COMING UP:

New claims likely improved to a fresh pandemic-era low of 675,000

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Sound Physicians Expands Critical Care Services in Greater Dallas

·2 min read

Acquires Southwest Pulmonary Associates, LLP, a Critical Care, and Pulmonary Medicine Group

TACOMA, Wash., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Physicians, a physician-founded and led organization providing services across the acute episode of care, is expanding its critical care service in the greater Dallas region through its acquisition of Southwest Pulmonary Associates, LLP, a critical care and pulmonary medicine group based in TX. This new partnership includes four ICU programs and multiple post-acute facilities and pulmonary clinics. The Southwest Pulmonary team will continue to provide the full spectrum of pulmonary and critical care services to patients in the community.

The four new critical care programs from the acquisition are in partnership with a major health system in North Dallas.

"This partnership fits within our strategy to partner with high-quality critical care groups, top hospital systems, and exceptional providers. Southwest Pulmonary is a leader in the Dallas community and has built an outstanding reputation of providing the best care to patients and families for decades. We are excited to be working together," said Stephen Matchett, MD, Chief Executive Officer, Critical Care, at Sound Physicians.

Sound's critical care team will focus on continuous improvements in quality, patient outcomes, satisfaction scores, and financial performance through a unique blend of preeminent physician leadership, highly-engaged intensivists, advanced practice providers, and a proven performance management model. Sound Physicians has a twenty-year history of transforming outcomes across acute care episodes, including improved safety and patient outcomes in the intensive care unit.

Sound Physicians is a leading physician partner to hospitals, health plans, physician groups, and post-acute providers seeking to transform outcomes for acute episodes of care. For 20 years, our high-performing and affordable care models have combined physician leadership, clinical process, technology, and analytics to consistently improve clinical and financial performance. We are pioneers in value, working together with our partners and community providers to bridge gaps in patient care, from hospital to home. Visit us at www.soundphysicians.com.

  • Deutsche Bank Dodged Archegos Hit With Quick $4 Billion Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG sold about $4 billion of holdings seized in the implosion of Archegos Capital Management in a private deal Friday, helping it emerge unscathed from a scramble that may cost some rivals billions of dollars.The German bank executed the direct sale after Archegos defaulted on margin loans used to build up highly leveraged bets on stocks, people with knowledge of the matter said. At the time, other lenders had already started selling and the pressure was on Deutsche Bank to rid itself of the exposure or potentially get stuck with losses.One of the buyers was Marshall Wace, among Europe’s largest hedge fund managers, according to a person familiar with its role who asked not to be identified discussing a private transaction. The names of the others weren’t immediately available.Representatives for Deutsche Bank and Marshall Wace declined to comment.The $4 billion sale brings to almost $30 billion the known value of investments that have been liquidated in the messy unwinding of Archegos. The private investment firm, run by former Tiger Management star Bill Hwang, grew into a hidden colossus before collapsing almost overnight in one of the biggest margin calls in history.Bloomberg has reported that Archegos lenders led by Credit Suisse Group AG tried to broker some kind of standstill agreement with Hwang last week, seeking to untie positions without causing panic. But any agreement was elusive and the trades started to become public on Friday, triggering a selloff.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co. dumped multibillion-dollar blocks of stock, in some cases through the weekend, to recover capital they loaned to Archegos. Deutsche Bank previously said it was able to de-risk its Archegos exposure and doesn’t expect to incur losses on the trades.It is the second time in less than a year that Deutsche Bank avoided damage from a big corporate collapse it had exposure to. The lender also emerged relatively unscathed when the German payments company Wirecard AG imploded in one of the country’s largest accounting scandals. The insolvency inflicted hundreds of millions of euros in credit losses on many lenders that, unlike Deutsche Bank, hadn’t hedged their exposure.Swiss rival Credit Suisse expects a hit in the billions of dollars from Archegos, people with knowledge of the matter have said, while Nomura Holdings Inc. has signaled it may lose as much as $2 billion. Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. estimate the Archegos blowup may cause as much as $10 billion of combined losses for banks.David Herro, chief investment officer of Harris Associates -- one of Credit Suisse’s biggest shareholders -- said on Bloomberg Television on Wednesday that the Archegos incident was a “wake-up call” for Credit Suisse and should lead to sweeping changes to its culture and oversight practices.Shares of Credit Suisse tumbled 21% this week on concern over the size of its potential Archegos hit. Deutsche Bank is down 2.9%.(Adds details about Deutsche Bank’s hedging before Wirecard scandal in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pending home sales plunge for the second straight month

    The National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) Pending Home Sales Index, which tracks the number of homes that are under contract to be sold, fell 10.6% in February from a month earlier — falling for the second straight month.

