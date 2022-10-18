U.S. markets close in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,725.22
    +47.27 (+1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,557.51
    +371.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,797.27
    +121.47 (+1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.03
    +25.28 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.06
    -2.40 (-2.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.40
    -7.60 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    18.64
    -0.08 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9856
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0130
    -0.0020 (-0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0051 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2050
    +0.2490 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,408.12
    -100.15 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.28
    -4.44 (-1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

SOUNDCORE'S VR P10 ARE FIRST TRUE WIRELESS GAMING EARBUDS DESIGNED FOR META QUEST 2

·4 min read

Low Latency Gaming Earbuds Use 2.4 Ghz Wireless Dongle
for Ultimate In-Gaming VR Experience

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- soundcore, Anker Innovations' premium audio brand, today announced the VR P10 Gaming Earbuds, the first audio product authorized for usage in Meta Quest 2.

soundcore's VR P10 true wireless earbuds will be the first audio product to receive the &quot;Made For Meta&quot; endorsement.
soundcore's VR P10 true wireless earbuds will be the first audio product to receive the "Made For Meta" endorsement.

soundcore's VR P10 true wireless earbuds will be the first audio product to receive the "Made For Meta" endorsement.

"We are excited that the VR P10 will be the first audio product to receive the 'Made For Meta' endorsement," said Steven Yang, founder and CEO of Anker Innovations. "Our new low-latency earbuds will be the perfect gaming accessory for Meta Quest 2 users."

Built for Gaming and Virtual Reality

The VR P10 were truly designed for video game fans. The VR P10 can pair to an included USB-C dongle that operates using a 2.4 Ghz wireless connection with compatibility with the LC3 codec and when not in use, the wireless dongle can easily be stored inside the charging case.

The USB-C dongle features soundcore's LightningSync™ wireless technology that provides a low-latency connection between the device and earbuds, reducing audio latency to 30ms, perfect for avid gamers. Using the wireless dongle ensures that audio cues align with what's on a user's Meta Quest 2 VR headset. When playing first person shooter (FPS) games or reaction-type games, it is imperative that audio cues align with video as misaligned audio can be quite distracting to users.

Simultaneous Connections

The VR P10 offers the ability to simultaneously connect to multiple devices. Users can connect their mobile device for calls or music using the Bluetooth connection while also being connected to a Meta Quest 2 using the USB-C wireless dongle to hear in-game audio.

The VR P10 allows users to connect up to four wireless dongles simultaneously in different devices. For example, a user can plug in one dongle in their Quest 2 VR headset, another one in a PlayStation 5®, a third dongle in a Valve® Steam Deck® and fourth wireless dongle in a gaming PC. This prevents the need to physically switch a single dongle between devices. Users can toggle which dongle is active using the soundcore app (Android™ / Apple® iOS).

High-Quality Sound

The VR P10 offers high quality sound, featuring an 11mm dynamic driver with BassUp™ technology for added punch to the lower frequencies. The VR P10 also utilizes Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to mobile devices and listen to music or movies.

Battery Life

The earbuds offer up to 6 hours of playtime and a total of 24 hours with the charging case. Additionally for convenience, the USB-C dongle also allows for pass-through charging with a

USB-C port on the outside. A USB-C power cable can be plugged in during an extended gaming session and simultaneously recharge a Meta Quest 2 VR headset.

Calling Features

The VR P10 features 4 built-in microphones with beamforming to reduce background noise and amplify the user's voice while on a phone call.

Pricing and Availability

The soundcore VR P10 with authorization by Meta is available for sale beginning today for $99.99 on Amazon.com, soundcore.com, and Meta's webstore. It will also be available at bestbuy.com and at Best Buy retail stores later this year.

When purchasing on soundcore.com or Amazon.com, users can save $20 through October 31 using the code: GETVRP10. The VR P10 will ship with one USB-C wireless dongle. Additional wireless dongles are slated to be available for $14.99 on soundcore.com or Amazon.com in
mid-late November.

Additional product images and product features for the VR P10 can be found here
https://bit.ly/vrp10.

About Meta Reality Labs

Meta Reality Labs brings together a world-class team of researchers, developers and engineers to build augmented and virtual reality as we know them today and help realize the full social potential of the metaverse in the future.

