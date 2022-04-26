U.S. markets closed

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Q1 2022 Results

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.
·33 min read
In this article:
  • SFBC
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.

SEATTLE, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFBC), the holding company (the "Company") for Sound Community Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $1.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, or $0.65 diluted earnings per share, as compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.70 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and $2.5 million, or $0.93 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company also announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on Company common stock of $0.17 per share, payable on May 24, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2022.

Comments from the President and Chief Executive Officer

“While the winding down of the Paycheck Protection Program negatively affected interest income, our net interest margin increased 40 basis points year over year reflecting the organic growth of our loan portfolio as we deployed excess cash into higher earning assets. The continued reduction in our average cost of funds and growth in our noninterest-bearing deposits also contributed to our improved net interest margin,” remarked Ms. Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Q1 2022 Financial Performance

Total assets increased $39.2 million or 4.3% to $958.9 million at March 31, 2022, from $919.7 million at December 31, 2021, and increased $22.2 million or 2.4% from $936.7 million at March 31, 2021.


Net interest income decreased $98 thousand or 1.3% to $7.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from $7.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and increased $1.1 million or 16.6% from $6.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Net interest margin ("NIM"), annualized, was 3.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 3.53% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and 3.09% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Loans held-for-sale decreased $1.8 million or 58.1% to $1.3 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $3.1 million at December 31, 2021 and decreased $9.4 million or 87.9% from $10.7 million at March 31, 2021.

A $125 thousand provision for loan losses was recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to no provision for loan losses for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans was 134.97% and to total loans was 0.90% at March 31, 2022.

Loans held-for-portfolio increased $23.1 million or 3.4% to $709.5 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $686.4 million at December 31, 2021, and increased $95.1 million or 15.5% from $614.4 million at March 31, 2021. Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans totaled $2.1 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $4.2 million at December 31, 2021 and $61.2 million at March 31, 2021.

Net gain on sale of loans was $365 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $507 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $2.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Total deposits increased $37.8 million or 4.7% to $836.1 million at March 31, 2022, from $798.3 million at December 31, 2021, and increased $19.4 million or 2.4% from $816.7 million at March 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $18.3 million or 9.6% to $208.8 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $190.5 million at December 31, 2021, and increased $20.1 million or 10.6% compared to $188.7 million at March 31, 2021.

The Bank continued to maintain capital levels in excess of regulatory requirements and was categorized as "well-capitalized" at March 31, 2022.

Operating Results

Net interest income decreased $98 thousand, or 1.3%, to $7.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $7.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and increased $1.1 million, or 16.6%, from $6.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily the result of lower interest income earned on loans, partially offset by higher interest income from investments and cash and cash equivalents and lower interest expense paid on deposits . The increase from the same quarter last year was primarily the result of lower interest expense paid on deposits and higher interest income earned on loans, investments and interest-bearing cash.

Interest income decreased $146 thousand, or 1.7%, to $8.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $8.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and increased $214 thousand, or 2.7%, from $8.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to a two basis point decrease in average loan yields. The increase in interest income from the same quarter last year was due primarily to higher average loan balances, partially offset by a 38 basis point decline in the average loan yield.

Interest income on loans decreased $163 thousand, or 2.0%, to $8.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $8.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and increased $189 thousand, or 2.4%, from $7.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The average balance of total loans was $694.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $690.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $628.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The average yield on total loans was 4.71% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 4.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and 5.09% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decline in the average yield on loans during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter primarily was due to lower recognition of net deferred fees due to a reduced volume of PPP loan repayments from U.S. Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) loan forgiveness, and new loan originations at lower rates, primarily related to fixed rate mortgage loans. The decrease in the average yield on loans during the current quarter compared to the same quarter in 2021 was primarily due to the decrease in the recognition of net deferred fees due to loan repayments from SBA loan forgiveness, lower rates on new originations and adjustable rate loans resetting to lower current market rates. The Bank recognized $84 thousand, $192 thousand, and $768 thousand in deferred fees and interest income related to PPP loan forgiveness repayments during the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively. Refer to the discussion below for the impact of PPP on our net interest margin. As of March 31, 2022, total unrecognized fees on PPP loans were $60 thousand. Interest income on investments and interest-bearing cash increased $17 thousand to $138 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $121 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and increased $25 thousand from $113 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This increase compared to the same quarter one year ago was due to both a higher average balance and average yield for investments and interest-bearing cash.

