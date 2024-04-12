Is Soup Holdings Limited's (SGX:5KI) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Soup Holdings' (SGX:5KI) stock is up by a considerable 31% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Soup Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Soup Holdings is:

14% = S$1.6m ÷ S$12m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.14 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Soup Holdings' Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, Soup Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 7.6% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, Soup Holdings was able to see a decent growth of 5.4% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Soup Holdings' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 7.8% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Soup Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Soup Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Soup Holdings has a three-year median payout ratio of 42%, which implies that it retains the remaining 58% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Soup Holdings has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Soup Holdings' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Soup Holdings visit our risks dashboard for free.

