Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Q3 2022 Results

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.
·33 min read
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.

SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFBC), the holding company (the "Company") for Sound Community Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, or $0.97 diluted earnings per share, as compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.61 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $2.6 million, or $0.98 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company also announced today that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on Company common stock of $0.17 per share, payable on November 23, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 9, 2022.

Comments from the President and Chief Executive Officer

“Consistent loan origination across all categories increased our average loan balance from $742 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 to $833 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022,” remarked Ms. Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This portfolio growth contributed to an improved net interest margin of 4.13% for the current quarter, despite deposit pricing and borrowings being higher than they were at the end of the second quarter of 2022," concluded Stewart.

Q3 2022 Financial Performance

Total assets increased $45.2 million or 4.8% to $982.2 million at September 30, 2022, from $937.0 million at June 30, 2022, and increased $54.1 million or 5.8% from $928.1 million at September 30, 2021.

 

 

Net interest income increased $1.2 million or 14.4% to $9.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $8.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and increased $1.3 million or 15.4% from $8.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin ("NIM"), annualized, was 4.13% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 3.83% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 3.74% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Loans held-for-portfolio increased $45.4 million or 5.6% to $851.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $806.1 million at June 30, 2022, and increased $183.9 million or 27.5% from $667.6 million at September 30, 2021. These increases are the result of organic loan growth and, coupled with a competitive deposit market, increased our loan-to-deposit ratio to 105% at September 30, 2022 from 103% at June 30, 2022 and 83% at September 30, 2021.

 

 

 

 

A $375 thousand provision for loan losses was recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to a $600 thousand provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and a $175 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans was 301.24% and to total loans was 0.88% at September 30, 2022.

 

 

Total deposits increased $29.4 million or 3.7% to $815.4 million at September 30, 2022, from $786.0 million at June 30, 2022, and increased $7.7 million or 1.0% from $807.7 million at September 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $5.7 million or 3.0% to $192.3 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $186.6 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased $2.6 million or 1.3% compared to $194.8 million at September 30, 2021.

 

 

 

 

Net gain on sale of loans was $48 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $84 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and $568 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

The Bank continued to maintain capital levels in excess of regulatory requirements and was categorized as "well-capitalized" at September 30, 2022.

Total nonperforming loans decreased $2.0 million or 44.9% to $2.5 million at September 30, 2022, from $4.5 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased $582 thousand or 19.0% from $3.1 million at September 30, 2021.

 

 

Operating Results

Net interest income increased $1.2 million, or 14.4%, to $9.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $8.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and increased $1.3 million, or 15.4%, from $8.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase from both prior quarters was primarily the result of a higher average balance of and yield earned on average interest-earning assets, partially offset by the higher average balance of and rate paid on average interest-bearing liabilities.

Interest income increased $1.8 million, or 19.9%, to $10.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $9.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and increased $1.7 million, or 18.4%, from $9.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher average loan balances, a 22 basis point rate increase in the average yield on loans and a 116 basis point rate increase in the average yield on investments and interest-bearing cash following recent increases in the targeted federal funds rate, partially offset by lower average investments and interest-bearing cash balances. The increase in interest income from the same quarter last year was due primarily to higher average loan balances and a 177 basis point increase in average yield on investments and interest-bearing cash, partially offset by a 54 basis point decline in the average loan yield and a lower average balance of investments and interest-bearing cash.

Interest income on loans increased $1.6 million, or 18.7%, to $10.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $8.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and increased $1.4 million, or 15.2%, from $9.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The average balance of total loans was $833.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $741.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and $652.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The average yield on total loans was 4.92% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 4.70% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 5.45% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase in the average yield on loans during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to variable rate loans adjusting to higher market interest rates and new loan originations at higher interest rates. The decrease in the average yield on loans during the current quarter compared to the same quarter in 2021 was primarily due to lower recognition of net deferred fees due to a reduced volume of PPP loan repayments from U.S. Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) loan forgiveness. The Bank recognized $24 thousand, $40 thousand, and $1.1 million in deferred fees and interest income related to PPP loan forgiveness repayments during the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. Refer to the discussion below for the impact of PPP on our net interest margin. Interest income on investments and interest-bearing cash increased $160 thousand to $449 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $289 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and increased $314 thousand from $135 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. These increases were both due to a higher average yield for investments and interest-bearing cash, partially offset by a lower average balance as excess cash liquidity was deployed into higher yielding loans.