Interest expense decreased $48 thousand, or 7.5%, to $595 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $643 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and decreased $868 thousand, or 59.3%, from $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily due to both a lower average rate and average balance of certificate accounts. The average rate paid on certificate accounts declined three basis points to 1.09% while the average balance declined $8.7 million, or 7.8%, to $102.3 million during the current quarter compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in interest expense during the current quarter from the comparable period a year ago was primarily the result of a 46 basis point decline in the average cost of deposits reflecting reduced rates paid on all deposits and a $112.2 million, or 52.3%, decline in the average balance of certificate accounts, partially offset by a $106.6 million, or 26.3%, increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits other than certificate accounts. In addition, total deposit costs were favorably impacted by the $4.0 million increase in the average balance of noninterest bearing deposits to $194.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $190.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and the $33.4 million increase in average balance from the same period last year. The increase in the average balance of noninterest bearing deposits contributed to the three basis point decrease in the average cost of total deposits to 0.21% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from 0.24% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and the decline of 46 basis points from 0.67% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The average cost of subordinated notes increased to 5.85% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, from 5.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and decreased from 5.88% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Net interest margin (annualized) was 3.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 3.53% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and 3.09% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter was due primarily to the lower average yield earned on loans, partially offset by a two basis point decline in the cost of total interest-bearing liabilities. The increase from the comparable period in 2021 was primarily due to the decline in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities exceeding the decline in yields earned on interest-earning assets. During the first quarter of 2022, the average yield earned on PPP loans, including the recognition of the net deferred fees for PPP loans repaid and forgiven by the SBA, resulted in a positive impact to the net interest margin of three basis points, compared to a positive impact of five basis points during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and a positive impact of 18 basis points during the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $125 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to no provision for loan losses for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021. The increase in the provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021 resulted primarily from the increase in our loan portfolio, partially offset by a shift in the loan portfolio composition to loan types requiring a lower general loan allowance. The provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2022 also reflects the inherent uncertainty related to the economic environment as a result of local, national and global events.

Noninterest income increased $40 thousand, or 2.7%, to $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and decreased $1.2 million, or 43.7%, from $2.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase in noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, primarily resulted from a positive $382 thousand change to our fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights as rising interest rates slowed prepayment speeds, partially offset by a $83 thousand decrease in service fees and income resulting primarily from lower loan fees and foreign ATM fees, a $114 thousand decrease in market value related to our deferred compensation and a $142 thousand decrease in the net gain on sale of loans, as a result of decreased refinance activity over the past quarter. The decrease in noninterest income from the comparable period in 2021 was primarily due to a $1.7 million decrease in net gain on sale of loans due to a decline in both the amount of loans originated for sale and gross margins for loans sold. Loans sold during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, totaled $12.2 million, compared to $19.1 million and $68.1 million during the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Noninterest expense decreased $93 thousand, or 1.3%, to $6.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $6.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and increased $673 thousand, or 10.9%, from $6.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease from the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was a result of a decrease in operations expense of $418 thousand primarily due to decreases in various expenses including marketing expenses, reserves for unfunded loan commitments, and professional fees, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits expense of $381 thousand primarily due to higher stock compensation expense and the impact of annual wage increases during the quarter. The increase in noninterest expense compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits of $523 thousand primarily due to higher wages and incentive compensation, higher medical expenses and lower deferred compensation, partially offset by a decrease in commission expense related to a decline in mortgage originations in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. Operations expense also increased $108 thousand due to increases in various accounts including marketing expenses, office related expenses, and professional fees.