  • H&M’s latest statement on Xinjiang cotton is very careful not to mention Xinjiang

    Foreign retailers in China risk either further annoying a major consumer market, or appearing not to care greatly about human rights.

  • Scotland Could Sell Debt for the First Time Ahead of Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- The Scottish government is exploring raising funds on capital markets for the first time, ahead of elections that could trigger a renewed standoff with the U.K. over independence.The devolved administration in Edinburgh has had the ability to issue debt -- to be nicknamed “kilts” as a play on the U.K.’s “gilts” -- since 2015 under British rules to spread power. So far it’s refrained from doing so, with internal documents seen by Bloomberg showing officials concluded selling bonds didn’t make sense from a financial perspective.Yet the idea is now being taken more seriously by the ruling Scottish National Party, as it eyes the potential for another referendum on leaving the U.K. if it can gain a pro-independence majority in May’s parliamentary elections. The nation will work closely with investors on a range of options including government-backed bonds to finance its net-zero emissions targets, according to a spokesperson.“As this would be issued by a government with the stated goal of secession, the overall fiscal stance of a theoretical independent Scotland will be crucial in pricing this,” said Ross Hutchison, an investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments in Edinburgh. “The green element is an interesting twist, and may of course attract a lot of investor interest.”The push for Scotland to go green with its first bond may grow ahead of the next major United Nations climate change summit in November, which the country is hosting in Glasgow. That gathering has sped up plans for the U.K.’s first green gilt, with Britain already lagging peers such as Germany and France in joining a boom in sustainable finance.While sub-national debt in Europe is less developed than the U.S. municipal market, others with nationalist movements such as the Basque and Catalan regions in Spain plus various German states have been among the sellers. They’re popular with investors given they typically offer a yield pick-up versus national debt for similar creditworthiness, based on the assumption the central state will not allow part of its country to go bust.In the U.K.’s case, devolving fiscal authority away from Westminster has been slow. There’s a growing sense the political status quo isn’t working for those outside the capital -- a key factor behind the Brexit vote -- and that is kick-starting a nascent sub-national debt market.The UK Municipal Bonds Agency, set up to help local councils access bond investors, made its debut last year. A new fiscal settlement to be negotiated between Edinburgh and London this year could grant Scotland more flexibility and change the administration’s view on debt raising, according to freedom of information documents seen by Bloomberg.For now, discussions on debt issuance are at an early stage and probably won’t progress substantially until after the election on May 6. Opinion polls suggest First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP “has a 50-50 chance” of securing only its second-ever majority in May’s elections, according to John Curtice, the U.K.’s most prominent psephologist.Scotland’s previous independence referendum, in 2014, was only agreed to by then Prime Minister David Cameron after the SNP won a majority at Holyrood in 2011. Voters rejected leaving the U.K. by 55% to 45% after promises of more autonomy, including finance and borrowing power.One debt-raising option now on the table is to involve the government-backed Scottish National Investment Bank, created late last year. Scotland has an advantage in having greater tax and revenue powers than local councils, plus a developed asset management industry in Edinburgh, with firms such as Standard Life Aberdeen Plc and Baillie Gifford & Co.Still, Scottish debt would be a thorny proposition for politicians and financiers alike. Opponents of independence could use any spike in borrowing costs as the market warning against the economic case for secession. Investors, meanwhile, will be conscious of what would happen to the debt if Scotland were to break away from the 300-year-old union, and might demand a premium for the risk.“I think they would only issue them if they can do so at a very small spread over gilts,” said Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at London-based BlueBay Asset Management. “The issue is that if Scotland left the U.K. then you would assume that this debt would re-denominate into the country’s new payment currency.”Short KiltsSturgeon’s government in Edinburgh has yet to confirm which currency an independent Scotland would use, particularly given its stated ambition of rejoining the European Union following secession. At the 2014 referendum, arguments about whether Scotland would be able to continue using the pound helped to undermine the nationalist cause.A renewed push for independence in Catalonia didn’t stop BlueBay’s Dowding hanging onto its debt, believing increased autonomy rather than secession from Spain was the likely end game. He’s less sure of Scotland’s constitutional future and so would consider shorting any new bonds on this uncertainty, looking for them to trade with a hefty 100-basis-point spread over gilts.“Mind you, ‘short kilts’ doesn’t conjure a mental image I would want to stare at for too long.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Options Market Shows Call Bias as Bitcoin Prepares for New Price High