Interest expense increased $585 thousand, or 98.5%, to $1.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $594 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and increased $394 thousand, or 50.2%, from $785 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase in interest expense during the current quarter from the prior quarter was primarily the result of a $44.0 million increase in the average balance of borrowings, comprised of Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances, and a $34.6 million increase in the average balance of certificate accounts, as well as higher rates paid on all interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $28.9 million decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits other than certificate accounts. Compared to the prior period, total deposit costs were negatively impacted by the 20 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits resulting from higher rates paid on deposits and the $3.5 million decrease in the average balance of noninterest bearing deposits to $189.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $192.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in interest expense during the current quarter from the comparable period a year ago was primarily the result of a $46.5 million increase in the average balance of borrowings and higher rates paid on all interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $17.3 million decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits. Compared to the same period last year, total deposit costs were negatively impacted by the higher rates paid on deposits and favorably impacted by the $6.9 million increase in the average balance of noninterest bearing deposits from $182.5 million at September 30, 2021. The average cost of total borrowings, comprised of borrowings and subordinated notes, decreased to 3.06% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from 5.13% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and decreased from 5.74% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, reflecting the increased use of lower cost FHLB advances during the third quarter to supplement our liquidity needs. The average balance of our total borrowings increased $44.1 million to $58.1 million from $14.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and increased $46.5 million from $11.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Net interest margin (annualized) was 4.13% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 3.83% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 3.74% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. These increases in net interest margin were primarily due to the higher interest income earned on interest-earning assets, driven by the higher average balance of loans and the increased average yield earned on investments and interest-bearing cash and, with respect to the same quarter a year ago, partially offset by lower recognition of net deferred fees related to PPP loan repayments from SBA loan forgiveness. During the third quarter of 2022, the average yield earned on PPP loans, including the recognition of the net deferred fees for PPP loans repaid and forgiven by the SBA, resulted in positive impact of one basis point to the net interest margin, compared to a positive impact of one basis point during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and a positive impact of 41 basis points during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $375 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $600 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and $175 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in the provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022 resulted primarily from the lower growth in our loans held-for-portfolio, partially offset by a qualitative adjustment to manufactured home loans increasing the amount of the allowance for loan losses attributable to these loans. The provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2022 also reflects the inherent uncertainty related to the economic environment as a result of local, national and global events.

Noninterest income remained essentially unchanged at $1.0 million for both quarters ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, and decreased $405 thousand, or 28.3%, from $1.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in noninterest income from the comparable period in 2021 was primarily due to a $520 thousand decrease in net gain on sale of loans as a result of a decline in both the amount of loans originated for sale and gross margins for loans sold and a $45 thousand decrease in earnings on the cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI"), partially offset by a $134 thousand increase in the fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights due primarily from the effects of recent higher market interest rates causing a reduction in prepayment speeds. In addition, service charges and fee income increased $48 thousand primarily resulting from higher commercial loan and consumer deposit activity fees. Loans sold during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, totaled $2.3 million, compared to $2.9 million and $20.3 million during the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Noninterest expense increased $252 thousand, or 3.7%, to $7.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $6.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and increased $718 thousand, or 11.4%, from $6.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase from the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was a result of an increase in operations expense of $153 thousand primarily due to increases in various expenses including marketing and charitable expenses, insurance costs, and professional fees, and an increase in salaries and benefits expense of $75 thousand resulting from lower deferred compensation, partially offset by a decrease in incentive compensation expense as a result of a lower percentage allocated and changes to the incentive compensation programs. The increase in noninterest expense compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits of $532 thousand primarily due to higher wages and medical expenses and lower deferred compensation, partially offset by a decrease in incentive compensation as a result of a lower percentage allocated and changes to the incentive compensation programs and lower commission expense related to a decline in mortgage originations. Operations expense increased $115 thousand compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021 due to increases in various accounts including marketing and travel expenses, legal fees associated with higher commercial loan volume, and debit card processing, partially offset by lower loan origination costs due to lower mortgage origination volume.

The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was 66.23%, compared to 72.12% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 64.81% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The improvement in the efficiency ratio for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to higher net interest income from an increase in average balance of loans held-for-portfolio and a higher rate earned on reserve balances, partially offset by higher noninterest expense from reduced salaries and benefits costs. The weakening in the efficiency ratio for the current quarter compared to the same period in the prior year is primarily due to higher noninterest expense related to increased salaries and benefits and lower noninterest income primarily due to lower gain on sale of loans from mortgage banking, partially offset by higher net interest income primarily as a result of a higher average balance of loans held-for-portfolio at higher yields than prior investments.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality

Assets at September 30, 2022 totaled $982.2 million, compared to $937.0 million at June 30, 2022 and $928.1 million at September 30, 2021. The increase in assets from the sequential quarter was primarily due to an increase in loans held-for-portfolio and investments, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents. The loan growth primarily was funded by an increase of $29.4 million in deposits and a $44.5 million increase in FHLB advances. The increase from one year ago was primarily a result of increases in loans held-for-portfolio and investment securities, partially offset by lower balances in cash and cash equivalents.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $4.0 million, or 5.0%, to $76.1 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $80.1 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased $130.6 million, or 63.2%, from $206.7 million at September 30, 2021. The decrease from the prior quarter-end was primarily due to the deployment of excess liquidity into higher yielding loans, partially offset by an increase in deposits, primarily related to increases in certificate accounts. The decrease from one year ago was primarily due to deploying cash earning a nominal yield into higher interest-earning loans and investments securities.