The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 74.77%, compared to 75.31% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and 66.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The improvement in the efficiency ratio for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to lower noninterest expense and lower net interest income, partially offset by slightly higher noninterest income. The weakening in the efficiency ratio for the current quarter compared to the same period in the prior year is primarily due to higher noninterest expense and lower revenues.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality

Assets at March 31, 2022 totaled $958.9 million, compared to $919.7 million at December 31, 2021 and $936.7 million at March 31, 2021. The increase in assets from the sequential quarter was primarily due to increases in cash and cash equivalents, investment securities, and loans held-for-portfolio. The increase from one year ago was primarily a result of increases in loans held-for-portfolio, investment securities, and bank owned life insurance (BOLI), partially offset by lower balances in cash and cash equivalents and decreases in loans held-for-sale.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $13.5 million, or 7.4%, to $197.1 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $183.6 million at December 31, 2021, and decreased $72.5 million, or 26.9%, from $269.6 million at March 31, 2021. The increase from the prior quarter-end was primarily due to increases in noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, partially related to temporary increases in lawyer trust accounts. These increases were partially offset by the redeployment of excess liquidity into higher earning loans and investments. The decrease from one year ago was due to deploying cash earning a nominal yield into higher earning loans and investments.

Investment securities increased $4.0 million, or 47.8%, to $12.4 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $8.4 million at December 31, 2021, and increased $3.4 million, or 37.1%, from $9.1 million at March 31, 2021. Held-to-maturity securities totaled $2.2 million at March 31, 2022, compared to none at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021. The increase was due to the purchase of $2.2 million in municipal bonds and agency mortgage-backed securities classified as held-to-maturity securities during the first quarter of 2022. Available-for-sale securities totaled $10.2 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $8.4 million at December 31, 2021, and $9.1 million at March 31, 2021. The increase in available-for-sale securities from the prior quarter was primarily due the purchase of $2.8 million in municipal bonds and agency mortgage-backed securities, partially offset by regularly scheduled payments and maturities. The increase from the same period one year ago was primarily due to investment purchases throughout the previous year, partially offset by calls of securities and regularly scheduled payments and maturities.

Loans held-for-sale totaled $1.3 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $3.1 million at December 31, 2021 and $10.7 million at March 31, 2021. The decreases were primarily due to a decline in mortgage originations reflecting reduced refinance activity.

Loans held-for-portfolio increased to $709.5 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $686.4 million at December 31, 2021 and increased from $614.4 million at March 31, 2021. The increase in loans held-for-portfolio at March 31, 2022, compared to the prior quarter and one year ago, primarily resulted from increases across all loan classes, excluding commercial business loans. The increases primarily resulted from focused marketing campaigns, increased utilization of digital marketing tools and the addition of experienced lending staff during 2021, as well as strategic loan purchases. These increases were partially offset by the decrease in commercial business loans resulting from the forgiveness by the SBA. Refer to the Loans table below for additional detail.

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs"), which are comprised of nonaccrual loans, including nonperforming troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"), other real estate owned ("OREO"), and other repossessed assets, decreased $805 thousand, or 13.0%, to $5.4 million at March 31, 2022, from $6.2 million at December 31, 2021 and increased $2.1 million, or 64.5% from $3.3 million at March 31, 2021. The decrease in nonperforming assets during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter primarily was due to decreases in one-to-four family loans and floating homes. Loans classified as TDRs totaled $2.3 million, $2.6 million and $3.2 million at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively, of which $273 thousand, $422 thousand and $244 thousand, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. At March 31, 2022, there were no loans operating under forbearance agreements due to COVID-19.

NPAs to total assets were 0.56%, 0.68% and 0.35% at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. The allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding was 0.90%, 0.92% and 0.97% at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. Excluding PPP loans of $2.1 million which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for loan losses totaled 0.91% of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.92% of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2021, excluding PPP loans of $4.2 million, and 1.07% of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2021, excluding PPP loans of $61.2 million (See Non-GAAP reconciliation on page 14). Net loan charge-offs during the first quarter of 2022 totaled $24 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $21 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021, and net charge-offs of $65 thousand for the first quarter of 2021.