    Bitcoin's call options are drawing higher value than puts.

  • Despite higher mortgage rates, 11M are still eligible to refinance: study

    But despite the potential savings for many homeowners, refi demand keeps falling.

  • Saudi Firms to Cut Dividends For Prince’s $1.3 Trillion Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s biggest listed companies, including energy giant Aramco, will reduce their dividends and redirect the money to the local economy as the crown prince tries to get his economic overhaul plan back on track.Minority shareholders of Aramco -- the world’s biggest oil company and 98% owned by the kingdom -- will still get dividends, Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto leader, said. Investors in other firms will profit because stock prices will rise as the extra investment boosts the economy, he said.Twenty-four firms such as Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Almarai Co., Saudi Telecom Co. and National Shipping Co. have agreed to join the plan, contributing 5 trillion riyals ($1.33 trillion) of domestic capital spending over the next 10 years, he said.The new plan comes after last year’s coronavirus pandemic and oil market turmoil created a double crisis for Saudi Arabia, setting back the 35-year-old’s goals to boost the non-oil economy and slash unemployment.The companies will benefit from extra subsidies and the ability to lobby for law changes, the prince said. The Saudi stock market was up 1.5% at 10.43 a.m. in Riyadh, while Aramco shares gained 1.4%.“What we’re trying to create is growth in Saudi Arabia: growth in GDP, more jobs in Saudi Arabia, more income to the Saudi government and a better life for Saudis,” Prince Mohammed said Tuesday during a night-time briefing with journalists in Riyadh. “That will not harm the shareholders of those companies because instead of getting dividends in cash, you’re going to get growth in the stock market.”Radical TransformationCutting dividends for reinvestment purposes is not necessarily negative news for investors in Saudi markets, according to Hedi Ben Mlouka, chief executive officer at FIM Partners in Dubai.“You’ll lose on the dividend yield but you’ll gain on growth momentum,” he said to Bloomberg Television on Wednesday. “That’s the way any long-term investor should look at it. This is a country going through transformation. You need to accept change like this that is radical.”The 5 trillion riyals from private firms is part of a 27 trillion-riyal investment strategy Prince Mohammed outlined for the next 10 years. Central government spending will account for around 10 trillion riyals, while the sovereign wealth fund previously announced that it plans to invest 3 trillion riyals on top of that.Read more: Saudi Jobs for Saudis Is Crown Prince’s Generational ChallengeAnother 4 trillion riyals will come from private investments, while the final 5 trillion riyals will come from ordinary consumer spending.Diversify the EconomyThe announcement underlined the extent to which the prince’s focus is turning domestic as he tries to diversify the economy of the world’s largest oil exporter and create enough jobs for the kingdom’s youthful population. It also showed that the government is counting on the struggling private sector to boost growth -- which has long depended primarily on state spending.“It’s definitely a squeeze on businesses, to mandate domestic investment,” said Karen Young, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington. “He’s seeing multiple generations of shared savings as his and his generation’s to spend, and so the gamble is that he’s going to be able to deploy this and jump-start a post-oil era.”The government is still negotiating with other companies to join the program, but around 60% of the 5 trillion riyals will come from Aramco and Sabic alone.“The dividend of the stakeholder for Aramco is going to be stable,” the crown prince said. “We promised them that, and we are going to keep our promise.”The Saudi government promised before Aramco’s initial public offering in late 2019 that minority investors would get their share of a $75 billion annual dividend regardless of the oil price. That payout would last for at least five years, the government said.Aramco increased borrowing last year, even as crude prices fell, to keep up payouts to both the state and stock-market investors.The company already has a huge capital expenditure plan, saying it would spend $35 billion this year.‘Going to Sell’In return for the firms’ participation, “we’re going to give them subsidies, we’re going to change the laws as they wish and we’re going to do their wish list to make that happen,” Prince Mohammed said.He also said that the kingdom’s wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, would look to sell off some of its local holdings in order to support new investments.Read more - What Now for Saudi Arabia’s Planned $2 Trillion Fund?“We shouldn’t keep our share forever, whatever mature investment we have, we’re going to sell,” the prince said. “So if you own 70% of a company then that’s wrong -- PIF would own 30% of that company and they will sell that 40%.”Last year the PIF completed the sale of its 70% stake in Sabic to Aramco, in a deal that raised about $70 billion. The PIF holds large stakes in many Saudi companies, most notable Saudi Telecom Co and National Commercial Bank. The prince didn’t comment on any specific asset sales the PIF was planning.Overall, 90% of the 27 trillion-riyal plan will come from within Saudi Arabia, he said. Around 2 trillion riyals is expected to come from foreign investment, including from the Middle East and Western and Asian investors. That would translate to more than $50 billion of foreign investment per year, compared to $4.6 billion in 2019.“Yes, it’s ambitious. Yes we’ve said a lot of ambitious things in the past four years,” said the crown prince. “I believe we can deliver that in the next 10 years.”(Adds stock-market reaction.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei Warns of Supply Chain Disruption After Growth Evaporates

