.6%, 7.5%, and 8.3% at their daily lows, respectively, before recovering more than half those losses by 2:10 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, although MongoDB management did present at the Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference this morning.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called 'The New Oil' Of The Economy

    A Wall Street firm sees a “bumpy yet rewarding ride” for semiconductor stocks in 2022 and named Nvidia stock its top pick.

  • Rivian manufactured 1,015 vehicles in 2021, says COO retired

    Last month, Rivian said it expected production to be "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 target of 1,200 because of supply chain constraints. The company delivered 920 vehicles by the end of 2021, according to the filing. Separately, Rivian said Rod Copes retired as chief operating officer.

  • Rivian Stock Drops on Hints of Vehicle Production Issues

    Stock in electric truck startup Rivian Automotive falls because of two issues that impact the same key success factor for the company: vehicle production.

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.

  • AMD Stock Price Alert: Buy the Dip Opportunity Is Here

    AMD stock was on fire in 2021, but cooled off coming into 2022. Let's look at Monday's dip, which appears to be a buying opportunity.

  • Why Nio, Nikola, and Other EV Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of many stocks in the electric vehicle space opened lower on Monday, amid a broader sell-off of technology stocks on concerns about upcoming inflation data and the beginning of earnings season. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) was down about 10.3%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was down about 6.9%.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is losing ground again on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 1.2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Palantir has gotten hit hard as the market has become more cautious about heavily growth-dependent stocks, and more volatility could be in the cards if risk-heavy investments continue to fall out of favor.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Stocks in focus: Take-Two Interactive, Lululemon, AutoZone, Ford

    Yahoo Finance Live hosts Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks.

  • TSMC quarterly revenue soars 21% amid chip boom

    Yahoo Finance Live examines the consistent success behind Taiwan Semiconductor's sixth straight quarter of sales growth.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) closed Monday's trading session 8.6% higher, lifted largely by two developments. First, on Monday, BioNTech announced a collaboration with Crescendo Biologics to develop immunotherapies for treating cancer and other diseases. Pfizer and BioNTech are again working together to develop the omicron-specific vaccine.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]