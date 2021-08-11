U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,447.04
    +10.29 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,440.08
    +175.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,798.34
    +10.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,235.36
    -4.01 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.45
    -0.84 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.80
    +9.10 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1734
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3590
    +0.0170 (+1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3852
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5120
    -0.0280 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,286.35
    +856.80 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,156.50
    +24.67 (+2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,213.30
    +52.26 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

SoundExchange Enhances Corporate Affairs Capabilities, Announces New VP, Brand Marketing and Industry Engagement and VP, Marketing and Entertainment Partnerships

·3 min read

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premiere technology solutions company building the future of music, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Werner to Vice President, Brand Marketing and Industry Engagement. Additionally, Barry LeVine will become Vice President, Marketing and Entertainment Partnerships. Both will form part of the company's newly expanded corporate affairs group based in New York and will report to Esther-Mireya Tejeda, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.

Stephanie Werner has been named Vice President, Brand Marketing and Industry Engagement at SoundExchange
Stephanie Werner has been named Vice President, Brand Marketing and Industry Engagement at SoundExchange

"SoundExchange is hard at work building innovative technology systems, growing our suite of fintech services and expanding our data capabilities to make the business of music more simple, efficient, and fair," explains Tejeda who is the architect and leader of the company's reimagined corporate affairs practice group encompassing brand strategy, industry engagement and partnerships, communications and PR, digital media and marketing, and government relations and public affairs. "It's an exciting time to redefine our corporate affairs group with best-in-class industry leaders as we level-up to meet and surpass the demands of a digital-first ecosystem."

An entertainment industry veteran, Werner has over 25 years of experience, including most recently as Vice President, Head of Global Marketing at Global Citizen, Executive Director for VH1 Save The Music Foundation and Vice President of Consumer Marketing and Music Marketing for VH1 and LOGO. Werner built VH1's Music Marketing and Partnership group, developing long-term relationships with brands such as Starbucks, Six Flags, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Club Med and SXSW. She earned a bachelor's degree in Communications from the University at Albany and an MBA in Marketing from St. John's University. As Vice President, Brand Marketing and Industry Engagement, Werner will lead engagement and growth strategies for SoundExchange's robust portfolio of over 250,000 creators worldwide.

As part of the company's expanded capabilities, Tejeda is introducing Marketing and Entertainment Partnerships as a new discipline to be headed by veteran industry executive Barry LeVine. LeVine will transition from his current post as Vice President, Industry Relations into his new role building strategic brand relationships and fostering alliances that strengthen SoundExchange's suite of offerings for creators and that advance SoundExchange brand initiatives and impact across tech, music, and entertainment.

Werner and LeVine begin in their new posts today.

About SoundExchange
SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of more than 250,000 recording artists' and master rights owners' accounts and to date has paid more than $8 billion in distributions. Through unparalleled innovation of financial tech products and services, it distributes royalties to creator groups, advocates for fair pay across platforms, and creates systems that improve how the industry operates. Its proprietary fintech solutions help turn data into accurate revenue for creators and include: Music Data Exchange (MDX) and International Standard Recording Codes (ISRC) Search. For more information, visit www.soundexchange.com.

Barry LeVine has been promoted to Vice President, Marketing and Entertainment Partnerships at SoundExchange
Barry LeVine has been promoted to Vice President, Marketing and Entertainment Partnerships at SoundExchange
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soundexchange-enhances-corporate-affairs-capabilities-announces-new-vp-brand-marketing-and-industry-engagement-and-vp-marketing-and-entertainment-partnerships-301352993.html

SOURCE SoundExchange

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 10%

    Ever since the company reported earnings last week, Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock has been on a tear -- shooting up nearly 27% in four trading days. Last week, Lithium Americas had some modest good news for its shareholders. Also, Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass feasibility study should be completed by the end of this year.

  • Analysts Just Made A Neat Upgrade To Their BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Forecasts

    BioNTech SE ( NASDAQ:BNTX ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • Better Buy: Snap vs. Pinterest

    Then, as the economy recovered, advertising dollars returned to these platforms with a vengeance, leading to booming revenue growth. Snap surged almost 25%, and Pinterest plunged almost 20% immediately after disclosing second-quarter results. Lapping easy comparisons with the first full quarter of lockdowns a year ago, both companies actually saw similar revenue growth.

