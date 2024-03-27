Sound Financial Bancorp Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: US$2.89 (vs US$3.39 in FY 2022)

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$39.1m (up 1.1% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$7.39m (down 16% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 19% (down from 23% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: US$2.89 (down from US$3.39 in FY 2022).

SFBC Banking Performance Indicators

Net interest margin (NIM): 3.53% (down from 3.89% in FY 2022).

Cost-to-income ratio: 77.5% (up from 69.8% in FY 2022).

Non-performing loans: 0.40% (up from 0.34% in FY 2022).

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Traditional Banking and Other Financial Services contributing US$39.1m. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to US$23.3m (74% of total expenses). Explore how SFBC's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Risk Analysis

