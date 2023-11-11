SoundHound AI, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOUN) P/S Still Appears To Be Reasonable

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 11.3x SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) is a stock to avoid completely, seeing as almost half of all the Software companies in the United States have P/S ratios under 4.2x and even P/S lower than 1.7x aren't out of the ordinary. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

How SoundHound AI Has Been Performing

Recent times have been advantageous for SoundHound AI as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as steep as SoundHound AI's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry decidedly.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 43%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 194% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 68% over the next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 15%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that SoundHound AI's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What Does SoundHound AI's P/S Mean For Investors?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of SoundHound AI's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook is contributing to its high P/S. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for SoundHound AI that you need to take into consideration.

