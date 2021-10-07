U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.50
    +30.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,490.00
    +199.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,902.25
    +143.25 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.00
    +12.80 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.44
    -0.99 (-1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.70
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.16 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1561
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.47
    -0.83 (-3.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4320
    +0.0180 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,153.19
    +3,301.33 (+6.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.06
    +49.96 (+3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,064.72
    +68.85 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Soundcore Launches Next Generation Liberty 3 Pro True Wireless Earbuds

·4 min read

Delivers Upgraded Sound Experience Featuring Coaxial Drivers, Auto-Adapting ANC And Personalized Sound Profiles

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundcore, Anker Innovations' premium audio brand, today announced the Liberty 3 Pro, the latest true wireless model in its flagship Liberty lineup. The Liberty 3 Pro features HearID ANC that automatically monitors outside ambient noise levels in real time as well as in-ear pressure to tailor noise cancellation to match the situation. Combining an immersive sound experience with touch control, the Liberty 3 Pro earbuds utilize an upgraded dual driver configuration - the latest Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture 2.0 (ACAA) and Fusion Comfort technology in a compact and stylish form factor.

Soundcore&#39;s new true wireless earbuds, the Liberty 3 Pro, are available in four colors: Midnight Black, Frost White, Fog Gray and Dusk Purple
Soundcore's new true wireless earbuds, the Liberty 3 Pro, are available in four colors: Midnight Black, Frost White, Fog Gray and Dusk Purple

Soundcore launches Liberty 3 Pro true wireless earbuds featuring coaxial drivers and new auto-adapting ANC

"The Liberty 3 Pro is the culmination of years of enhancements to our headphone line and the best sounding model to date, with the added benefit of our auto-adapting HearID ANC," said Steven Yang, Founder and CEO of Anker Innovations. "We worked with 20 Grammy Award winning audio producers to achieve the best sounding TWS earbuds we've ever made. The Liberty 3 Pro boasts a significant breakthrough in sound quality, reproducing dynamic audio, no matter the genre with powerful bass and crisp treble."

Personalized Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
The Liberty 3 Pro features HearID ANC, capable of automatically customizing noise reduction based on outside conditions while creating a unique, tailor-made sound profile by analyzing in-ear pressure for the most precise and comfortable experience.

Improved Sound Performance
The upgraded ACAA 2.0 offers a coaxial-aligned acoustic architecture with a Knowles balanced armature driver that is married to a 10.6mm dynamic driver, which delivers sound with even greater detail and zero distortion for the best listening experience. The LDAC codec, when used with compatible devices, transfers three times the amount of data versus standard Bluetooth formats, and provides a high-resolution audio experience for listeners. Additionally, in order to personalize the listening experience and tune the sound even further to an individual, users can use the HearID sound function in the Soundcore app, which, after performing a simple "hearing test," can boost frequencies independently that are lacking for each ear.

New Stylish Design with Fusion Comfort
Thanks to its Fusion Comfort technology, Liberty 3 Pro features an ergonomic design for a comfortable fit with silicone ear wings which include an air pressure relief structure to combat wearing discomfort. Additionally, 30% smaller than the Liberty 2 Pro, they have an IPX4 water resistance rating.

Availability and Pricing
The Liberty 3 Pro will be offered in four trending colors: Midnight Black, Frost White, Fog Gray and Dusk Purple. The Liberty 3 Pro will be available on October 7th for $169.99 in the US, £139.99 in the UK; €159.99 EUR in Germany and Europe and $199.99 CAD in Canada.

KEY FEATURES

  • ACAA 2.0 with Knowles Balanced Armature driver and 10.6mm dynamic driver.

  • HearID ANC for customizable usage scenarios

  • LDAC, AAC and SBC codec for best sounding music

  • Two transparency modes enhance the outside noises without removing earbuds.

  • Upto 8-hour battery in earbuds with ANC off / 6-hour battery with ANC on (at 60% vol.)

  • Wireless charging compatible case with 32-hour battery (with ANC off) and 24-hour battery (with ANC on) as well as USB-C charging.

