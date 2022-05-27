U.S. markets closed

So Soul to Light up the Disposable Vape Future at Vaper Expo UK

·4 min read

BIRMINGHAM, England, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- So Soul, a fast-growing disposable vape brand showcased its stylish, subtle-flavored vaping products X7000, XS600 and Y650, as well as a wide range of cutting-edge vaporizer products in the Europe's biggest vaping event 'The Vaper Expo UK', held at Birmingham-NEC from May 27 to 29. At the show, So Soul discussed with global industry partners and vaping fans on topics including utmost product reliability and safety, optimized flavors and vaping experience, and commitment to compliance, with a focus on business and social value to light up a bright future for the disposable e-cigarette industry.

Attractive booth, shining at the show

So Soul has attracted many visitors and fans with its stylish blue design depicting its unique brand attitude, the art of flavor creation with subtle fragrances, and the quality product experience.

The diversified product lines of So Soul have also attracted the attention of global dealers and retailers, especially So Soul's three new products, X7000, XS600, and Y650, as well as So Soul big puff innovation Y10000, which have gained great attention and strong cooperation intention.

"So Soul X7000 and Y10000 products are extremely powerful, and the design of sufficient puff and comfortable grip is amazing, So Soul XS600 and Y650 are not only attractive for its crystal clear appearance, but also for its rich and smooth flavors and excellent value for money." complimented by an on-site distributor.

So Soul X7000 Amazing Launch

The X7000, So Soul's premium series of 2022 disposable devices, is as excellent as it looks. Using ergonomic design, it creates a comfortable grip and a pure asthenic visual impact from the elegant body waves to the crated texture.

So Soul Disposable vape X7000
So Soul Disposable vape X7000

Supporting 7000 puff counts, X7000 brings advanced users a perfect value for money, while experiencing the evolved professional experience of vaping from the mesh coil technology. It also provides users with more than 21 flavors that are refreshing, sweet, savory, and everything in between from Watermelon Ice, Mixed Berry Ice, Blueberry Ice, Spearmint, Blue Razz Lemonade, to Lemon Strawberry Pie, Pineapple Banana Coconut, Strawberry Watermelon Bubblegum, etc. There's something for everyone.

So Soul XS600 and Y650 are All About Style and Substance

So Soul XS600 and Y650 series are loved by fans for their crystal clear appearance, smooth touch feelings and the pixel style design reminding an artistic fun. 

XS600 and Y650 provide 600 puffs and 650 puffs and satisfy lovers with multiple tastes including Blue Sour Raspberry, Kiwi Passionfruit Guava, Apple Peach, Cherry Ice, Strawberry Ice, Watermelon Ice, Raspberry Sherbet, Gape, etc.

The combination of both style and substance in products and the optimization of product ingredients have made So Soul disposable devices become fast popular among users in Europe, North America, Southeast Asia and other regions in the world.

Who is So Soul?

Established in 2021, So Soul has rapidly risen through disposable e-cigarette products, which have been widely acclaimed globally in a short period of time. As a high-tech enterprise integrating product R&D, production as well as brand operation, So Soul envisions a world where people have easy access to affordable, safe, and effective alternatives to traditional cigarettes. We want to help make this vision a reality by providing our customers with products that are not only stylish and cutting-edge, but also made with the highest quality ingredients and backed by extensive research and development.

Empowered by our own research and development laboratory, our team of experts are constantly striving to develop new and innovative ways to improve the vaping experience and we can always be at the forefront of the latest technology.

Currently, So Soul's products are sold globally in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit https://sosoulvape.com.

Connect with So Soul on Twitter at @SoSoul_Official, on Instagram at@ SoSoul_official and on YouTube at So Soul Vape - YouTube

Contact:

Lisa Li
So Soul Media Relations
phone: +86 13501561158
marketing@sosoulvape.com

Luna Wang/ Peter Zhang
So Soul Wholesale
phone: +86 13918192399 / +86 13823315860
marketing@sosoulvape.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/so-soul-to-light-up-the-disposable-vape-future-at-vaper-expo-uk-301556438.html

SOURCE So Soul