The following table summarizes our NPAs (dollars in thousands):

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

Nonperforming Loans:

One-to-four family

$

1,676

$

2,207

$

1,915

$

457

$

1,507

Home equity loans

155

140

150

157

151

Commercial and multifamily

2,336

2,380

353

Construction and land

31

33

220

39

40

Manufactured homes

135

122

98

143

146

Floating homes

493

504

510

514

Commercial business

170

176

182

186

Other consumer

244

Total nonperforming loans

4,747

5,552

3,069

1,492

2,711

OREO and Other Repossessed Assets:

One-to-four family

84

84

84

84

Commercial and multifamily

575

575

575

575

575

Total OREO and repossessed assets

659

659

659

659

575

Total nonperforming assets

$

5,406

$

6,211

$

3,728

$

2,151

$

3,286

Nonperforming Loans:

One-to-four family

31.0

%

35.5

%

51.4

%

21.2

%

45.9

%

Home equity loans

2.9

2.3

4.0

7.3

4.6

Commercial and multifamily

43.2

38.3

10.7

Construction and land

0.6

0.5

5.9

1.8

1.2

Manufactured homes

2.5

2.0

2.6

6.6

4.4

Floating homes

7.9

13.5

23.8

15.7

Commercial business

3.1

2.8

4.9

8.6

Other consumer

4.5

Total nonperforming loans

87.8

89.3

82.3

69.4

82.5

OREO and Other Repossessed Assets:

One-to-four family

1.6

1.4

2.3

3.9

Commercial and multifamily

10.6

9.3

15.4

26.7

17.5

Total OREO and repossessed assets

12.2

10.7

17.7

30.6

17.5

Total nonperforming assets

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

The following table summarizes the allowance for loan losses (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

For the Quarter Ended:

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

Allowance for Loan Losses

Balance at beginning of period

$

6,306

$

6,327

$

6,157

$

5,935

$

6,000

Provision for loan losses during the period

125

175

250

Net (charge-offs) recoveries during the period

(24

)

(21

)

(5

)

(28

)

(65

)

Balance at end of period

$

6,407

$

6,306

$

6,327

$

6,157

$

5,935

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.90

%

0.92

%

0.95

%

0.96

%

0.97

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans) (1)

0.91

%

0.92

%

0.96

%

1.02

%

1.07

%

Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans

134.97

%

113.58

%

206.16

%

412.67

%

218.92

%

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Deposits increased $37.8 million, or 4.7%, to $836.1 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $798.3 million at December 31, 2021 and increased $19.4 million, or 2.4%, from $816.7 million at March 31, 2021. The increase in deposits compared to the prior quarter was primarily a result of deposit growth from specialty business relationships and temporary increases in lawyer trust accounts, partially offset by a managed run-off of higher costing maturing certificates of deposits. The increase in deposits compared to the year ago quarter was primarily a result of higher balances in existing client accounts, developing further relationships with PPP borrowers who were not previously clients, temporary increases in lawyer trust accounts, as well as reduced withdrawals reflecting changes in customer spending habits due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our noninterest-bearing deposits increased $18.3 million, or 9.6% to $208.8 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $190.5 million at December 31, 2021 and increased $20.1 million, or 10.6% from $188.7 million at March 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 25.0%, 23.9% and 23.1% of total deposits at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

There were no outstanding FHLB advances at each of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021. Subordinated notes, net totaled $11.6 million at each of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021.

Stockholders’ equity totaled $93.9 million at March 31, 2022, an increase of $492 thousand, or 0.5%, from $93.4 million at December 31, 2021, and an increase of $6.3 million, or 7.2%, from $87.6 million at March 31, 2021. The increase in stockholders’ equity from December 31, 2021 was primarily the result of net income earned of $1.7 million, partially offset by the payment of $709 thousand in dividends to Company stockholders during the current quarter and an unrealized loss, net of tax, of $608 thousand on our available-for-sale securities as a result of declining market values.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, is the parent company of Sound Community Bank, and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington with full-service branches in Seattle, Tacoma, Mountlake Terrace, Sequim, Port Angeles, Port Ludlow and University Place. Sound Community Bank is a Fannie Mae Approved Lender and Seller/Servicer with one Loan Production Office located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle, Washington. For more information, please visit www.soundcb.com.