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co.’s quarterly revenue shrank for the first time on record, reflecting the devastating impact of U.S. sanctions that forced China’s largest technology company out of smartphones and into other technology arenas.The disappointing results underscore the depth of the damage Washington has wrought on a company that once vied with Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. to lead the global smartphone market. It reported revenue fell 11% to 220.1 billion yuan ($33.5 billion) in 2020’s final quarter. That’s down from 3.7% growth in the September quarter and 23% in the second quarter, according to Bloomberg calculations based off previously reported figures.Full-year sales and profit rose 3.8% and 3.2%, respectively, in line with the “marginal growth” previously projected, according to financial statements audited by KPMG. Huawei had credited record 5G base station orders and strong mobile sales in the first half for offsetting the final six months.Huawei is emerging from its toughest year on record, when Trump-administration sanctions smothered its once leading smartphone business and stymied advances into chipmaking and fifth-generation networking. The Biden White House has shown few signs of letting up, prompting billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei to direct Huawei toward new growth areas such as smart agriculture, healthcare and electric cars. It hopes for a seat at the table with tech giants vying to define the rapidly evolving fields of connected vehicles, homes and workplaces.“The global supply chain Huawei heavily relies on has been disrupted,” said Rotating Chairman Ken Hu, one of three executives who take turns filling the top role. “I don’t know who will benefit from it but definitely not the industry.” The global semiconductor supply chain needs to be overhauled in order to resolve the current shortages, he added.Read more: Huawei Pivots to Fish Farms, Mining After U.S. SanctionsCash flow weakened last year as the company built up inventories ahead of U.S. sanctions that effectively cut off its access to American technologies last September and it has enough stockpiles for its enterprise business, Hu told reporters. Huawei had previously purchased $10 billion to $20 billion of components each year from U.S. suppliers and other customers won’t be able to fully make up for the lost business.Huawei’s consumer electronics unit -- which still accounts for more than half of total revenue -- missed sales targets, he added. Huawei’s smartphone shipments tumbled 42% during the final three months of last year to lag behind Apple, Samsung and domestic rivals Xiaomi Corp. and Oppo, according to research firm International Data Corp. The firm intends to keep launching flagship phones as planned, while it builds up other consumer electronics, like wearables, which grew by 65% last year, Hu said.U.S. sanctions forced Huawei to strike a deal to sell its budget Honor unit to a state-backed consortium. Huawei has received a 10 billion yuan deposit from the buyers but the deal’s closing has been delayed by the pandemic, the company said in its annual report published Wednesday. The transaction should close this summer, according to Huawei.Huawei is the subject of persistent speculation it wants to join tech giants from Apple to Dubai Inc. and Xiaomi Corp. exploring automotive technology or designing and assembling entire cars. While Huawei has denied it plans to launch a car under its own brand -- which Hu reaffirmed Wednesday -- it’s worked with several manufacturers to test its autonomous driving and driver-car interaction technologies. Its info and entertainment features can already be found in Mercedes-Benz sedans and the firm has teamed up with domestic players such as BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co. to develop smart car systems. The first model under its partnership with the Chinese EV maker, the Arcfox αS HBT, will be unveiled at Auto Shanghai in April.It also plans to begin charging mobile giants like Apple a “reasonable” fee for access to its trove of wireless 5G patents, potentially creating a lucrative revenue source by showcasing its global lead in next-generation networking.The owner of the world’s largest portfolio of 5G patents will negotiate rates and potential cross-licensing with the iPhone maker and Samsung, promising to charge lower rates than rivals like Qualcomm Inc., Ericsson AB and Nokia Oyj. Huawei should rake in about $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion in patent and licensing fees between 2019 and 2021, executives said without specifying which of those stemmed from 5G. It’s capping per-phone royalties at $2.50, versus the $7.50 that Apple says Qualcomm demands of every iPhone.How Huawei Landed at the Center of Global Tech Tussle: QuickTakeTikTok, Hong Kong and More U.S.-China Flashpoints: QuickTakeFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett’s firm is proposing an $8 billion boondoggle to prevent the next Texas blackout