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • 3 Reasons Why Robinhood Stock Could See 10X Gains

    It's only been a few weeks since its IPO, but shares of discount brokerage Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) have more than doubled in value at one point and are currently trading up nearly 50% from their initial offering price. Many old-school investors think Robinhood stock is heavily overvalued because it's now trading at 60 times 2020 revenue despite posting just a marginal profit. Robinhood's no-fee, easy-access structure allows virtually anyone to sign up and take part in investing, including the trendy meme-oriented short squeezes that have yielded mouthwatering returns for some.

  • Will TSMC Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) (NYSE: TSM) is the world's largest and most advanced contract chipmaker. Many leading "fabless" chipmakers -- including AMD, Qualcomm, and Apple -- rely on TSMC to manufacture their smallest and most powerful chips. Thanks to the market's growing appetite for new chips, TSMC's revenue has surged over the past few years, and its stock hit an all-time high this February.

  • This canary in the coal mine shows a 10% S&P 500 correction is getting closer. Play defense, say strategists

    Our call of the day from Stifel is doubling down on a call for stocks to correct 10%. Here's why markets are much closer to that point now.

  • WW and Virgin Galactic Stocks Crater — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Wednesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average was doing nothing Wednesday morning as the stock market waited for July's CPI report.

  • Forget Robinhood, These 3 Healthcare Stocks Are Better Buys

    The latest is the recent initial public offering of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the online brokerage that positions itself as the platform of the people. To that end, three Fool contributors were asked to highlight one healthcare company they think is a better buy than Robinhood. Jason Hawthorne (Inari Medical): Inari Medical has a simple business.

  • Why Shares of Fulgent Genetics Are Plunging Today

    Shares of coronavirus testing company Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) are down 16.2% to $91.98 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. Fulgent derives the overwhelming majority of its revenue from coronavirus testing.

  • Is Ballard Power Systems a Buy After Its Q2 Earnings?

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) reported a 3% year-over-year fall in its second-quarter revenue last week. This was the third consecutive quarter in which Ballard reported a fall in its revenue. Let's take a closer look at Ballard Power's performance in the latest quarter, as well as the outlook for the company and its stock.

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Roku vs. Netflix: Which Media Stock to Pick?

    In the video streaming market, content is king and consumers are consuming it like never before. As a result, many viewers are cutting the cord on pay-TV and switching to content streaming. However, according to Nielsen data, streaming represents just 27% of television screen time in the U.S., while linear television represents 63%. Let us compare two streaming companies: a TV streaming one, Roku, to an online streaming one, Netflix, using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, and see how Wall Str

  • Qurate Retail CEO on Q2 earnings, the future of streaming

    Mike George, President and CEO of Qurate Retail, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's strong second-quarter results, supply chain constraints, and weigh in on the outlook for retailers post-pandemic.

  • Why Weight Watchers stock is plunging

    WW International — parent company of Weight Watchers — sees a major stock sell-off following worse than expected second quarter results.

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • Why SmileDirectClub Tanked by 24% on Tuesday

    SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) was anything but happy on Tuesday. A disappointing earnings report wiped the grins off investor faces, with the stock price cratering by slightly over 24% on the day. For its second quarter, the results of which were published Monday after market hours, SmileDirectClub booked $174 million in revenue, which was nearly 63% higher compared with the same period last year.

  • North European Oil Royalty Trust's (NYSE:NRT) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    North European Oil Royalty Trust's ( NYSE:NRT ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.15 on 25th of August. This makes...

  • This JPMorgan Analyst Still Hates GE Stock. Here’s His Latest Reason.

    JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa recapped GE's second-quarter results in a Wednesday report. Once again, he didn't like what he saw.

  • Wendy's announces earnings beat, increased dividend and plans for more restaurants and delivery kitchens

    Wendy's Co. stock rose 3.4% in Wednesday premarket trading after the burger chain reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations. Net income totaled $65.7 million, or 29 cents per share, up from $24.9 million, or 11 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 27 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 18 cents. Revenue of $493.3 million was up from $402.3 million and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $462.6 million. Global same-restaurant sales rose 17.4%, beating the FactSet consensus fo