Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Q2 2022 Results

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.
·36 min read
In this article:
  • SFBC
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.

SEATTLE, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFBC), the holding company (the "Company") for Sound Community Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, or $0.61 diluted earnings per share, as compared to net income of $1.7 million, or $0.65 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and $2.3 million, or $0.85 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company also announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on Company common stock of $0.17 per share, payable on August 23, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2022.


Comments from the President and Chief Executive Officer

“Our quarterly loan growth of $96.6 million, or 13.6% over the prior quarter, was funded with our excess liquidity and returned our balance sheet composition and loan to deposit ratios to pre-pandemic levels,” remarked Ms. Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The result was a significant increase in net interest income quarter over quarter and an improved net interest margin. While economic headwinds appear on the horizon, our credit quality remains sound and we repositioned staff to originate and manage our portfolio loan growth," concluded Stewart.


Q2 2022 Financial Performance

Total assets decreased $21.9 million or 2.3% to $937.0 million at June 30, 2022, from $958.9 million at March 31, 2022, and increased $13.8 million or 1.5% from $923.2 million at June 30, 2021.



 

 

Net interest income increased $774 thousand or 10.2% to $8.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from $7.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and increased $1.0 million or 14.2% from $7.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin ("NIM"), annualized, was 3.83% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 3.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and 3.36% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Loans held-for-sale decreased $1.2 million or 92.3% to $100 thousand at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.3 million at March 31, 2022 and decreased $3.6 million or 97.3% from $3.7 million at June 30, 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

A $600 thousand provision for loan losses was recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $125 thousand provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and $250 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans was 157.85% and to total loans was 0.88% at June 30, 2022.

Loans held-for-portfolio increased $96.6 million or 13.6% to $806.1 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $709.5 million at March 31, 2022, and increased $166.4 million or 26.0% from $639.6 million at June 30, 2021. Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans totaled $429 thousand at June 30, 2022, compared to $2.1 million at March 31, 2022 and $36.0 million at June 30, 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gain on sale of loans was $84 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $365 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Total deposits decreased $50.1 million or 6.0% to $786.0 million at June 30, 2022, from $836.1 million at March 31, 2022, and decreased $18.7 million or 2.3% from $804.7 million at June 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $22.2 million or 10.6% to $186.6 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $208.8 million at March 31, 2022, and increased $4.8 million or 2.6% compared to $181.8 million at June 30, 2021.



 

 

 

 

The Bank continued to maintain capital levels in excess of regulatory requirements and was categorized as "well-capitalized" at June 30, 2022.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Results

Net interest income increased $774 thousand, or 10.2%, to $8.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $7.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and increased $1.0 million, or 14.2%, from $7.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily the result of higher interest income earned on loans and investments and interest-bearing cash. The increase from the same quarter last year was primarily the result of lower interest expense paid on deposits and higher interest income earned on loans, investments and interest-bearing cash.

Interest income increased $773 thousand, or 9.4%, to $9.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $8.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and increased $571 thousand, or 6.8%, from $8.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher average loan balances and a 55 basis point rate increase in average yield on investments and interest-bearing cash following recent increases in the targeted federal funds rate, partially offset by lower average investments and interest-bearing cash balances. The increase in interest income from the same quarter last year was due primarily to higher average loan balances and a 66 basis point increase in average yield on investments and interest-bearing cash, partially offset by a 60 basis point decline in the average loan yield and lower average investments and interest-bearing cash balances.

Interest income on loans increased $622 thousand, or 7.7%, to $8.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $8.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and increased $398 thousand, or 4.8%, from $8.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The average balance of total loans was $741.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $694.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and $628.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The average yield on total loans was 4.70% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 4.71% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and 5.30% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The slight decline in the average yield on loans during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter primarily was due to lower recognition of net deferred fees due to a reduced volume of PPP loan repayments from U.S. Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) loan forgiveness, and new loan originations at lower rates, primarily related to fixed rate mortgage loans. The decrease in the average yield on loans during the current quarter compared to the same quarter in 2021 was primarily due to the decrease in the recognition of net deferred fees due to loan repayments from SBA loan forgiveness. The Bank recognized $40 thousand, $98 thousand, and $1.0 million in deferred fees and interest income related to PPP loan forgiveness repayments during the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively. Refer to the discussion below for the impact of PPP on our net interest margin. As of June 30, 2022, total unrecognized fees on PPP loans were $23 thousand. Interest income on investments and interest-bearing cash increased $151 thousand to $289 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $138 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and increased $173 thousand from $116 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This increase compared to the same quarter one year ago was due to a higher average yield for investments and interest-bearing cash, partially offset by lower average balances.