    If you had to come up with a way to protect Texas from the next big freeze, this wouldn't be it.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 reaches record high, traders eye Biden's infrastructure proposal

    Stocks were mostly higher on Wednesday as technology stocks recovered losses from Tuesday's session. Traders digested the contours of President Joe Biden's infrastructure proposal, which would include trillions of dollars in government spending as well as new changes to tax policy.

  • Biden’s Latest Surprise Boost for Oil Involves Lots of Asphalt

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who made clean energy a core tenet of his campaign, plans to set off one more oil-sector boom before shadows descend on fossil fuels.In a $2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal unveiled Wednesday, Biden earmarked $115 billion for roads and bridges, and another $16 billion to put laid-off oilfield laborers to work plugging abandoned wells across the nation. Those are in addition to sweeping investments in electric vehicles and renewable power, sectors more in keeping with the administration’s green tinge.Since taking office two months ago, Biden’s been more boon than bane for a fossil-fuel industry that was wary of the ascendance of a politician bent on accelerating the energy transition. Instead, the president’s focus on things like expediting Covid-19 vaccinations and clamping down on reckless environmental practices have had the effect of boosting fuel demand and capping price-killing growth in domestic oil output. In the infrastructure blueprint, the biggest benefit for oil explorers and refiners would come from the expected jump in demand for asphalt to repair crumbling highways and pave new ones. Because asphalt is derived from the heaviest and most-dense material in a barrel of crude, Canada’s oil-sands producers may be the biggest winners, given their status as the source of some of the globe’s thickest petroleum.Plugging old wells and securing defunct coal mines -- some of which have been abandoned for more than a century in places like Pennsylvania -- would mean paychecks for workers thrown out of high-paying jobs during the back-to-back oil busts that kicked off in 2014. Although details remain scant on how the broad-brush plan will be implemented, the oft-opposing forces of fossil fuels and environmentalism lauded many of the measures laid out in Biden’s plan.“It’s absolutely historic,” Collin O’Mara, president of the National Wildlife Foundation, said of the plan to address abandoned wells and mines. “We realize that by working together we actually share more common goals than have been previously understood.”Out of WorkThe lobbying group that represents more than 700 oilfield service and equipment makers was also pleased with the initial scope of the plan to put hired hands of the shale patch back to work again.“There are plenty of companies that would really want to engage on this,” said Tim Tarpley, senior vice president for government affairs at the Energy Workforce & Technology Council. “I do think it would be an economic help; how big of a help that’s going to be is going to depend on the details that we unfortunately don’t have yet.”North American oil explorers are still recovering from last year’s historic crude crash and pledging to restrain production growth for the sake of investor-friendly measures such as dividends. Home to the world’s third-biggest oil workforce, the U.S. saw an 11% cut to headcount in 2020 that reduced the ranks of employed to just under 1 million, according to Rystad Energy. Another 10,000 or so job cuts are expected this year, the energy-data provider has forecast.‘Elated’Canada’s oil-sands industry was among the hardest hit sections of the industry when Covid-19 and a worldwide glut of crude crashed prices last year. Now, assuming some or all of Biden’s wish list is granted, heavy crude from Western Canada may be poised for a rebound.