Investment securities increased $1.0 million, or 8.7%, to $12.6 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $11.6 million at June 30, 2022, and increased $5.5 million, or 78.5%, from $7.1 million at September 30, 2021. Held-to-maturity securities totaled $2.2 million at both September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, and totaled none at September 30, 2021. Available-for-sale securities totaled $10.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $9.4 million at June 30, 2022, and $7.1 million at September 30, 2021. The increase in available-for-sale securities from the prior quarter was primarily due to $1.6 million of investment purchases, partially offset by net unrealized losses resulting from the increases in market interest rates during the year and regularly scheduled payments. The increase from the same period one year ago was primarily due to investment purchases throughout the previous year, partially offset by calls of securities, regularly scheduled payments and maturities, and net unrealized losses resulting from the increases in market interest rates during the year.

Loans held-for-portfolio increased to $851.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $806.1 million at June 30, 2022 and increased from $667.6 million at September 30, 2021. The increase in loans held-for-portfolio at September 30, 2022, compared to the prior quarter and one year ago, primarily resulted from increases across all loan categories, excluding commercial business loans which decreased between the periods due primarily to PPP loan SBA loan forgiveness payments. The increase in loans held-for-portfolio primarily resulted from focused marketing campaigns, increased utilization of digital marketing tools and the addition of experienced lending staff during 2021.

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs"), which are comprised of nonaccrual loans, including nonperforming troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"), other real estate owned ("OREO"), and other repossessed assets, decreased $2.0 million, or 39.1%, to $3.1 million at September 30, 2022, from $5.2 million at June 30, 2022 and decreased $583 thousand, or 15.6% from $3.7 million at September 30, 2021. The decrease in nonperforming assets during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter primarily was due to the payoff of a $2.3 million nonperforming multifamily loan during the period. Loans classified as TDRs totaled $2.0 million, $2.0 million and $2.6 million at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively, of which $108 thousand, $128 thousand and $411 thousand, respectively, were not performing pursuant to their contractual repayment terms at those dates.

NPAs to total assets were 0.32%, 0.55% and 0.40% at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. The allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding was 0.88%, 0.88% and 0.95% at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Net loan charge-offs during the third quarter of 2022 totaled $3 thousand compared to net recoveries of $110 thousand for the second quarter of 2022, and net charge-offs of $5 thousand for the third quarter of 2021.

The following table summarizes our NPAs (dollars in thousands):

 

September 30, 
2022

 

June 30, 
2022

 

March 31, 
2022

 

December 31, 
2021

 

September 30, 
2021

Nonperforming Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One-to-four family

$

1,960

 

 

$

1,669

 

 

$

1,676

 

 

$

2,207

 

 

$

1,915

 

Home equity loans

 

133

 

 

 

152

 

 

 

155

 

 

 

140

 

 

 

150

 

Commercial and multifamily

 

 

 

 

2,307

 

 

 

2,336

 

 

 

2,380

 

 

 

 

Construction and land

 

29

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

220

 

Manufactured homes

 

99

 

 

 

117

 

 

 

135

 

 

 

122

 

 

 

98

 

Floating homes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

493

 

 

 

504

 

Commercial business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

170

 

 

 

176

 

 

 

182

 

Other consumer

 

265

 

 

 

233

 

 

 

244

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total nonperforming loans

 

2,486

 

 

 

4,509

 

 

 

4,747

 

 

 

5,552

 

 

 

3,069

 

OREO and Other Repossessed Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One-to-four family

 

84

 

 

 

84

 

 

 

84

 

 

 

84

 

 

 

84

 

Commercial and multifamily

 

575

 

 

 

575

 

 

 

575

 

 

 

575

 

 

 

575

 

Total OREO and repossessed assets

 

659

 

 

 

659

 

 

 

659

 

 

 

659

 

 

 

659

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

3,145

 

 

$

5,168

 

 

$

5,406

 

 

$

6,211

 

 

$

3,728

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One-to-four family

 

62.3

%

 

 

32.3

%

 

 

31.0

%

 

 

35.5

%

 

 

51.4

%

Home equity loans

 

4.2

 

 

 

2.9

 

 

 

2.9

 

 

 

2.3

 

 

 

4.0

 

Commercial and multifamily

 

 

 

 

44.7

 

 

 

43.2

 

 

 

38.3

 

 

 

 

Construction and land

 

0.9

 

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

0.5

 

 

 

5.9

 

Manufactured homes

 

3.2

 

 

 

2.3

 

 

 

2.5

 

 

 

2.0

 

 

 

2.6

 

Floating homes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7.9

 