Interest expense remained virtually unchanged at $594 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $595 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and decreased $470 thousand, or 44.2%, from $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in interest expense during the current quarter from the comparable period a year ago was primarily the result of a 24 basis point decline in the average cost of total deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) reflecting reduced rates paid on all interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $55.8 million, or 12.4%, increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits other than certificate accounts. Contributing further to this decrease was a $78.8 million, or 45.1%, decline in the average balance of higher costing certificate accounts. In addition, total deposit costs were negatively impacted by the $1.7 million decrease in the average balance of noninterest bearing deposits to $192.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $194.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and favorably impacted by the $13.2 million increase in average balance of noninterest bearing deposits from the same period last year. The average cost of total borrowings, including subordinated notes and borrowings, decreased to 5.13% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from 5.85% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and decreased from 5.81% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net interest margin (annualized) was 3.83% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 3.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and 3.36% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase in net interest margin from the prior quarter and the same quarter a year ago was primarily due to the higher interest income earned on interest-earning assets, driven by the higher average balance of loans and the higher average yield earned on investments and interest-bearing cash and, with respect to the same quarter a year ago, the decline in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. During the second quarter of 2022, the average yield earned on PPP loans, including the recognition of the net deferred fees for PPP loans repaid and forgiven by the SBA, resulted in a positive impact to the net interest margin of one basis point, compared to a positive impact of three basis points during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and a positive impact of 24 basis points during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $600 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $125 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and $250 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase in the provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022 resulted primarily from the growth in our loans held-for-portfolio, partially offset by a shift in the loan portfolio composition to loan types requiring a lower general loan allowance as balances of lower risk one-to-four family loans and multifamily residential loans increased, thereby reducing the related general loan allowance. The provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2022 also reflects the inherent uncertainty related to the economic environment as a result of local, national and global events.

Noninterest income decreased $508 thousand, or 33.4%, to $1.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and decreased $697 thousand, or 40.7%, from $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decreased noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily resulted from a $211 thousand decline in the fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights primarily due to a smaller servicing portfolio, and a $281 thousand decrease in the net gain on sale of loans as a result of decreased refinance activity over the past quarter, partially offset by a $47 thousand increase in service fees and income primarily resulting from higher commercial loan fees and consumer deposit activity fees as businesses continued to reopen in our market areas. The decrease in noninterest income from the comparable period in 2021 primarily was due to a $979 thousand decrease in net gain on sale of loans as a result of a decline in both the amount of loans originated for sale and gross margins for loans sold, partially offset by a $351 thousand increase in the fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights due primarily from the effects of recent higher market interest rates causing a reduction in prepayment speeds, a $131 thousand decline to a $35 thousand loss on cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI"), and a $70 thousand increase in service fees and income primarily resulting from higher commercial loan fees and consumer deposit activity fees. Loans sold during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, totaled $2.9 million, compared to $12.2 million and $39.9 million during the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Noninterest expense decreased $51 thousand, or 0.7%, to $6.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $6.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and increased $796 thousand, or 13.3%, from $6.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease from the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was a result of a decrease in salaries and benefits expense of $198 thousand due to higher costs typically incurred in the first quarter from the impact of annual wage and stock compensation increases, partially offset by an increase in operations expense of $114 thousand primarily due to increases in various expenses including marketing and charitable expenses, insurance costs, and professional fees. The increase in noninterest expense compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits of $655 thousand primarily due to higher wages and incentive compensation, higher medical expenses and lower deferred compensation, partially offset by a decrease in commission expense related to a decline in mortgage originations. Operations expense increased $67 thousand compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to increases in various accounts including marketing and travel expenses, legal fees associated with higher commercial loan volume, and debit card processing, partially offset by lower loan origination costs due to lower mortgage origination volume.

The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 72.12%, compared to 74.77% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and 66.07% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The improvement in the efficiency ratio for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to higher net interest income from an increase in average balance of loans held-for-portfolio and a higher rate earned on reserve balances, and lower noninterest expense from reduced salaries and benefits costs, partially offset by lower noninterest income primarily as a result of lower gain on sale of loans from mortgage banking and a decline in the fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights. The weakening in the efficiency ratio for the current quarter compared to the same period in the prior year is primarily due to higher noninterest expense related to increased salaries and benefits and lower noninterest income primarily due to lower gain on sale of loans from mortgage bank, partially offset by higher net interest income primarily as a result of a higher average balance of loans held-for-portfolio at higher yields than prior investments and a reduction in rate paid on interest bearing deposits.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality

Assets at June 30, 2022 totaled $937.0 million, compared to $958.9 million at March 31, 2022 and $923.2 million at June 30, 2021. The decrease in assets from the sequential quarter was primarily due to decreases in cash and cash equivalents, which primarily was funded by a $50.1 million reduction in deposits, and a $30.0 million increase in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances, partially offset by an increase in loans held-for-portfolio. The increase from one year ago was primarily a result of increases in loans held-for-portfolio, investment securities, and BOLI, partially offset by lower balances in cash and cash equivalents and a decrease in loans held-for-sale.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $117.0 million, or 59.4%, to $80.1 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $197.1 million at March 31, 2022, and decreased $156.8 million, or 66.2%, from $236.8 million at June 30, 2021. The decrease from the prior quarter-end was primarily due to the redeployment of excess liquidity into higher yielding loans, and to a lesser extent, to fund a decrease in deposits, primarily related to decreases in lawyer trust accounts and public funds. The decrease from one year ago was due to deploying cash earning a nominal yield into higher interest-earning loans and, to a much lesser extent, investments securities.