“The asphalt industry should be elated with Biden’s plan to upgrade 20,000 miles of roads in the U.S.,” said Charles Kemp, a senior consultant at Baker & O’Brien Inc. “However, this announcement favors heavier oil production from outside of the U.S., which contains roughly double the amount of asphalt versus the asphalt content in light crudes from U.S. domestic production.”Still, Biden’s plan may not translate into higher profits for oil companies, given that the flip side of the spending plan includes corporate tax increases to fund all the new work.Tax Burden“The well-capping support is great for well-servicing companies and will add jobs,” James West, an analyst at Evercore ISI, said in an email. “However, the corporate tax hike adds another burden to the U.S. oil industry which probably overwhelms the good news.”Even market observers aren’t expecting an immediate payoff.”We’re a long way away from the market trying to price in” the ramifications of the infrastructure plan, said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “Typically, infrastructure spending happens over eight to 10 years, so it’s going to take a long time for that to get into implementation, much less priced into the market.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'No toilet paper, again?' Brace yourself for a new wave of shortages

    Find out why — and whether last year's hoarding and panic buying will make a return, too.

  • China Considers New Bourse to Attract Overseas-Listed Firms: Reuters

    (Bloomberg) -- China is mulling creating a new stock exchange to lure overseas-listed firms from markets like Hong Kong and the U.S., Reuters reported, citing two unidentified people, marking a new attempt by world’s second-biggest economy to bring its tech success stories back home.China’s State Council asked the China Securities Regulatory Commission to lead studies on how to design the bourse that would target mainland companies listed offshore on exchanges like Hong Kong and the U.S., Reuters said.Beijing is also hoping to attract global firms such as Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. -- currently listed in the U.S. -- which would have the option of carving out local businesses and listing them on the new bourse, the report said.The CSRC didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on plans on the new exchange.Some of the world’s fastest-growing and biggest tech companies have sprung out of China, but few have listed there because of regulatory obstacles. China has made several attempts to lure its tech giants back, including piloting Chinese depositary receipts and setting up a tech-focused board on the Shanghai stock exchange.PC maker Lenovo Group Ltd. and AI startup Megvii Technology Ltd. are both set to list in Shanghai this year using the CDR program kicked off three years ago.Beijing’s latest initiative comes as U.S.-listed Chinese tech heavyweights such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Baidu Inc. and Bilibili Inc. have raised $36 billion through secondary listings in Hong Kong since late 2019.China’s plans could hurt the listing business at Hong Kong’s stock exchange which relaxed its rules to facilitate the secondary listings a few years ago. Chinese firms have flocked there from the U.S. as tensions between Beijing and Washington have threatened to curtail their access to U.S. capital markets.Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. shares reversed earlier gains on Wednesday to close down 1.3%.Read more: Hong Kong’s Mr. Market Wants a Piece of All Your China TradesThose risks flared up again last week when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it would begin implementing a law that could result in Chinese companies being kicked off U.S. exchanges if they don’t allow American regulators to inspect their audit papers.Read more: Few HKEX Worries as China Mulls Board for Global Firms: ReactOne option under discussion is upgrading an existing exchange such as a smaller bourse in Beijing, Reuters said. The capital’s municipal government has been lobbying for years to upgrade its listing platform for small and medium-sized firms to be the venue for U.S.-listed Chinese firms, the report said.(Updates with more details throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Auto industry rethinks cost-cutting playbook as COVID-19, chip shortages disrupt supply chains