 

 

13.5

 

Commercial business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.1

 

 

 

2.8

 

 

 

4.9

 

Other consumer

 

8.4

 

 

 

4.5

 

 

 

4.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total nonperforming loans

 

79.0

 

 

 

87.3

 

 

 

87.8

 

 

 

89.3

 

 

 

82.3

 

OREO and Other Repossessed Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One-to-four family

 

2.7

 

 

 

1.6

 

 

 

1.6

 

 

 

1.4

 

 

 

2.3

 

Commercial and multifamily

 

18.3

 

 

 

11.1

 

 

 

10.6

 

 

 

9.3

 

 

 

15.4

 

Total OREO and repossessed assets

 

21.0

 

 

 

12.7

 

 

 

12.2

 

 

 

10.7

 

 

 

17.7

 

Total nonperforming assets

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

The following table summarizes the allowance for loan losses (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

 

For the Quarter Ended:

 

September 30, 
2022

 

June 30, 
2022

 

March 31, 
2022

 

December 31, 
2021

 

September 30, 
2021

Allowance for Loan Losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at beginning of period

$

7,117

 

 

$

6,407

 

 

$

6,306

 

 

$

6,327

 

 

$

6,157

 

Provision for loan losses during the period

 

375

 

 

 

600

 

 

 

125

 

 

 

 

 

 

175

 

Net recoveries/(charge-offs) during the period

 

(3

)

 

 

110

 

 

 

(24

)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(5

)

Balance at end of period

$

7,489

 

 

$

7,117

 

 

$

6,407

 

 

$

6,306

 

 

$

6,327

 

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

 

0.88

%

 

 

0.88

%

 

 

0.90

%

 

 

0.92

%

 

 

0.95

%

Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans

 

301.25

%

 

 

157.84

%

 

 

134.97

%

 

 

113.58

%

 

 

206.16

%

Deposits increased $29.4 million, or 3.7%, to $815.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $786.0 million at June 30, 2022 and increased $7.7 million, or 1.0%, from $807.7 million at September 30, 2021. The increase in deposits compared to the prior quarter and the same quarter one year ago was primarily a result of an increase in certificate accounts. The increase in our certificate accounts was primarily used to fund organic loan growth. Our noninterest-bearing deposits increased $5.7 million, or 3.0% to $192.3 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $186.6 million at June 30, 2022 and decreased $2.6 million, or 1.3% from $194.8 million at September 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 23.6%, 23.7% and 24.1% of total deposits at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

There were $44.5 million of outstanding FHLB advances at September 30, 2022, as compared to $30.0 million at June 30, 2022 and none at September 30, 2021. The increase in FHLB advances was primarily used to support organic loan growth and to maintain liquidity ratios in line with our asset/liability objectives. Subordinated notes, net totaled $11.7 million at each of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.

Stockholders’ equity totaled $95.0 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.9 million, or 2.0%, from $93.1 million at June 30, 2022, and an increase of $3.1 million, or 3.3%, from $91.9 million at September 30, 2021. The increase in stockholders’ equity from June 30, 2022 was primarily the result of $2.5 million of net income earned during the current quarter and $110 thousand in proceeds from exercises of common stock, partially offset by the payment of $440 thousand in dividends to Company stockholders and a $316 thousand increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax, resulting from the effects of higher interest rates on the fair value of our available-for-sale securities.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, is the parent company of Sound Community Bank, and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington with full-service branches in Seattle, Tacoma, Mountlake Terrace, Sequim, Port Angeles, Port Ludlow and University Place. Sound Community Bank is a Fannie Mae Approved Lender and Seller/Servicer with one Loan Production Office located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle, Washington. For more information, please visit www.soundcb.com.

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

When used in filings by Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in the Company's press releases or other public or stockholder communications, and in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, which are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events, and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated below or because of other important factors that we cannot foresee that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, include, but are not limited to: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth caused by increasing political instability from acts of war including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as increasing oil prices and supply chain disruptions, and any governmental or societal responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possibility of new COVID-19 variants; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; fluctuations in interest rates; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; the Company's ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in the Company's market area; secondary market conditions for loans; results of examinations of the Company or its wholly owned bank subsidiary by their regulators; increased competition; changes in management's business strategies; legislative changes; changes in the regulatory and tax environments in which the Company operates; and other factors described in the Company's latest annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission – which are available at www.soundcb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions the Company might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that cannot be foreseen by the Company. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause the Company’s actual results for 2022 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of the Company and could negatively affect its operating and stock performance.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

September 30, 
2022

 

June 30, 
2022

 

March 31, 
2022

 

December 31, 
2021

 

September 30, 
2021

Interest income

$

10,776

 

$

8,986

 

 

$

8,213

 

$

8,359

 

 

$

9,102

 

Interest expense

 

1,179

 

 

594

 

 

 