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

When used in filings by Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in the Company's press releases or other public or stockholder communications, and in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, which are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events, and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated below or because of other important factors that we cannot foresee that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, include, but are not limited to: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, generally, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto; legislative changes; changes in policies by regulatory agencies; fluctuations in interest rates; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; the Company's ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in the Company's market area; secondary market conditions for loans; results of examinations of the Company or its wholly owned bank subsidiary by their regulators; competition; changes in management's business strategies; changes in the regulatory and tax environments in which the Company operates; and other factors described in the Company's latest annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission – which are available at www.soundcb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The Company does not undertake - and specifically declines any obligation - to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

Interest income

$

8,213

$

8,359

$

9,102

$

8,415

$

7,999

Interest expense

595

643

785

1,064

1,463

Net interest income

7,618

7,716

8,317

7,351

6,536

Provision for loan losses

125

175

250

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

7,493

7,716

8,142

7,101

6,536

Noninterest income:

Service charges and fee income

549

632

556

526

532

Earnings on cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

21

135

104

96

82

Mortgage servicing income

320

323

328

321

312

Fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights

268

(114

)

(125

)

(294

)

(275

)

Net gain on sale of loans

365

507

568

1,063

2,053

Total noninterest income

1,523

1,483

1,431

1,712

2,704

Noninterest expense:

Salaries and benefits

4,167

3,786

3,512

3,314

3,644

Operations

1,314

1,732

1,466

1,361

1,206

Regulatory assessments

101

96

91

91

101

Occupancy

432

451

441

409

448

Data processing

821

863

808

813

779

Net gain on OREO and repossessed assets

(16

)

Total noninterest expense

6,835

6,928

6,318

5,988

6,162

Income before provision for income taxes

2,181

2,271

3,255

2,825

3,078

Provision for income taxes

458

407

663

574

627

Net income

$

1,723

$

1,864

$

2,592

$

2,251

$

2,451

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

197,091

$

183,590

$

206,702

$

236,815

$

269,593

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

10,223

8,419

7,060

7,524

9,078

Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost

2,223

Loans held-for-sale

1,297

3,094

3,884

3,674

10,713

Loans held-for-portfolio

709,485

686,398

667,551

639,633

614,377

Allowance for loan losses

(6,407

)

(6,306

)

(6,327

)

(6,157

)

(5,935

)

Total loans held-for-portfolio, net

703,078

680,092

661,224

633,476

608,442

Accrued interest receivable

2,117

2,217

2,231

2,078

2,160

Bank-owned life insurance, net

21,116

21,095

20,926

17,823

14,690

Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other repossessed assets, net

659

659

659

659

575

Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

4,668

4,273

4,211

4,151

4,109

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost

1,117

1,046

1,052

1,052

1,052

Premises and equipment, net

5,730

5,819

5,941

6,043

6,123

Right-of-use assets

5,777

5,811

6,033

6,255

6,475

Other assets

3,758

3,576

8,188

3,628

3,641

TOTAL ASSETS

$

958,854

$

919,691

$

928,111

$

923,178

$

936,651

LIABILITIES

Interest-bearing deposits

$

627,323

$

607,854

$

612,805

$

622,873

$

628,009

Noninterest-bearing deposits

208,768

190,466

194,848

181,847

188,684

Total deposits

836,091

798,320

807,653

804,720

816,693

Borrowings

Accrued interest payable

38

200

48

238

133

Lease liabilities

6,211

6,242

6,462

6,681

6,894

Other liabilities

9,169

8,571

8,711

9,453

12,027

Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance

1,851

1,366

1,708

938

1,746

Subordinated notes, net

11,644

11,634

11,623

11,613

11,602

TOTAL LIABILITIES

865,004

826,333

836,205

833,643

849,095

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Common stock

26

26

26

26

26

Additional paid-in capital

28,154

27,956

27,835

27,613

27,447

Unearned shares – Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP")

