Soup Global Market Report 2022

Major players in the soup market are General Mills Inc, The Kraft Heinz Company, Campbell Soup Company, Unilever PLC, Baxters Food Group Limited, Nestlé, Pacific Organic, TSC Foods, Bear Creek Country Kitchens LLC, Premier Foods Group Limited, Symington’s Ltd, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Amy’s, Progresso, and Trader Joe’s.

The global soup market is expected to grow from $14.77 billion in 2021 to $15.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.11%. The soup market is expected to grow to $17.50 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.05%.



The soup market consists of the sale of soup by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to processed soup products in canned or packaged liquid dishes frequently served at the beginning of a meal.It is a combination of different ingredients including meat, poultry, seafood, fish, and vegetables.



Additionally, thickening ingredients and flavoring agents are added to the soup to make it thicker and flavorful.



The main types of soup include canned/preserved soup, chilled soup, dehydrated soup, frozen soup, and ultra-high temperature processing (UHT) soup.Canned/preserved soups are condensed soups made with less amount of water.



The customer then adds water or milk to the solution, which is subsequently cooked.Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian are packaged in cans, pouches, and other packaging materials.



These are distributed through supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores, and others.



North America was the largest region in the soup market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the soup market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing demand for convenience food is driving the growth of the soup market.Convenient food is specifically created to enhance the convenience of consumption, enabling today’s lifestyle to accommodate delivery and dine-out requirements.



Such cuisine is often ready to eat without extra preparation, conveniently transportable, and has a long shelf life.Increasing demand for convenience foods is expected to boost consumption of soups, as it is widely consumed among households on daily basis.



According to Ministry of Agriculture Spain (MAPA) statistics from 2019, the consumption of prepared dishes such as soups and vegetable creams climbed by 4.2% in Spain. Therefore, the increasing demand for convenience food is expected to boost the demand for soup during the forecast period.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the soup market.The companies operating in the soup market or packaged soup sector are focusing on developing or manufacturing organic and plant-based soups to capture the untapped market and strengthen their business position across the globe.



In April 2021, Pacific Foods Of Oregon, a subsidiary of Campbell Soup Company, is investing heavily in plant-based innovation with the launch of Creamy Oat Milk Soups and Creamy Plant-Based Broths. The creamy oat milk soups are the first oat milk-based soups to hit the market, and they are predicted to attract a larger group of audience with an interest in plant-based foods.



In April 2019, Kettle Cusine, a US-based food company that makes fresh, premium soups, sauces, sides, entrees, and sous vided meats, acquired Harry’s Fresh Foods for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition solidifies Kettle Cuisine’s position in the market as the manufacturer of fresh soup from coast to coast.



Harry’s Fresh Foods is a US-based provider of fresh-made foods that include soups, sauces, entrees, and desserts, for restaurants and grocery stores.



The countries covered in the soup market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