595

 

 

643

 

 

 

785

 

Net interest income

 

9,597

 

 

8,392

 

 

 

7,618

 

 

7,716

 

 

 

8,317

 

Provision for loan losses

 

375

 

 

600

 

 

 

125

 

 

 

 

 

175

 

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

9,222

 

 

7,792

 

 

 

7,493

 

 

7,716

 

 

 

8,142

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges and fee income

 

604

 

 

596

 

 

 

549

 

 

632

 

 

 

556

 

(Earnings) loss on cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

 

59

 

 

(35

)

 

 

21

 

 

135

 

 

 

104

 

Mortgage servicing income

 

306

 

 

313

 

 

 

320

 

 

323

 

 

 

328

 

Fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights

 

9

 

 

57

 

 

 

268

 

 

(114

)

 

 

(125

)

Net gain on sale of loans

 

48

 

 

84

 

 

 

365

 

 

507

 

 

 

568

 

Total noninterest income

 

1,026

 

 

1,015

 

 

 

1,523

 

 

1,483

 

 

 

1,431

 

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and benefits

 

4,044

 

 

3,969

 

 

 

4,167

 

 

3,786

 

 

 

3,512

 

Operations

 

1,581

 

 

1,428

 

 

 

1,314

 

 

1,732

 

 

 

1,466

 

Regulatory assessments

 

116

 

 

99

 

 

 

101

 

 

96

 

 

 

91

 

Occupancy

 

447

 

 

439

 

 

 

432

 

 

451

 

 

 

441

 

Data processing

 

848

 

 

849

 

 

 

821

 

 

863

 

 

 

808

 

Total noninterest expense

 

7,036

 

 

6,784

 

 

 

6,835

 

 

6,928

 

 

 

6,318

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

3,212

 

 

2,023

 

 

 

2,181

 

 

2,271

 

 

 

3,255

 

Provision for income taxes

 

666

 

 

409

 

 

 

458

 

 

407

 

 

 

663

 

Net income

$

2,546

 

$

1,614

 

 

$

1,723

 

$

1,864

 

 

$

2,592

 

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

 

For the Nine Months Ended 
September 30

 

2022

 

2021

Interest income

$

27,975

 

$

25,517

 

Interest expense

 

2,368

 

 

3,311

 

Net interest income

 

25,607

 

 

22,206

 

Provision for loan losses

 

1,101

 

 

425

 

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

24,506

 

 

21,781

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

Service charges and fee income

 

1,749

 

 

1,615

 

Earnings on cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

 

45

 

 

281

 

Mortgage servicing income

 

939

 

 

961

 

Fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights

 

334

 

 

(694

)

Net gain on sale of loans

 

497

 

 

3,683

 

Total noninterest income

 

3,564

 

 

5,846

 

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

Salaries and benefits

 

12,181

 

 

10,470

 

Operations

 

4,323

 

 

4,033

 

Regulatory assessments

 

316

 

 

283

 

Occupancy

 

1,318

 

 

1,298

 

Data processing

 

2,518

 

 

2,400

 

Net gain on OREO and repossessed assets

 

 

 

(16

)

Total noninterest expense

 

20,656

 

 

18,468

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

7,414

 

 

9,159

 

Provision for income taxes

 

1,533

 

 

1,865

 

Net income

$

5,881

 

$

7,294

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

 

September 30, 
2022

 

June 30, 
2022

 

March 31, 
2022

 

December 31, 
2021

 

September 30, 
2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

76,064

 

 

$

80,051

 

 

$

197,091

 

 

$

183,590

 

 

$

206,702

 

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

 

10,396

 

 

 

9,382

 

 

 

10,223

 

 

 

8,419

 

 

 

7,060

 

Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost

 

2,207

 

 

 

2,215

 

 

 

2,223

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans held-for-sale

 

1,908

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

1,297

 

 

 

3,094

 

 

 

3,884

 

Loans held-for-portfolio

 

851,447

 

 

 

806,078

 

 

 

709,485

 

 

 

686,398

 

 

 

667,551

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(7,489

)

 

 

(7,117

)

 

 

(6,407

)

 

 

(6,306

)

 

 

(6,327

)

Total loans held-for-portfolio, net

 

843,958

 

 

 

798,961

 

 

 

703,078

 

 

 

680,092

 

 

 

661,224

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

2,809

 

 

 

2,350

 

 

 

2,117

 

 

 

2,217

 

 

 

2,231

 

Bank-owned life insurance, net

 

21,140

 

 

 

21,081

 

 

 

21,116

 

 

 

21,095

 

 

 

20,926

 

Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other repossessed assets, net

 

659

 

 

 

659

 

 

 

659

 

 

 

659

 

 

 

659

 

Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

 

4,787

 

 

 

4,754

 

 

 

4,668

 

 

 

4,273

 

 

 

4,211

 

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost

 