  • Anker Fast Charging technology - 15 minutes charging earbuds = 3 hours of playtime

  • 6-mic AI uplink noise reduction helps minimize background noise during calls

  • Customizable user touch controls for play/pause, track advance, volume, etc.

  • Bluetooth version - 5.2

  • Waterproof rating – IPX4

  • Available in Four Colors: Midnight Black, Frost White, Fog Gray and Dusk Purple

  • Earbud size // Case size – 0.69" x 1.11" x 1.05" // 2.79" x 2.18" x 1.10"

  • Earbud weight / Case weight – 0.21 oz // 1.55 oz

Hi-resolution product images for the Liberty 3 Pro can be found at https://bit.ly/Liberty3ProPressKit

About Soundcore
Soundcore creates audio products that help spark emotions through music. This includes true wireless earbuds endorsed by Grammy-winning audio engineers and musicians, as well as over-ear headphones and indoor and outdoor Bluetooth speakers designed to amplify the party. Soundcore is part of the Anker Innovations' family of consumer brands. For more information, please visit soundcore.com.

About Anker Innovations
Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, home security and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its four key brands: Anker, eufy, Nebula and Soundcore. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands and products can be found at anker.com.

PR Contact
Adam Weissman, Senior PR Manager, Anker
adam.weissman@anker.com

Tyler Mallery, Head of US Media Relations, Anker Innovations Limited
tyler.mallery@anker.com

Soundcore&#39;s new true wireless earbuds, the Liberty 3 Pro, are available in four colors: Midnight Black, Frost White, Fog Gray and Dusk Purple
Soundcore's new true wireless earbuds, the Liberty 3 Pro, are available in four colors: Midnight Black, Frost White, Fog Gray and Dusk Purple
Soundcore&#39;s new true wireless earbuds, the Liberty 3 Pro, are available in four colors: Midnight Black, Frost White, Fog Gray and Dusk Purple
Soundcore's new true wireless earbuds, the Liberty 3 Pro, are available in four colors: Midnight Black, Frost White, Fog Gray and Dusk Purple
Soundcore&#39;s new true wireless earbuds, the Liberty 3 Pro, are available in four colors: Midnight Black, Frost White, Fog Gray and Dusk Purple
Soundcore's new true wireless earbuds, the Liberty 3 Pro, are available in four colors: Midnight Black, Frost White, Fog Gray and Dusk Purple
Soundcore, Anker Innovations&#39; premium audio brand.
Soundcore, Anker Innovations' premium audio brand.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soundcore-launches-next-generation-liberty-3-pro-true-wireless-earbuds-301394793.html

SOURCE Soundcore; Anker Innovations

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 7th, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors on Wednesday, avoiding the day’s pivot levels would be key to continue the upward trend.

  • Apple Earnings Are Coming. Analysts Are Focused on iPhone, Parts Issues, Services.

    The September quarter earnings report is just three weeks away, and Wall Street is working hard to ferret out hints about the numbers.

  • How Cloudflare Will Disrupt Amazon

    The innovative cloud network and security specialist announced some new products. One of them could shake Amazon.

  • Michael Dell learned these lessons from Steve Jobs and Bills Gates

    In a new interview, Michael Dell tells Yahoo Finance that as an aspiring business person he learned from the example of legendary Apple CEO Steve Jobs and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates.

  • Twitch says 'server configuration change' led to massive data leak

    Twitch has released an update on a massive hack that appears to have exposed source code, streamer payment figures and other information.

  • Shiba Inu jumps 55% on exchange launch rumour

    The price of meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) has doubled in the last few days following reports of a huge whale purchase.

  • Samsung Electronics likely to report best quarterly profit in 3 years

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is likely to turn in its best quarterly profit in three years and a record revenue, on rising memory chip prices and brisk sales of its new foldable smartphones, analysts' estimates show. Operating profit for the world's biggest memory chip and smartphone maker likely jumped to 16.1 trillion won ($14 billion) in the quarter ended September, according to a Refinitiv SmartEstimate from 16 analysts, weighted toward those who are more consistently accurate. An unprecedented global shortage in semiconductor chips amid the pandemic has underpinned Samsung's results and shares, which soared 45% last year and hit a record high at the start of 2021.

