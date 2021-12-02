SoundCloud's Playback compiles your favorite jams from 2021

Now that everyone you know on social media has shared their Spotify Wrapped year-in-review, SoundCloud would like you to know it too has a chronicle of what you listened to over the last 11 months. Starting today, you can access “Your 2021 Playback.” It’s a personalized playlist that features your most-played tracks from 2021. Since this is SoundCloud we’re talking about, it will have a different feel to your Wrapped 2021 playlist. If you turn to the platform to listen to the latest tracks from artists like BabySantana and Polo G, there’s a good chance they’ll show up here.

That’s not the only way you can revisit your listening history. Hidden Gems, another new personalized playlist, highlights tracks you may have glossed over or missed since January. Additionally, SoundCloud Go and Go+ subscribers can see a list of the artists they supported through the company’s recently launched listener-based royalties system . Lastly, there’s The SoundCloud Play , which chronicles the year that was on SoundCloud from a platform level. There, you can see things like the artist whose song attracted the most comments, among other things.