2,897

 

 

 

2,317

 

 

 

1,117

 

 

 

1,046

 

 

 

1,052

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

5,505

 

 

 

5,632

 

 

 

5,730

 

 

 

5,819

 

 

 

5,941

 

Right-of-use assets

 

5,319

 

 

 

5,548

 

 

 

5,777

 

 

 

5,811

 

 

 

6,033

 

Other assets

 

4,597

 

 

 

3,954

 

 

 

3,758

 

 

 

3,576

 

 

 

8,188

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

982,246

 

 

$

937,004

 

 

$

958,854

 

 

$

919,691

 

 

$

928,111

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

$

623,122

 

 

$

599,377

 

 

$

627,323

 

 

$

607,854

 

 

$

612,805

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

192,275

 

 

 

186,609

 

 

 

208,768

 

 

 

190,466

 

 

 

194,848

 

Total deposits

 

815,397

 

 

 

785,986

 

 

 

836,091

 

 

 

798,320

 

 

 

807,653

 

Borrowings

 

44,500

 

 

 

30,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued interest payable

 

109

 

 

 

194

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

200

 

 

 

48

 

Lease liabilities

 

5,749

 

 

 

5,980

 

 

 

6,211

 

 

 

6,242

 

 

 

6,462

 

Other liabilities

 

8,071

 

 

 

9,210

 

 

 

9,169

 

 

 

8,571

 

 

 

8,711

 

Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance

 

1,799

 

 

 

922

 

 

 

1,851

 

 

 

1,366

 

 

 

1,708

 

Subordinated notes, net

 

11,665

 

 

 

11,655

 

 

 

11,644

 

 

 

11,634

 

 

 

11,623

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

887,290

 

 

 

843,947

 

 

 

865,004

 

 

 

826,333

 

 

 

836,205

 

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

26

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

26

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

27,886

 

 

 

27,777

 

 

 

28,154

 

 

 

27,956

 

 

 

27,835

 

Unearned shares – Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP")

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(28

)

Retained earnings

 

68,309

 

 

 

66,203

 

 

 

66,139

 

 

 

65,237

 

 

 

63,905

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

 

(1,265

)

 

 

(949

)

 

 

(469

)

 

 

139

 

 

 

168

 

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

94,956

 

 

 

93,057

 

 

 

93,850

 

 

 

93,358

 

 

 

91,906

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

982,246

 

 

$

937,004

 

 

$

958,854

 

 

$

919,691

 

 

$

928,111

 

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
(unaudited)

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

September 30, 
2022

 

June 30, 
2022

 

March 31, 
2022

 

December 31, 
2021

 

September 30, 
2021

Annualized return on average assets

1.04

%

 

0.70

%

 

0.75

%

 

0.81

%

 

1.11

%

Annualized return on average equity

10.61

 

 

6.86

 

 

7.39

 

 

7.90

 

 

11.21

 

Annualized net interest margin(1)

4.13

 

 

3.83

 

 

3.49

 

 

3.53

 

 

3.74

 

Annualized efficiency ratio(2)

66.23

%

 

72.12

%

 

74.77

%

 

75.31

%

 

64.81

%

(1)   Net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(2)   Noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and noninterest income).

 

PER COMMON SHARE DATA
(unaudited)

 

At or For the Quarter Ended

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

Basic earnings per share

$

0.99

 

$

0.62

 

$

0.66

 

$

0.72

 

$

1.00

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.97

 

$

0.61

 

$

0.65

 

$

0.70

 

$

0.98

Weighted-average basic shares outstanding

 

2,562,551

 

 

2,584,179

 

 

2,602,168

 

 

2,586,570

 

 

2,586,966

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding

 

2,597,690

 

 

2,615,299

 

 

2,640,359

 

 

2,631,721

 

 

2,633,459

Common shares outstanding at period-end

 

2,581,949

 

 

2,578,595

 

 

2,621,531

 

 

2,613,768

 

 

2,617,425

Book value per share

$

36.78

 

$

36.09

 

$

35.80

 

$

35.72

 

$

35.11

AVERAGE BALANCE, AVERAGE YIELD EARNED, AND AVERAGE RATE PAID
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

The following tables present, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resultant yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates. Income and yields on tax-exempt obligations have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield for the period they have been on nonaccrual (dollars in thousands).