Investment securities decreased $849 thousand, or 6.8%, to $11.6 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $12.4 million at March 31, 2022, and increased $4.1 million, or 54.1%, from $7.5 million at June 30, 2021. Held-to-maturity securities totaled $2.2 million at both June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, and totaled none at June 30, 2021. Available-for-sale securities totaled $9.4 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $10.2 million at March 31, 2022, and $7.5 million at June 30, 2021. The decrease in available-for-sale securities from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher net unrealized losses resulting from the increases in market interest rates during the year and regularly scheduled payments. The increase from the same period one year ago was primarily due to investment purchases throughout the previous year, partially offset by calls of securities and regularly scheduled payments and maturities.

Loans held-for-sale totaled $100 thousand at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.3 million at March 31, 2022 and $3.7 million at June 30, 2021. The decreases were primarily due to a decline in mortgage originations reflecting reduced refinance activity.

Loans held-for-portfolio increased to $806.1 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $709.5 million at March 31, 2022 and increased from $639.6 million at June 30, 2021. The increase in loans held-for-portfolio at June 30, 2022, compared to the prior quarter and one year ago, primarily resulted from increases across all loan categories, excluding commercial business loans which decreased between the periods due primarily to PPP loan SBA loan forgiveness payments. The increase in loans held-for-portfolio primarily resulted from focused marketing campaigns, increased utilization of digital marketing tools, and the addition of experienced lending staff during 2021, as well as United States Department of Agriculture guaranteed loan purchases of $6.8 million during the second six months of 2021 and the first six months of 2022.

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs"), which are comprised of nonaccrual loans, including nonperforming troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"), other real estate owned ("OREO"), and other repossessed assets, decreased $238 thousand, or 4.4%, to $5.2 million at June 30, 2022, from $5.4 million at March 31, 2022 and increased $3.0 million, or 140.3% from $2.2 million at June 30, 2021. The decrease in nonperforming assets during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter primarily was due to the pay-off of a $170 thousand nonperforming commercial business loan during the period. Loans classified as TDRs totaled $2.0 million, $2.3 million and $2.6 million at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively, of which $128 thousand, $273 thousand and $424 thousand, respectively, were on not performing pursuant to their contractual repayment terms at those dates.

NPAs to total assets were 0.55%, 0.56% and 0.23% at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. The allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding was 0.88%, 0.90% and 0.96% at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Excluding PPP loans of $429 thousand which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for loan losses totaled 0.88% of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.91% of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2022, excluding PPP loans of $2.1 million, and 1.02% of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2021, excluding PPP loans of $36.0 million (See Non-GAAP reconciliation on page 14). Net loan recoveries during the second quarter of 2022 totaled $110 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $24 thousand for the first quarter of 2022, and net charge-offs of $28 thousand for the second quarter of 2021.

The following table summarizes our NPAs (dollars in thousands):

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

Nonperforming Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One-to-four family

$

1,669

 

 

$

1,676

 

 

$

2,207

 

 

$

1,915

 

 

$

457

 

Home equity loans

 

152

 

 

 

155

 

 

 

140

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

157

 

Commercial and multifamily

 

2,307

 

 

 

2,336

 

 

 

2,380

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction and land

 

30

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

220

 

 

 

39

 

Manufactured homes

 

117

 

 

 

135

 

 

 

122

 

 

 

98

 

 

 

143

 

Floating homes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

493

 

 

 

504

 

 

 

510

 

Commercial business

 

 

 

 

170

 

 

 

176

 

 

 

182

 

 

 

186

 

Other consumer

 

233

 

 

 

244

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total nonperforming loans

 

4,509

 

 

 

4,747

 

 

 

5,552

 

 

 

3,069

 

 

 

1,492

 

OREO and Other Repossessed Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One-to-four family

 

84

 

 

 

84

 

 

 

84

 

 

 

84

 

 

 

84

 

Commercial and multifamily

 

575

 

 

 

575

 

 

 

575

 

 

 

575

 

 

 

575

 

Total OREO and repossessed assets

 

659

 

 

 

659

 

 

 

659

 

 

 

659

 

 

 

659

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

5,168

 

 

$

5,406

 

 

$

6,211

 

 

$

3,728

 

 

$

2,151

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One-to-four family

 

32.3

%

 

 

31.0

%

 

 

35.5

%

 

 

51.4

%

 

 

21.2

%

Home equity loans

 

2.9

 

 

 

2.9

 

 

 

2.3

 

 

 

4.0

 

 

 

7.3

 

Commercial and multifamily

 

44.7

 

 

 

43.2

 

 

 

38.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction and land

 

0.6

 

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

0.5

 

 

 

5.9

 

 

 

1.8

 

Manufactured homes

 

2.3

 

 

 

2.5

 

 

 

2.0

 

 

 

2.6

 

 

 

6.6

 

Floating homes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7.9

 

 

 

13.5

 

 

 

23.8

 

Commercial business

 

 

 

 

3.1

 

 

 

2.8

 