    After a year of getting hammered by the pandemic, a semiconductor shortage and storms that snarled Dana Inc's global supply chain, the auto parts maker is reaching for a new playbook. Many automakers and suppliers like the Ohio maker of axles, driveshafts and other auto parts, are deciding that securing their supply lines is the most pressing order of business. Dana's Craig Price, senior vice president of purchasing and supplier development, is pushing companies in his supply network to change the way they do business, stepping away at times from the just-in-time, lean production practices that have guided automotive manufacturers for nearly 40 years.

  • Canada's cash-rich oil sands firms face pressure to spend on transition

    Canada's biggest oil sands producers are generating billions more in free cash flow in a faster-than-expected pandemic rebound, but taking a cautious approach to spending it that is disappointing environment-minded investors. Their strategy to repay debts and pay shareholders has won praise from investors in Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy and Cenovus Energy who are eager for higher returns.

  • After $645 Billion Binge, Europe’s Bond Sales Are Set to Slacken

    (Bloomberg) -- A bonanza of European debt sales so far this year may be as good as it gets for the market as recovery from the pandemic starts to put the brakes on issuance.Companies and countries have sold about 550 billion euros ($645 billion) of bonds so far in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s 6.5% more than in the first quarter last year, when borrowers started raising funds at an unprecedented pace to tide them through the coronavirus crisis.A flurry of sales hit the market in the early part of 2021 as many issuers, wary of the potential impact of rising inflation pressures, sought to lock in still-cheap funding costs. Yet that dynamic may fade as cash-rich companies switch out of survival mode and government treasuries and agencies get big chunks of their financing programs out of the way.“Looking at progress so far and at what we have seen in the previous years, I would say in the second half we will see the supply ease off a little,” said Michiel de Bruin, a Rotterdam-based portfolio manager for global macro fixed income at Robeco, which oversees 176 billion euros. “Some issuers have already done quite a large part of their total issuance this year.”As well as fears about resurgent inflation, assurances from the European Central Bank that stimulus will remain in place to keep borrowing costs down have helped to sustain the pace of issuance.Forging AheadPublic sector issuers including Italy and the European Union have pressed ahead with borrowing to fund the recovery of their economies from long-lasting lockdowns.By mid-March, the European Investment Bank had funded almost half of its 60 billion-euro borrowing plan for 2021. Germany’s development bank KfW has already raised about 42% of its 70-80 billion-euro funding target, according to a spokeswoman.“As an issuer you can’t expect the rates environment to be this low forever,” said Helene Jolly, head of EMEA investment-grade corporate syndicate at Deutsche Bank AG in London.Some borrowers are showing signs of indigestion after the market absorbed a record 1.7 trillion euros of issuance in 2020.Sales from companies and banks has slackened to account for less than half of the overall tally, compared with 54% for the first quarter last year, data compiled by Bloomberg show.“There are some sectors where issuers are feeling they are probably even over-funded,” said Colm Rainey, Citigroup Inc.’s managing director for U.K. debt capital markets.Surging DemandStill, the dynamic ethical bonds market could support sales across different sectors, as issuers meet surging demand from investors for securities tagged to goals deemed to do good to society and the environment.Sales linked to green, environmental, social or governance goals account for 24.2% of the year’s total sales, the highest tally on record. Another driver of activity could be a surge in mergers and acquisitions.Fresh bouts of the pandemic that slow economic recovery and force companies to worry again about burning through cash piles would also spur issuance, said Luke Hickmore, an investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments.“The amount of liquidity raised last year was staggering - there is less demand now and certainly less need for companies to raise even more,” he said. “I suppose the only thing that changes that is if the pandemic impacts economic growth for longer.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • In Archegos fire sale, Credit Suisse, Nomura burned by slow exit

    NEW YORK/ZURICH (Reuters) -While banks including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank were able to exit their trades with Archegos Capital relatively unscathed, Credit Suisse and Nomura have been burned in the fire sale. The blowup of the Archegos fund, a family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, is still reverberating across the financial system, with global banks so far standing to lose more than $6 billion. Switzerland's Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura are expected to bear the brunt of that.