 

Three Months Ended

 

September 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Earned/
Paid

 

Yield/
Rate

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Earned/
Paid

 

Yield/
Rate

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Earned/
Paid

 

Yield/
Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans receivable

$

833,195

 

 

$

10,327

 

4.92

%

 

$

741,626

 

 

$

8,697

 

4.70

%

 

$

652,251

 

 

$

8,967

 

5.45

%

Investments and interest-bearing cash

 

88,812

 

 

 

449

 

2.01

%

 

 

136,723

 

 

 

289

 

0.85

%

 

 

230,905

 

 

 

135

 

0.23

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

922,007

 

 

$

10,776

 

4.64

%

 

$

878,349

 

 

$

8,986

 

4.10

%

 

$

883,156

 

 

$

9,102

 

4.09

%

Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Savings and money market accounts

$

188,276

 

 

$

63

 

0.13

%

 

$

195,339

 

 

$

29

 

0.06

%

 

$

179,164

 

 

$

42

 

0.09

%

Demand and NOW accounts

 

290,106

 

 

 

164

 

0.22

%

 

 

311,941

 

 

 

125

 

0.16

%

 

 

311,273

 

 

 

141

 

0.18

%

Certificate accounts

 

130,541

 

 

 

503

 

1.53

%

 

 

95,974

 

 

 

260

 

1.09

%

 

 

135,757

 

 

 

434

 

1.27

%

Subordinated notes

 

11,658

 

 

 

168

 

5.72

%

 

 

11,648

 

 

 

168

 

5.79

%

 

 

11,616

 

 

 

168

 

5.74

%

Borrowings

 

46,462

 

 

 

281

 

2.40

%

 

 

2,418

 

 

 

12

 

1.99

%

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

667,043

 

 

 

1,179

 

0.70

%

 

$

617,320

 

 

 

594

 

0.39

%

 

$

637,812

 

 

 

785

 

0.49

%

Net interest income/spread

 

 

$

9,597

 

3.94

%

 

 

 

$

8,392

 

3.72

%

 

 

 

$

8,317

 

3.60

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

4.13

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.83

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.74

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

 

138

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

142

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

138

%

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

189,379

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

192,843

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

182,503

 

 

 

 

 

Total deposits

 

798,302

 

 

$

730

 

0.36

%

 

 

796,097

 

 

$

414

 

0.21

%

 

 

808,697

 

 

$

617

 

0.30

%

Total funding(1)

 

856,422

 

 

 

1,179

 

0.55

%

 

 

810,163

 

 

 

594

 

0.29

%

 

 

820,315

 

 

 

785

 

0.38

%

(1)   Total funding is the sum of average interest-bearing liabilities and average noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Earned/Paid

 

Yield/Rate

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Earned/Paid

 

Yield/Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans receivable

$

757,086

 

 

$

27,099

 

4.79

%

 

$

636,352

 

 

$

25,152

 

5.28

%

Investments and interest-bearing cash

 

136,899

 

 

 

876

 

0.86

%

 

 

236,495

 

 

 

365

 

0.21

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

893,985

 

 

$

27,975

 

4.18

%

 

$

872,847

 

 

$

25,517

 

3.91

%

Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Savings and money market accounts

$

193,219

 

 

$

122

 

0.08

%

 

$

167,253

 

 

$

144

 

0.12

%

Demand and NOW accounts

 

305,651

 

 

 

412

 

0.18

%

 

 

281,933

 

 

 

485

 

0.23

%

Certificate accounts

 

109,713

 

 

 

1,037

 

1.26

%

 

 

174,712

 

 

 

2,178

 

1.67

%

Subordinated notes

 

11,648

 

 

 

504

 

5.79

%

 

 

11,606

 

 

 

504

 

5.81

%

Borrowings

 

16,463

 

 

 

293

 

2.38

%

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

636,694

 

 

 

2,368

 

0.50

%

 

$

635,505

 

 

 

3,311

 

0.70

%

Net interest income/spread

 

 

$

25,607

 

3.69

%

 

 

 

$

22,206

 

3.21

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

3.83

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.40

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

 

140

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

137

%

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

192,240

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

174,486

 

 

 

 

 

Total deposits

 

800,823

 

 

$

1,571

 

0.26

%

 

 

798,384

 

 

$

2,807

 

0.47

%

Total funding(1)

 

828,934

 

 

 

2,368

 

0.38

%

 

 

809,991

 

 

 

3,311

 

0.55

%

(1)   Total funding is the sum of average interest-bearing liabilities and average noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.

LOANS
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

 

September 30, 
2022

 

June 30, 
2022

 

March 31, 
2022

 

December 31, 
2021

 

September 30, 
2021

Real estate loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

One-to-four family

$

270,009

 

 

$

250,295

 

 

$

221,832

 

 

$

207,660

 

 

$

194,346

 

Home equity

 

17,642

 

 

 

16,374

 

 

 

13,798

 

 

 

13,250

 

 

 

14,012

 

Commercial and multifamily

 

315,677

 

 

 

307,462

 

 

 

279,892

 

 

 

278,175

 

 

 

246,794

 

Construction and land

 

112,980

 

 

 

101,394

 

 

 

70,402

 

 

 

63,105

 

 

 

81,576

 

Total real estate loans

 

716,308

 

 

 

675,525

 

 

 

585,924

 

 

 

562,190

 

 

 

536,728

 