 

 

4.9

 

 

 

8.6

 

Other consumer

 

4.5

 

 

 

4.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total nonperforming loans

 

87.3

 

 

 

87.8

 

 

 

89.3

 

 

 

82.3

 

 

 

69.4

 

OREO and Other Repossessed Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One-to-four family

 

1.6

 

 

 

1.6

 

 

 

1.4

 

 

 

2.3

 

 

 

3.9

 

Commercial and multifamily

 

11.1

 

 

 

10.6

 

 

 

9.3

 

 

 

15.4

 

 

 

26.7

 

Total OREO and repossessed assets

 

12.7

 

 

 

12.2

 

 

 

10.7

 

 

 

17.7

 

 

 

30.6

 

Total nonperforming assets

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

The following table summarizes the allowance for loan losses (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

 

For the Quarter Ended:

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

Allowance for Loan Losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at beginning of period

$

6,407

 

 

$

6,306

 

 

$

6,327

 

 

$

6,157

 

 

$

5,935

 

Provision for loan losses during the period

 

600

 

 

 

125

 

 

 

 

 

 

175

 

 

 

250

 

Net recoveries/(charge-offs) during the period

 

110

 

 

 

(24

)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(28

)

Balance at end of period

$

7,117

 

 

$

6,407

 

 

$

6,306

 

 

$

6,327

 

 

$

6,157

 

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

 

0.88

%

 

 

0.90

%

 

 

0.92

%

 

 

0.95

%

 

 

0.96

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans) (1)

 

0.88

%

 

 

0.91

%

 

 

0.92

%

 

 

0.96

%

 

 

1.02

%

Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans

 

157.84

%

 

 

134.97

%

 

 

113.58

%

 

 

206.16

%

 

 

412.67

%

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Deposits decreased $50.1 million, or 6.0%, to $786.0 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $836.1 million at March 31, 2022 and decreased $18.7 million, or 2.3%, from $804.7 million at June 30, 2021. The decrease in deposits compared to the prior quarter was primarily a result of a managed run-off of public funds, the expected outflow of temporary deposits from lawyer trust accounts, and a seasonal decrease in specialty business accounts. The decrease in deposits compared to the year ago quarter was primarily a result of a managed run-off of higher costing maturing certificates of deposits, partially offset by higher balances in all other deposit accounts. Our noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $22.2 million, or 10.6% to $186.6 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $208.8 million at March 31, 2022 and increased $4.8 million, or 2.6% from $181.8 million at June 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 23.7%, 25.0% and 22.6% of total deposits at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

There were $30.0 million of outstanding FHLB term advances at June 30, 2022, and no outstanding FHLB advances at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021. Subordinated notes, net totaled $11.7 million at each of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021.

Stockholders’ equity totaled $93.1 million at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $793 thousand, or 0.8%, from $93.9 million at March 31, 2022, and an increase of $3.5 million, or 3.9%, from $89.5 million at June 30, 2021. The decrease in stockholders’ equity from March 31, 2022 was primarily the result of the repurchase of $1.6 million of Company common stock, the payment of $444 thousand in dividends to Company stockholders and a $480 thousand increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax, resulting from the effects of higher interest rates on the market value of our available-for-sale securities, partially offset by $1.6 million of net income earned during the current quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, is the parent company of Sound Community Bank, and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington with full-service branches in Seattle, Tacoma, Mountlake Terrace, Sequim, Port Angeles, Port Ludlow and University Place. Sound Community Bank is a Fannie Mae Approved Lender and Seller/Servicer with one Loan Production Office located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle, Washington. For more information, please visit www.soundcb.com.

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

When used in filings by Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in the Company's press releases or other public or stockholder communications, and in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, which are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events, and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated below or because of other important factors that we cannot foresee that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, include, but are not limited to: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, generally, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; changes in economic conditions, either nationally or in our market area, including as a result of employment levels and labor shortages, and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth caused by increasing oil prices and supply chain disruptions; fluctuations in interest rates; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; the Company's ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in the Company's market area; secondary market conditions for loans; results of examinations of the Company or its wholly owned bank subsidiary by their regulators; increased competition; changes in management's business strategies; legislative changes; changes in the regulatory and tax environments in which the Company operates; and other factors described in the Company's latest annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission – which are available at www.soundcb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions the Company might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that cannot be foreseen by the Company. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause the Company’s actual results for 2022 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of the Company and could negatively affect its operating and stock performance.


CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

Interest income

 

$

8,986

 

 

$

8,213

 

$

8,359

 

 

$

9,102

 

 

$

8,415

 

Interest expense

 

 

594

 

 

 

595

 

 

643

 

 

 

785

 

 

 

1,064

 

Net interest income

 

 

8,392

 

 

 

7,618

 

 

7,716

 

 

 

8,317

 

 

 

7,351

 

Provision for loan losses

 

 

600

 

 

 

125

 

 

 

 

 

175

 

 

 

250

 

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

 

7,792

 

 

 

7,493

 

 

7,716

 

 

 

8,142

 

 

 

7,101

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges and fee income

 

 

596

 

 

 

549

 

 

632

 

 

 

556

 

 

 

526

 

(Loss) earnings on cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

 

 

(35

)

 

 

21

 

 

135

 

 

 

104

 

 

 

96

 

Mortgage servicing income

 

 

313

 

 

 

320

 

 

323

 

 

 

328

 

 

 

321

 

Fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights

 

 

57

 

 

 

268

 

 

(114

)

 

 

(125

)

 

 

(294

)

Net gain on sale of loans

 

 

84

 

 

 

365

 

 

507

 

 

 

568

 

 

 

1,063

 

Total noninterest income

 

 

1,015

 

 

 

1,523

 

 

1,483

 

 

 

1,431

 

 

 

1,712

 

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and benefits

 

 

3,969

 

 

 

4,167

 

 

3,786

 

 

 

3,512

 

 

 

3,314

 

Operations

 

 

1,428

 

 

 

1,314

 

 

1,732

 

 

 

1,466

 

 

 

1,361

 

Regulatory assessments

 

 

99

 

 

 

101

 

 

96

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

91

 

Occupancy

 

 

439

 

 

 

432

 

 

451

 

 

 

441

 

 

 

409

 

Data processing

 

 

849

 

 

 

821

 

 

863

 

 

 

808

 

 

 

813

 

Total noninterest expense

 

 

6,784

 

 

 

6,835

 

 

6,928

 

 

 

6,318

 

 

 

5,988

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

 

2,023

 

 

 

2,181

 

 

2,271

 

 

 

3,255

 

 

 

2,825

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

409

 

 

 

458

 

 

407

 

 

 

663

 

 

 

574

 

Net income

 

$

1,614

 

 

$

1,723

 

$

1,864

 

 

$

2,592

 

 

$

2,251

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Interest income

 

$

17,199

 

 

$

16,413

 

Interest expense

 

 

1,189

 

 

 

2,526

 

Net interest income

 

 

16,010

 

 

 

13,887

 

Provision for loan losses

 

 

725

 

 

 

250

 

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

 

15,285

 

 

 

13,637

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

Service charges and fee income

 

 

1,146

 

 

 

1,059

 

(Loss) earnings on cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

 

 

(14

)

 

 

178

 

Mortgage servicing income

 

 

633

 

 

 

633

 

Fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights

 

 

325

 

 

 

(569

)

Net gain on sale of loans

 

 

450

 

 

 

3,116

 

Total noninterest income

 

 

2,540

 

 

 

4,417

 

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

Salaries and benefits

 

 

8,137

 

 

 

6,958

 

Operations

 

 

2,743

 

 

 

2,567

 

Regulatory assessments

 

 

200

 

 

 

192

 

Occupancy

 

 

872

 

 

 

857

 

Data processing

 

 

1,670

 

 

 

1,593

 

Net gain on OREO and repossessed assets

 

 

 

 

 

(16

)

Total noninterest expense

 

 

13,622

 

 

 

12,151

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

 

4,203

 

 

 

5,903

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

867

 

 

 

1,201

 

Net income

 

$

3,336

 

 

$

4,702

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

80,051

 

 

$

197,091

 

 

$

183,590

 

 

$

206,702

 

 

$

236,815

 

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

 

 

9,382

 

 

 

10,223

 

 

 

8,419

 

 

 

7,060

 

 

 

7,524

 

Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost

 

 

2,215

 

 

 

2,223

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans held-for-sale

 

 

100

 

 

 

1,297

 

 

 

3,094

 

 

 

3,884

 

 

 

3,674

 

Loans held-for-portfolio

 

 

806,078

 

 

 

709,485

 

 

 

686,398

 

 

 

667,551

 

 

 

639,633

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

 

(7,117

)

 

 

(6,407

)

 

 

(6,306

)

 

 

(6,327

)

 

 

(6,157

)

Total loans held-for-portfolio, net

 

 

798,961

 

 

 

703,078

 

 

 

680,092

 

 

 

661,224

 

 

 

633,476

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

 

2,350

 

 

 

2,117

 

 

 

2,217

 

 

 

2,231

 

 

 

2,078

 

Bank-owned life insurance, net

 

 

21,081

 

 

 

21,116

 

 

 

21,095

 

 

 

20,926

 

 

 

17,823

 

Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other repossessed assets, net

 

 

659

 

 

 

659

 

 

 

659

 

 

 

659

 

 

 

659

 

Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

 

 

4,754

 

 

 

4,668

 

 

 

4,273

 

 

 

4,211

 

 

 

4,151

 

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost

 

 

2,317

 

 

 

1,117

 

 

 

1,046

 

 

 

1,052

 

 

 

1,052

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

5,632

 

 

 

5,730

 

 

 

5,819

 

 

 

5,941

 

 

 

6,043

 

Right-of-use assets

 

 

5,548

 

 

 

5,777

 

 

 

5,811

 

 

 

6,033

 

 

 

6,255

 

Other assets

 

 

3,954

 

 

 

3,758

 

 

 

3,576

 

 

 

8,188

 

 

 

3,628

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

937,004

 