(28

)

(57

)

(85

)

Retained earnings

66,139

65,237

63,905

61,758

59,975

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax

(469

)

139

168

195

193

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

93,850

93,358

91,906

89,535

87,556

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

958,854

$

919,691

$

928,111

$

923,178

$

936,651

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
(unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

Annualized return on average assets

0.75

%

0.81

%

1.11

%

0.98

%

1.11

%

Annualized return on average equity

7.39

7.90

11.21

10.13

11.40

Annualized net interest margin(1)

3.49

3.53

3.74

3.36

3.09

Annualized efficiency ratio(2)

74.77

%

75.31

%

64.81

%

66.07

%

66.69

%

(1) Net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(2) Noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and noninterest income).


PER COMMON SHARE DATA
(unaudited)

At or For the Quarter Ended

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

Basic earnings per share

$

0.66

$

0.72

$

1.00

$

0.87

$

0.95

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.65

$

0.70

$

0.98

$

0.85

$

0.93

Weighted-average basic shares outstanding

2,602,168

2,586,570

2,586,966

2,582,937

2,571,726

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding

2,640,359

2,631,721

2,633,459

2,627,621

2,610,986

Common shares outstanding at period-end

2,621,531

2,613,768

2,617,425

2,614,329

2,609,806

Book value per share

$

35.80

$

35.72

$

35.11

$

34.25

$

33.55


AVERAGE BALANCE, AVERAGE YIELD EARNED, AND AVERAGE RATE PAID
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

The following tables present, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resultant yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates. Income and yields on tax-exempt obligations have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield for the period they have been on nonaccrual (dollars in thousands).

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid

Yield/
Rate

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid

Yield/
Rate

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid

Yield/
Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:

Loans receivable

$

694,920

$

8,075

4.71

%

$

690,680

$

8,238

4.73

%

$

628,397

$

7,886

5.09

%

Investments and interest-bearing cash

189,618

138

0.30

%

176,942

121

0.27

%

228,752

113

0.20

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

884,538

$

8,213

3.77

%

$

867,622

$

8,359

3.82

%

$

857,149

$

7,999

3.78

%

Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

Savings and Money Market accounts

$

196,128

$

30

0.06

%

$

183,730

$

36

0.08

%

$

155,854

$

64

0.17

%

Demand and NOW accounts

315,181

122

0.16

%

310,352

126

0.16

%

248,887

185

0.30

%

Certificate accounts

102,315

275

1.09

%

110,985

313

1.12

%

214,517

1,046

1.98

%

Subordinated notes

11,637

168

5.85

%

11,627

168

5.73

%

11,596

168

5.88

%

Borrowings

%

2

%

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

625,261

595

0.39

%

$

616,696

643

0.41

%

$

630,854

1,463

0.94

%

Net interest income/spread

$

7,618

3.38

%

$

7,716

3.41

%

$

6,536

2.84

%

Net interest margin

3.49

%

3.53

%

3.09

%

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

141

%

141

%

136

%

Total deposits

$

808,180

$

427

0.21

%

$

795,618

$

475

0.24

%

$

780,375

$

1,295

0.67

%

Total funding (1)

819,817

595

0.29

%

807,247

643

0.32

%

791,971

1,463

0.75

%

(1) Total funding is the sum of average interest-bearing liabilities and average noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.


