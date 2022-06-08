Need a soundtrack? How to add music to your Instagram story

In 2018, Instagram added one of its more popular features, which allows users to add music to their stories. Users can search a library including music from popular artists within the app and add a snippet of a song to their story along with a sticker displaying either the artist and song name or the song's lyrics.

Adding tunes to your story is as easy as adding any of Instagram's other stickers. Here is a step-by-step guide to adding music to your Instagram story post.

Create a story post by tapping your profile photo in the story row at the top of your feed or by swiping left.

Once you have a photo or video loaded, tap on the sticker icon (smiley face) in the upper right corner.

Select the “MUSIC” sticker.

Search for the song you want to add.

Once you choose the song, you can select what portion (from five to up to 15 seconds) of the song to play. You can also select whether to make the sticker a picture of the album along with the artist or song name or lyrics.

Adjust where you want the sticker to appear on the post.

Pro tip: You can slide the sticker past the edge of the screen if you don’t want it to appear on the post. But, sticker or no sticker, the song and artist name will appear at the top of the story once published.