 

$

958,854

 

 

$

919,691

 

 

$

928,111

 

 

$

923,178

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

$

599,377

 

 

$

627,323

 

 

$

607,854

 

 

$

612,805

 

 

$

622,873

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

 

186,609

 

 

 

208,768

 

 

 

190,466

 

 

 

194,848

 

 

 

181,847

 

Total deposits

 

 

785,986

 

 

 

836,091

 

 

 

798,320

 

 

 

807,653

 

 

 

804,720

 

Borrowings

 

 

30,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued interest payable

 

 

194

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

200

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

238

 

Lease liabilities

 

 

5,980

 

 

 

6,211

 

 

 

6,242

 

 

 

6,462

 

 

 

6,681

 

Other liabilities

 

 

9,210

 

 

 

9,169

 

 

 

8,571

 

 

 

8,711

 

 

 

9,453

 

Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance

 

 

922

 

 

 

1,851

 

 

 

1,366

 

 

 

1,708

 

 

 

938

 

Subordinated notes, net

 

 

11,655

 

 

 

11,644

 

 

 

11,634

 

 

 

11,623

 

 

 

11,613

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

 

843,947

 

 

 

865,004

 

 

 

826,333

 

 

 

836,205

 

 

 

833,643

 

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

26

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

26

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

27,777

 

 

 

28,154

 

 

 

27,956

 

 

 

27,835

 

 

 

27,613

 

Unearned shares – Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP")

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(28

)

 

 

(57

)

Retained earnings

 

 

66,203

 

 

 

66,139

 

 

 

65,237

 

 

 

63,905

 

 

 

61,758

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

 

 

(949

)

 

 

(469

)

 

 

139

 

 

 

168

 

 

 

195

 

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

93,057

 

 

 

93,850

 

 

 

93,358

 

 

 

91,906

 

 

 

89,535

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

$

937,004

 

 

$

958,854

 

 

$

919,691

 

 

$

928,111

 

 

$

923,178

 

 

 

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
(unaudited)

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

Annualized return on average assets

 

0.70

%

 

0.75

%

 

0.81

%

 

1.11

%

 

0.98

%

Annualized return on average equity

 

6.86

 

 

7.39

 

 

7.90

 

 

11.21

 

 

10.13

 

Annualized net interest margin(1)

 

3.83

 

 

3.49

 

 

3.53

 

 

3.74

 

 

3.36

 

Annualized efficiency ratio(2)

 

72.12

%

 

74.77

%

 

75.31

%

 

64.81

%

 

66.07

%

(1)  Net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(2)  Noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and noninterest income).


PER COMMON SHARE DATA

(unaudited)

 

 

At or For the Quarter Ended

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

Basic earnings per share

 

$

0.62

 

$

0.66

 

$

0.72

 

$

1.00

 

$

0.87

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.61

 

$

0.65

 

$

0.70

 

$

0.98

 

$

0.85

Weighted-average basic shares outstanding

 

 

2,584,179

 

 

2,602,168

 

 

2,586,570

 

 

2,586,966

 

 

2,582,937

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding

 

 

2,615,299

 

 

2,640,359

 

 

2,631,721

 

 

2,633,459

 

 

2,627,621

Common shares outstanding at period-end

 

 

2,578,595

 

 

2,621,531

 

 

2,613,768

 

 

2,617,425

 

 

2,614,329

Book value per share

 

$

36.09

 

$

35.80

 

$

35.72

 

$

35.11

 

$

34.25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AVERAGE BALANCE, AVERAGE YIELD EARNED, AND AVERAGE RATE PAID 
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

The following tables present, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resultant yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates. Income and yields on tax-exempt obligations have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield for the period they have been on nonaccrual (dollars in thousands).

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Earned/
Paid

 

Yield/
Rate

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Earned/
Paid

 

Yield/
Rate

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Earned/
Paid

 

Yield/
Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans receivable

$

741,626

 

 

$

8,697

 

4.70

%

 

$

694,920

 

 

$

8,075

 

4.71

%

 

$

628,144

 

 

$

8,299

 

5.30

%

Investments and interest-bearing cash

 

136,723

 

 

 

289

 

0.85

%

 

 

189,618

 

 

 

138

 

0.30

%

 

 

249,863

 

 

 

116

 

0.19

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

878,349

 

 

$

8,986

 

4.10

%

 

$

884,538

 

 

$

8,213

 

3.77

%

 

$

878,007

 

 

$

8,415

 

3.84

%

Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Savings and money market accounts

$

195,339

 

 

$

29

 

0.06

%

 

$

196,128

 

 

$

30

 

0.06

%

 

$

166,484

 

 

$

38

 

0.09

%

Demand and NOW accounts

 

311,941

 

 

 

125

 

0.16

%

 

 

315,181

 

 

 

122

 

0.16

%

 

 

284,952

 

 

 

159

 

0.22

%

Certificate accounts

 

95,974

 

 

 

260

 

1.09

%

 

 

102,315

 

 

 

275

 

1.09

%

 

 

174,727

 

 

 

699

 

1.60

%

Subordinated notes

 