About soundcore

soundcore creates audio products that help spark emotions through music. This includes premium true wireless earbuds endorsed by Grammy-winning audio engineers and musicians, smart wearable audio devices as well as over-ear headphones and indoor and outdoor Bluetooth speakers designed to amplify the party. soundcore is part of the Anker Innovations' family of consumer brands. For more information, please visit soundcore.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, soundcore and AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

PR Contacts:

Adam Weissman, Senior PR Manager, Anker/Soundcore

adam.weissman@anker.com

Ryan Moore (Meta)

press@fb.com / about.fb.com/news/

soundcore's VR P10 true wireless earbuds will be the first audio product to receive the &quot;Made For Meta&quot; endorsement.
soundcore's VR P10 true wireless earbuds will be the first audio product to receive the "Made For Meta" endorsement.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soundcores-vr-p10-are-first-true-wireless-gaming-earbuds-designed-for-meta-quest-2-301652539.html

SOURCE soundcore

Recommended Stories

  • Why AMD Continues to See Weakness in the Consumer Market

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). I'll take a closer look at online reports about AMD cutting down supplies of the Ryzen 7000 processor and talk about the numerous headwinds affecting the consumer processor market, one of them being Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).

  • Bitcoin Fails to Produce 1 Block for Over an Hour

    There hasn't been a block mined on the Bitcoin blockchain for more than one hour, leaving thousands of transactions stuck in an unconfirmed state.

  • What will save the metaverse from becoming a 'ghost town'?

    The metaverse is reportedly struggling to keep users, with blockchain data revealing that one platform only had around 35 daily 'active users'.

  • Peloton Is Still Working on a Fix for the Treadmill That Was Recalled Last Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. is still working on a fix for its high-end treadmill that was recalled last year and is extending the refund window for current users, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Forecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: M

  • Oracle Cloud adding tens of thousands of Nvidia chips for AI

    Oracle Corp and Nvidia Corp on Tuesday announced they are expanding their partnership and adding tens of thousands of Nvidia’s chips to boost artificial intelligence- related computational work in Oracle’s cloud. The expanded partnership comes as more companies use AI and the AI models become more complex, requiring a ramp-up in data center infrastructure investments. While the companies declined to say how much the additional hardware would cost or how many chips were being sold, they said the expansion includes Nvidia’s A100 and its most advanced H100 GPUs or graphics processing units.

  • Recession-proof Microsoft lays off nearly 1,000 employees across the company

    The $1.8 trillion tech bellwether is a top destination for productivity-enhancing software spending. Yet even a company with its depth and breadth cannot escape chillier economic headwinds.

  • 10 Robotics Stocks That Will Own the Future

    In this article we present the list of 10 Robotics Stocks That Will Own the Future. Click to skip to the very top stocks in this category and see the 5 Robotics Stocks That Will Own the Future. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA), Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER), and Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) are a few of the robotic stocks […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Long-term investors looking to capitalize on the bear market should scoop up a few shares of these growth stocks.

  • Why Zelle moves twice as much money as Venmo

    Zelle may not have its own clothing line or suggest emojis when you pay your friend, but the peer-to-peer payment service is moving serious money, and that seems to be raising eyebrows these days.

  • Will Fiber Broadband Subscriber Growth Be A Bright Spot In AT&T Earnings?

    When AT&T reports third-quarter earnings on Thursday, one new bright spot for could be its growth in fiber-to-the-home broadband services.

  • Apple Unveils Upgraded iPads and Lower-Cost Set-Top TV Box

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. launched its first fully redesigned entry-level iPad in five years and new Pro models, updating a tablet lineup that the company increasingly sees as a productivity tool. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Forecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe latest iPad Pro ad

  • Apple introduces new iPad and iPad Pro with speed enhancements

    Apple Inc. quietly announced upgrades to two of its iPhone models Tuesday, through announcements lacking the fanfare of the company's recent iPhone 14 debut.

  • Why LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman is bullish on robots like Elon Musk's Optimus

    Robots will likely play a key role in the workforce in the decades ahead, explains LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit.

  • Three new iPads could land today, alongside iPadOS 16

    It looks very likely that the iPad Pro 2022 line will land today, with a new basic iPad possibly arriving too.

  • For WhatsApp, Zuckerberg Has Plans -- but Not the Obvious One

    The parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp is being mocked and is watching the bond of trust with investors crumble day by day. The metaverse, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg has touted as the next big thing, has so far only suffered colossal losses. In these columns, we put forward the idea that Meta should monetize WhatsApp by giving advertisers the opportunity to promote their products and services on the messaging platform, which is present in more than 180 countries and has more than 2 billion users.

  • Lenovo joins big techs Google, Microsoft on metaverse train

    One of the Triangle’s largest technology employers is trying to make a name for itself in the metaverse.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These growth stocks have plunged alongside the broader market, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Thoma Bravo Acquires ForgeRock

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • India's Reliance Jio selects Nokia as equipment provider in 5G push

    Indian telecom service provider Reliance Jio has chosen Nokia as a major supplier, the Finnish telecom equipment maker said on Monday, as India's biggest mobile carrier gears up to expand next-generation wireless services across the country. Nokia will supply Reliance Jio, which has more than 420 million customers, with 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment in a multi-year deal, the company said in a statement. "Nokia will supply equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including base stations, high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO antennas, and Remote Radio Heads to support different spectrum bands, and self-organizing network software," it said.