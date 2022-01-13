Sounding Board to Examine Leadership Development for the Multigenerational Workforce in Upcoming HCI Webcast

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Sounding Board, Inc. , the first customizable leadership coaching platform that combines technology and coaching to drive measurable business impact WHAT: Will discuss how talent leaders can capitalize on multigenerational diversity to mine a team's potential to innovate, produce and build. WHEN: Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET WHERE: For webcast information, including registration, visit https://www.soundingboardinc.com/webinar/leadership-development-for-the-multigenerational-workforce.

With today's workforce made up of multiple generations of varying backgrounds, experiences and mindsets, talent leaders have to be mindful of the differences and learn to capitalize on the potential of multigenerational teams to innovate, produce and build. That means developing leaders at all levels in the organization.

During this HCI webcast, Iyad Uakoub, Senior Director, Behavioral Science, and Kip Kelly, Director, at Sounding Board, Inc., will explore the misconceptions, unique characteristics and dynamics of each generation as these relate to the workplace. Uakoub and Kelly will explain what matters to new generations and why and share how each generation defines leadership. Attendees will learn how to unlock and promote the value of generational diversity within teams and how leadership coaching can support talent development across every generation.

This session is approved for 1 General Recertification Credit by HRCI, 1 Professional Development Credit by SHRM and 1 credit hour towards HCI's recertification process.

About Sounding Board

Sounding Board, Inc. is the industry leader in scalable leadership coaching. Offering the world's first customizable leadership coaching platform to combine technology and coaching to drive measurable business impact for global enterprises, the Coaching Management System is designed to lift the administrative burden for enterprise-wide leadership coaching programs and make them easier to deliver, manage, measure and scale. With a globally managed network of world-class coaches covering more than 60 countries and 15+ languages, the award-winning company works with enterprise and hypergrowth client-partners like Chime, Zoom, Dropbox, VMware, Bloomberg and others to develop coaching solutions that drive leadership development and organizational success.