  • 14 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas

    Treat the tech-head in your life to something special from our round-up packed with the latest launches

  • Amazon's streaming giant Twitch hacked, exposing crucial internal data

    An exhaustive list of over 10,000 streamers’ earnings on the platform has been leaked.

  • Amazon’s Streaming Platform, Twitch, Suffers Security Breach. What Investors Need to Know.

    Amazon.com’s live-streaming platform Twitch suffered a security breach on Wednesday. An anonymous user on 4Chan posted a trove of files which allegedly included the website’s source code, user earnings figures, and even scraps about unannounced projects. The official Twitch account on Twitter  confirmed a breach occurred. The company said it it was working to understand the extent and would provide an update when additional information was available. “It’s a testament to the ingenuity of hackers,” Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter told Barron’s. “If they can breach Twitch, they can breach anything.”

  • Phunware Announces 10M PhunToken Sweepstakes, New PhunWallet

    Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) announced a 10 Million PhunToken Sweepstakes in connection with a new release of PhunWallet on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Android and an updated PhunWallet roadmap in support of its blockchain-enabled Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem. Phunware is a fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data, and services for brands worldwide. Now users w

  • How Appian Is Leading the Next Phase of Low Code

    Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) is doing just that in low-code software. The company acquired process mining start-up Lana Labs to help it in that direction. Process mining is a technology that examines what work people are actually doing in order to find repeatable processes that can be automated to improve efficiency.

  • ServiceNow announces partnership with Germany's Celonis

    U.S. technology platform ServiceNow is entering into a strategic partnership with German software company Celonis to help customers identify workflow processes that can be automated, the two companies said on Wednesday. The partnership includes ServiceNow making an unspecified investment in Celonis and will combine ServiceNow's workflow platform with the execution management system of Celonis that crunches data to tackle problems and automate decision making. Co-Chief Executive Alexander Rinke, who co-founded Celonis with fellow students from the Technical University of Munich in 2011, told Reuters the partners would be launching joint products as early as the first half of 2022.

  • Nvidia offers EU concessions over $54 billion Arm deal

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Nvidia has offered concessions in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for its $54 billion acquisition of British chip designer Arm, a European Commission filing showed on Wednesday. The deal announced by world's biggest maker of graphics and AI chips last year has sparked concerns in the semiconductor industry over whether Arm could remain a neutral player licensing intellectual property to customers and rivals. The EU competition enforcer, which did not provide details of the concessions in line with its policy, set an Oct. 27 deadline for its decision.

  • Ocado invests £10m in Branson-backed driverless delivery startup

    This is the second self-driving partnership Ocado has struck this year.

  • Robinhood Offers Phone Support -- Your Move, Coinbase

    Robinhood introduces 24/7 in-app access to phone support. Coinbase and other crypto exchanges need to catch up if they don't want to be left behind.

  • HMD's first Nokia tablet features a huge battery and costs $250

    HMD/Nokia have launched their first tablet together, the 10.4-inch T20, with the key features being a large battery, cheap price and US availability.

  • 5G Has Yet To Take Hold, But Telecoms Already Suiting Up For 6G

    The U.S. and China are racing to develop 6G wireless technologies while high-speed 5G systems have yet to take hold throughout the world.

  • Exclusive-Apple to face EU antitrust charge over NFC chip - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Apple will be hit with an EU antitrust charge over its NFC chip technology, people familiar with the matter said, a move that puts it at risk of a possible hefty fine and could force it to open its mobile payment system to rivals. The iPhone maker has been in European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's crosshairs since June last year when she launched an investigation into Apple Pay. Preliminary concerns were Apple's NFC chip which enables tap-and-go payments on iPhones, its terms and conditions on how mobile payment service Apple Pay should be used in merchants' apps and websites, and the company's refusal to allow rivals access to the payment system.

  • Microsoft Stands Out In Enterprise Tech Spending Survey

    A survey of corporate chief information officers signals strong momentum for Microsoft in cloud computing and collaboration.