  • Liberty Steel boss: Plants won't shut on my watch

    Metal tycoon Sanjeev Gupta is racing to refinance his business after his financial backer collapsed.

  • One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- From his perch high above Midtown Manhattan, just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.Even on Wall Street, few ever noticed him -- until suddenly, everyone did.Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time -- a multibillion-dollar fiasco involving secretive market bets that were dangerously leveraged and unwound in a blink.Hwang’s most recent ascent can be pieced together from stocks dumped by banks in recent days -- ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. -- all of which had soared this year, sometimes confounding traders who couldn’t fathom why.One part of Hwang’s portfolio, which has been traded in blocks since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth almost $40 billion last week. Bankers reckon that Archegos’s net capital -- essentially Hwang’s wealth -- had reached north of $10 billion. And as disposals keep emerging, estimates of his firm’s total positions keep climbing: tens of billions, $50 billion, even more than $100 billion.It evaporated in mere days.“I’ve never seen anything like this -- how quiet it was, how concentrated, and how fast it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs who’s been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history.”Late Monday in New York, Archegos broke days of silence on the episode.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves myriad unanswered questions, including the big one: How could someone take such big risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators the world over?One part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then employed financial derivatives to amass big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks embraced him as a lucrative customer, despite a record of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.A disciple of hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulating Chinese banks stocks. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he agreed to be barred from the investment advisory industry.He soon opened Archegos -- Greek for “one who leads the way” -- and structured it as a family office.Family offices that exclusively manage one fortune are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, executives or how much they manage -- rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they swell to the size of a hedge fund whale they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the broader market.“This does raise questions about the regulation of family offices once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets trade group. “The question is if it’s just friends and family why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant market impacts, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after Dodd-Frank doesn’t clearly reflect that.”Valuable CustomerArchegos established trading partnerships with firms including Nomura Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For a time after the SEC case, Goldman refused to do business with him on compliance grounds, but relented as rivals profited by meeting his needs.The full picture of his holdings is still emerging, and it’s not clear what positions derailed, or what hedges he had set up.One reason is that Hwang never filed a 13F report of his holdings, which every investment manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. equities must fill out at the end of each quarter. That’s because he appears to have structured his trades using total return swaps, essentially putting the positions on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps also enable investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that’s been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons that include hedging swap exposures from trades with their customers.‘Unhappy Investors’Goldman increased its position 54% in January, according to regulatory filings. Overall, banks reported holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of filings. Banks held at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS -- all of which Archegos had bet on big.“I’m sure there are a number of really unhappy investors who have bought those names over the last couple of weeks,” and now regret it, Doug Cifu, chief executive officer of electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted regulators will examine whether “there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.”Without the need to market his fund to external investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance remained secret from the outside world. Even as his fortune swelled, the 50-something kept a low profile. Despite once working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he wasn’t well-known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a trustee of the Fuller Theology Seminary, and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets approaching $500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his Christian faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”His extraordinary run of fortune turned early last week as ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its stock price plunged 9% the next day.The value of other securities believed to be in Archegos’ portfolio based on the positions that were block traded followed.By Thursday’s close, the value of the portfolio fell 27% -- more than enough to wipe out the equity of an investor who market participants estimate was six to eight times levered.It’s also hurt some of the banks that served Hwang. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of “significant” losses in the wake of the selloff and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has flagged a potential $300 million loss.“You have to wonder who else is out there with one of these invisible fortunes,” said Novogratz. “The psychology of all that leverage with no risk management, it’s almost nihilism.”(Updates with latest bank to detail exposure in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks coming for some Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries, IRS says

    When can Social Security recipients expect third stimulus checks? The IRS projects many COVID payments to be sent electronically by April 7.