LOANS
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

Real estate loans:

One-to-four family

$

221,832

$

207,660

$

194,346

$

170,351

$

129,995

Home equity

13,798

13,250

14,012

15,378

13,763

Commercial and multifamily

279,892

278,175

246,794

244,047

251,459

Construction and land

70,402

63,105

81,576

71,881

63,112

Total real estate loans

585,924

562,190

536,728

501,657

458,329

Consumer Loans:

Manufactured homes

22,179

21,636

21,459

21,032

20,781

Floating homes

59,784

59,268

58,358

43,741

39,868

Other consumer

18,370

16,748

15,732

15,557

14,942

Total consumer loans

100,333

97,652

95,549

80,330

75,591

Commercial business loans

24,452

28,026

36,620

59,969

83,669

Total loans

710,709

687,868

668,897

641,956

617,589

Less:

(Discounts)/Premiums

(356

)

897

Deferred fees, net

(868

)

(2,367

)

(1,346

)

(2,323

)

(3,212

)

Allowance for loan losses

(6,407

)

(6,306

)

(6,327

)

(6,157

)

(5,935

)

Total loans held for portfolio, net

$

703,078

$

680,092

$

661,224

$

633,476

$

608,442


DEPOSITS
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

Noninterest-bearing

$

208,768

$

190,466

$

194,848

$

181,847

$

188,684

Interest-bearing

333,449

307,061

311,303

297,227

269,514

Savings

106,217

103,401

99,747

97,858

93,207

Money market

89,164

91,670

82,314

72,553

73,536

Certificates

98,493

105,722

119,441

155,235

191,752

Total deposits

$

836,091

$

798,320

$

807,653

$

804,720

$

816,693


CREDIT QUALITY DATA
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

At or For the Quarter Ended

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

Nonaccrual loans

$

4,474

$

5,130

$

2,658

$

1,068

$

2,467

Nonperforming TDRs

273

422

411

424

244

Total nonperforming loans

4,747

5,552

3,069

1,492

2,711

OREO and other repossessed assets

659

659

659

659

575

Total nonperforming assets

$

5,406

$

6,211

$

3,728

$

2,151

$

3,286

Performing TDRs

2,072

2,174

2,198

2,221

2,919

Net charge-offs during the quarter

(24

)

(21

)

(5

)

(28

)

(65

)

Provision for loan losses during the quarter

125

175

250

Allowance for loan losses

6,407

6,306

6,327

6,157

5,935

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.90

%

0.92

%

0.95

%

0.96

%

0.97

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans)(1)

0.91

%

0.92

%

0.96

%

1.02

%

1.07

%

Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans

134.97

%

113.55

%

206.19

%

412.67

%

218.92

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.67

%

0.81

%

0.46

%

0.23

%

0.44

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.56

%

0.68

%

0.40

%

0.23

%

0.35

%

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.


OTHER STATISTICS
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

At or For the Quarter Ended

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

Sound Community Bank:

Total loans to total deposits

85.00

%

86.16

%

82.82

%

79.77

%

75.62

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits

24.97

%

23.86

%

24.13

%

22.60

%

23.10

%

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.:

Average total assets for the quarter

$

931,094

$

916,261

$

928,097

$

924,233

$

896,303

Average total equity for the quarter

$

94,497

$

93,569

$

91,766

$

89,139

$

87,181

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have presented a non-GAAP financial measure in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP for the allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP loans. We have presented this non-GAAP financial measure because management believes this non-GAAP measure to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the amount of the allowance for loan losses to total loans as the balance of PPP loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA, has been significant to the loan portfolio. This non-GAAP financial measure has inherent limitations and is not required to be uniformly applied. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the allowance for loan losses to total loans determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other financial institutions. Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measurement is presented in the table below.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s calculation of the allowance for loan losses to period-end loans:

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

Allowance for loan losses

$

(6,407

)

$

(6,306

)

$

(6,327

)

$

(6,157

)

$

(5,935

)

Total loans

709,485

686,398

667,551

639,633

614,377

Less: PPP loans

2,105

4,159

11,789

36,043

61,201

Total loans, net of PPP loans

$

707,380

$

682,239

$

655,762

$

603,590

$

553,176

Allowance for loan losses to total loans (GAAP)

0.90

%

0.92

%

0.95

%

0.96

%

0.97

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans (Non-GAAP)

0.91

%

0.92

%

0.96

%

1.02

%

1.07

%

Category: Earnings

Media and Financial:

Laurie Stewart

President/CEO

(206) 448-0884 x306



