Sound Navigation and Ranging (SONAR) System Market Size to Grow by USD 1.14 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

·10 min read

Growing focus on improving marine transportation safety will be one of the key trends in the sound navigation and ranging system market during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound navigation and ranging, also known as SONAR, is a sensing technique employing sound propagation for navigating, detecting and communicating with underwater objects. SONAR systems emit sound pulses and measure their return after they are reflected from man-made or biological/physical objects. The global sound navigation and ranging system market is a part of the global aerospace and defense market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sound Navigation and Ranging (SONAR) System Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

In this report, Technavio defines 2020 as the base year and 2021-2025 as the forecast period. The size of the global sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market is anticipated to grow by USD 1.14 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.

Find additional market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster innovation and make effective decisions. View our Exclusive Sample Report

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

  • Overview of the Market

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Factors Impacting Market Growth

  • Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation

Segments

Application

Defense and civil and commercial

Geography

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Sound Navigation and Ranging (SONAR) System Market?

The growth of the sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market will be driven by the growing preference for deploying integrated sonar systems. Naval agencies are focusing on deploying integrated SONAR systems as an anti-submarine warfare (ASW) measure. Many countries are studying the scope of introducing new ASW technologies to reduce the dominance of enemy submerged vehicles.

What are the Trends Supporting the Sound Navigation and Ranging (SONAR) System Market?

Growing focus on improving marine transportation safety is a key trend in the global sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market growth. Due to the increase in maritime crimes, maritime security has become a concern for most countries across the world. Hence, many countries are trying to improve safety standards for navigation.

Technavio helps businesses keep up with the key trends in the market. Download an Exclusive Sample Report

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Sound Navigation and Ranging (SONAR) System Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market include ASELSAN AS, Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, thyssenkrupp AG, and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The global sound navigation and ranging system market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Does Technavio Provide Any Subscription Offers?

Technavio provides two subscription offers, a Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000 and a Team Plan billed annually at USD 8500. Choose any offer that is the most suitable for you and make use of the vast repository of reports offered by Technavio to improve your business!

Related Reports

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market by Leasing Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Market by Sector and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Global Sound Navigation and Ranging System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.14 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.36

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Russian Federation, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ASELSAN AS, Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, thyssenkrupp AG, and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Market characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Civil and commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Passive SONAR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Active SONAR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Vendor landscape

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 ASELSAN AS

  • 11.4 Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

  • 11.5 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

  • 11.6 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

  • 11.7 Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • 11.8 Northrop Grumman Corp.

  • 11.9 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • 11.10 Thales Group

  • 11.11 thyssenkrupp AG

  • 11.12 Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sound-navigation-and-ranging-sonar-system-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-14-billion--find-future-trends-analysis-and-insights--technavio-301561784.html

SOURCE Technavio