11,648

 

 

 

168

 

5.79

%

 

 

11,637

 

 

 

168

 

5.85

%

 

 

11,606

 

 

 

168

 

5.81

%

Borrowings

 

2,418

 

 

 

12

 

1.99

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

617,320

 

 

 

594

 

0.39

%

 

$

625,261

 

 

 

595

 

0.39

%

 

$

637,769

 

 

 

1,064

 

0.67

%

Net interest income/spread

 

 

$

8,392

 

3.72

%

 

 

 

$

7,618

 

3.38

%

 

 

 

$

7,351

 

3.18

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

3.83

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.49

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.36

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

 

142

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

141

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

138

%

 

 

 

 

Total deposits

$

796,097

 

 

$

414

 

0.21

%

 

$

808,180

 

 

$

427

 

0.21

%

 

$

805,765

 

 

$

896

 

0.45

%

Total funding (1)

 

810,163

 

 

 

594

 

0.29

%

 

 

819,817

 

 

 

595

 

0.29

%

 

 

817,371

 

 

 

1,064

 

0.52

%

(1)  Total funding is the sum of average interest-bearing liabilities and average noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2021

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Earned/Paid

 

Yield/Rate

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Earned/Paid

 

Yield/Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans receivable

$

718,402

 

 

$

16,772

 

4.71

%

 

$

628,270

 

 

$

16,184

 

5.19

%

Investments and interest-bearing cash

 

162,304

 

 

 

427

 

0.53

%

 

 

239,733

 

 

 

229

 

0.19

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

880,706

 

 

$

17,199

 

3.94

%

 

$

868,003

 

 

$

16,413

 

3.81

%

Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Savings and money market accounts

$

195,731

 

 

$

59

 

0.06

%

 

$

161,198

 

 

$

102

 

0.13

%

Demand and NOW accounts

 

313,552

 

 

 

247

 

0.16

%

 

 

267,019

 

 

 

344

 

0.26

%

Certificate accounts

 

99,127

 

 

 

535

 

1.09

%

 

 

194,512

 

 

 

1,744

 

1.81

%

Subordinated notes

 

11,643

 

 

 

336

 

5.82

%

 

 

11,601

 

 

 

336

 

5.84

%

Borrowings

 

1,215

 

 

 

12

 

1.99

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

621,268

 

 

 

1,189

 

0.39

%

 

$

634,330

 

 

 

2,526

 

0.80

%

Net interest income/spread

 

 

$

16,010

 

3.55

%

 

 

 

$

13,887

 

3.01

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

3.67

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.23

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

 

142

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

137

%

 

 

 

 

Total deposits

$

802,105

 

 

$

841

 

0.21

%

 

$

793,139

 

 

$

2,190

 

0.56

%

Total funding (1)

 

814,963

 

 

 

1,189

 

0.29

%

 

 

804,740

 

 

 

2,526

 

0.63

%

(1)  Total funding is the sum of average interest-bearing liabilities and average noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.

   
LOANS
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

Real estate loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One-to-four family

 

$

250,295

 

 

$

221,832

 

 

$

207,660

 

 

$

194,346

 

 

$

170,351

 

Home equity

 

 

16,374

 

 

 

13,798

 

 

 

13,250

 

 

 

14,012

 

 

 

15,378

 

Commercial and multifamily

 

 

307,462

 

 

 

279,892

 

 

 

278,175

 

 

 

246,794

 

 

 

244,047

 

Construction and land

 

 

101,394

 

 

 

70,402

 

 

 

63,105

 

 

 

81,576

 

 

 

71,881

 

Total real estate loans

 

 

675,525

 

 

 

585,924

 

 

 

562,190

 

 

 

536,728

 

 

 

501,657

 

Consumer Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Manufactured homes

 

 

23,264

 

 

 

22,179

 

 

 

21,636

 

 

 

21,459

 

 

 

21,032

 

Floating homes

 

 

66,573

 

 

 

59,784

 

 

 

59,268

 

 

 

58,358

 

 

 

43,741

 

Other consumer

 

 

18,076

 

 

 

18,370

 

 

 

16,748

 

 

 

15,732

 

 

 

15,557

 

Total consumer loans

 

 

107,913

 

 

 

100,333

 

 

 

97,652

 

 

 

95,549

 

 

 

80,330

 

Commercial business loans

 

 

24,302

 

 

 

24,452

 

 

 

28,026

 

 

 

36,620

 

 

 

59,969

 

Total loans

 

 

807,740

 

 

 

710,709

 

 

 

687,868

 

 

 

668,897

 

 

 

641,956

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premiums/(Discounts)

 

 

750

 

 

 

788

 

 

 

897

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred fees, net

 

 

(2,412

)

 

 

(2,012

)

 

 

(2,367

)

 

 

(1,346

)

 

 

(2,323

)

Allowance for loan losses

 

 

(7,117

)

 

 

(6,407

)

 

 

(6,306

)

 

 

(6,327

)

 

 

(6,157

)

Total loans held for portfolio, net

 

$

798,961

 

 

$

703,078

 

 