Consumer Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Manufactured homes

 

25,375

 

 

 

23,264

 

 

 

22,179

 

 

 

21,636

 

 

 

21,459

 

Floating homes

 

69,968

 

 

 

66,573

 

 

 

59,784

 

 

 

59,268

 

 

 

58,358

 

Other consumer

 

17,565

 

 

 

18,076

 

 

 

18,370

 

 

 

16,748

 

 

 

15,732

 

Total consumer loans

 

112,908

 

 

 

107,913

 

 

 

100,333

 

 

 

97,652

 

 

 

95,549

 

Commercial business loans

 

23,986

 

 

 

24,302

 

 

 

24,452

 

 

 

28,026

 

 

 

36,620

 

Total loans

 

853,202

 

 

 

807,740

 

 

 

710,709

 

 

 

687,868

 

 

 

668,897

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premiums/(Discounts)

 

984

 

 

 

1,010

 

 

 

788

 

 

 

897

 

 

 

 

Deferred fees, net

 

(2,739

)

 

 

(2,672

)

 

 

(2,012

)

 

 

(2,367

)

 

 

(1,346

)

Allowance for loan losses

 

(7,489

)

 

 

(7,117

)

 

 

(6,407

)

 

 

(6,306

)

 

 

(6,327

)

Total loans held for portfolio, net

$

843,958

 

 

$

798,961

 

 

$

703,078

 

 

$

680,092

 

 

$

661,224

 

DEPOSITS
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

Noninterest-bearing

$

192,275

 

$

186,609

 

$

208,768

 

$

190,466

 

$

194,848

Interest-bearing

 

284,267

 

 

312,439

 

 

333,449

 

 

307,061

 

 

311,303

Savings

 

99,602

 

 

103,311

 

 

106,217

 

 

103,401

 

 

99,747

Money market

 

84,692

 

 

87,672

 

 

89,164

 

 

91,670

 

 

82,314

Certificates

 

154,561

 

 

95,955

 

 

98,493

 

 

105,722

 

 

119,441

Total deposits

$

815,397

 

$

785,986

 

$

836,091

 

$

798,320

 

$

807,653

CREDIT QUALITY DATA
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

 

At or For the Quarter Ended

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

Nonaccrual loans

$

2,378

 

 

$

4,381

 

 

$

4,474

 

 

$

5,130

 

 

$

2,658

 

Nonperforming TDRs

 

108

 

 

 

128

 

 

 

273

 

 

 

422

 

 

 

411

 

Total nonperforming loans

 

2,486

 

 

 

4,509

 

 

 

4,747

 

 

 

5,552

 

 

 

3,069

 

OREO and other repossessed assets

 

659

 

 

 

659

 

 

 

659

 

 

 

659

 

 

 

659

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

3,145

 

 

$

5,168

 

 

$

5,406

 

 

$

6,211

 

 

$

3,728

 

Performing TDRs

 

1,912

 

 

 

1,866

 

 

 

2,072

 

 

 

2,174

 

 

 

2,198

 

Net (charge-offs) recoveries during the quarter

 

(3

)

 

 

110

 

 

 

(24

)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(5

)

Provision for loan losses during the quarter

 

375

 

 

 

600

 

 

 

125

 

 

 

 

 

 

175

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

7,489

 

 

 

7,117

 

 

 

6,407

 

 

 

6,306

 

 

 

6,327

 

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

 

0.88

%

 

 

0.88

%

 

 

0.90

%

 

 

0.92

%

 

 

0.95

%

Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans

 

301.24

%

 

 

157.84

%

 

 

134.96

%

 

 

113.58

%

 

 

206.19

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

 

0.29

%

 

 

0.56

%

 

 

0.67

%

 

 

0.81

%

 

 

0.46

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

0.32

%

 

 

0.55

%

 

 

0.56

%

 

 

0.68

%

 

 

0.40

%

OTHER STATISTICS
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

 

At or For the Quarter Ended

 

September 30, 
2022

 

June 30, 
2022

 

March 31, 
2022

 

December 31, 
2021

 

September 30, 
2021

Sound Community Bank:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans to total deposits

 

104.64

%

 

 

102.77

%

 

 

85.00

%

 

 

86.16

%

 

 

82.82

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits

 

23.58

%

 

 

23.74

%

 

 

24.97

%

 

 

23.86

%

 

 

24.13

%

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average total assets for the quarter

$

969,254

 

 

$

920,984

 

 

$

931,094

 

 

$

916,261

 

 

$

928,097

 

Average total equity for the quarter

$

95,244

 

 

$

94,397

 

 

$

94,497

 

 

$

93,569

 

 

$

91,766

 

Category: Earnings

Contact

Financial:

Wes Ochs 

Executive Vice President/CFO

(206) 436-8587 

 

Media:

Laurie Stewart 

President/CEO

(206) 436-1495