$

680,092

 

 

$

661,224

 

 

$

633,476

 

 

 

DEPOSITS
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

Noninterest-bearing

 

$

186,609

 

$

208,768

 

$

190,466

 

$

194,848

 

$

181,847

Interest-bearing

 

 

312,439

 

 

333,449

 

 

307,061

 

 

311,303

 

 

297,227

Savings

 

 

103,311

 

 

106,217

 

 

103,401

 

 

99,747

 

 

97,858

Money market

 

 

87,672

 

 

89,164

 

 

91,670

 

 

82,314

 

 

72,553

Certificates

 

 

95,955

 

 

98,493

 

 

105,722

 

 

119,441

 

 

155,235

Total deposits

 

$

785,986

 

$

836,091

 

$

798,320

 

$

807,653

 

$

804,720

 

 

CREDIT QUALITY DATA
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

At or For the Quarter Ended

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

Nonaccrual loans

 

$

4,381

 

 

$

4,474

 

 

$

5,130

 

 

$

2,658

 

 

$

1,068

 

Nonperforming TDRs

 

 

128

 

 

 

273

 

 

 

422

 

 

 

411

 

 

 

424

 

Total nonperforming loans

 

 

4,509

 

 

 

4,747

 

 

 

5,552

 

 

 

3,069

 

 

 

1,492

 

OREO and other repossessed assets

 

 

659

 

 

 

659

 

 

 

659

 

 

 

659

 

 

 

659

 

Total nonperforming assets

 

$

5,168

 

 

$

5,406

 

 

$

6,211

 

 

$

3,728

 

 

$

2,151

 

Performing TDRs

 

 

1,866

 

 

 

2,072

 

 

 

2,174

 

 

 

2,198

 

 

 

2,221

 

Net charge-offs during the quarter

 

 

110

 

 

 

(24

)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(28

)

Provision for loan losses during the quarter

 

 

600

 

 

 

125

 

 

 

 

 

 

175

 

 

 

250

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

 

7,117

 

 

 

6,407

 

 

 

6,306

 

 

 

6,327

 

 

 

6,157

 

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

 

 

0.88

%

 

 

0.90

%

 

 

0.92

%

 

 

0.95

%

 

 

0.96

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans)(1)

 

 

0.88

%

 

 

0.91

%

 

 

0.92

%

 

 

0.96

%

 

 

1.02

%

Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans

 

 

157.85

%

 

 

134.96

%

 

 

113.58

%

 

 

206.19

%

 

 

412.67

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

 

 

0.56

%

 

 

0.67

%

 

 

0.81

%

 

 

0.46

%

 

 

0.23

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

 

0.55

%

 

 

0.56

%

 

 

0.68

%

 

 

0.40

%

 

 

0.23

%

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

OTHER STATISTICS
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

At or For the Quarter Ended

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

Sound Community Bank:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans to total deposits

 

 

102.77

%

 

 

85.00

%

 

 

86.16

%

 

 

82.82

%

 

 

79.77

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits

 

 

23.74

%

 

 

24.97

%

 

 

23.86

%

 

 

24.13

%

 

 

22.60

%

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average total assets for the quarter

 

$

920,984

 

 

$

931,094

 

 

$

916,261

 

 

$

928,097

 

 

$

924,233

 

Average total equity for the quarter

 

$

94,397

 

 

$

94,497

 

 

$

93,569

 

 

$

91,766

 

 

$

89,139

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have presented a non-GAAP financial measure in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP for the allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP loans. We have presented this non-GAAP financial measure because management believes this non-GAAP measure to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the amount of the allowance for loan losses to total loans as the balance of PPP loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA, has been significant to the loan portfolio. This non-GAAP financial measure has inherent limitations and is not required to be uniformly applied. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the allowance for loan losses to total loans determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other financial institutions. Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measurement is presented in the table below.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s calculation of the allowance for loan losses to period-end loans:

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

Allowance for loan losses

 

$

(7,117

)

 

$

(6,407

)

 

$

(6,306

)

 

$

(6,327

)

 

$

(6,157

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans

 

 

806,078

 

 

 

709,485

 

 

 

686,398

 

 

 

667,551

 

 

 

639,633

 

Less: PPP loans

 

 

429

 

 

 

2,105

 

 

 

4,159

 

 

 

11,789

 

 

 

36,043

 

Total loans, net of PPP loans

 

$

805,649

 

 

$

707,380

 

 

$

682,239

 

 

$

655,762

 

 

$

603,590

 

Allowance for loan losses to total loans (GAAP)

 

 

0.88

%

 

 

0.90

%

 

 

0.92

%

 

 

0.95

%

 

 

0.96

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans (Non-GAAP)

 

 

0.88

%

 

 

0.91

%

 

 

0.92

%

 

 

0.96

%

 

 

1.02

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Category: Earnings

 

 

 

Financial:

 

 

Wes Ochs

 

 

 

Executive Vice President/CFO

 

 

(206) 436-8587

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Media:

 

 

Laurie Stewart

 

 

 

President/CEO

 

 

(206) 436-1495

 

 

 


