Soup's on: Venus de Milo owner says beloved banquet hall is coming back better than ever

SWANSEA — It's the comeback so many have been waiting for.

An iconic Swansea spot that holds special memories for SouthCoast folks going back half a century is returning to hopefully make memories for generations to come.

Three and a half years following its COVID-related closure, the owners of the Venus de Milo are bringing the once-vibrant banquet facility back to life this fall.

Monte Ferris Jr., the third-generation owner who runs the family business along with his father Monte Ferris Sr., has announced "multimillion-dollar improvements" are underway at the sprawling 7.5-acre property at 75 GAR Highway, helping to usher in a renaissance for the region's largest event center.

Monte Ferris stands in front of the Venus de Milo banquet hall in Swansea on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.

"We've been a staple for so long. No matter who I talk to, everybody's got a special memory here. Everybody. ... and I think they want more of that. I don't think there's that many places that offer that sort of history," said the 37-year-old Ferris, a resident of Fall River.

Recreating the Venus magic

Venus de Milo was where renowned chef and Fall River native Emeril Lagasse spent his early days in the kitchen. It was the site of countless weddings, celebrations, political events, fundraisers and more over the years. It hosted many famous faces in its heyday — from Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell to Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler to Frank Sinatra — and generations of area youth worked their first jobs there slinging Venus soup and more to banquet halls full of diners.

And now, Ferris noted, the time has come to recreate that Venus magic in a new and improved space.

When doors reopen this November, Ferris said, visitors walking past the grand white columns at its entrance will be greeted with completely revamped banquet rooms and an extended takeout operation.

Ferris said they aim to stay true to how they've always run events, while "providing a much more beautiful facility for people to make new memories in."

SouthCoast surely hasn't given up on its beloved Venus. In fact, immediately following the first signs of life at the property — as construction crews rolled in this summer — Ferris said curious locals were angling to be the first to get a taste of the new Venus.

"It shows the level of enthusiasm these people have for this business and the relationship they have to it," Ferris said.

The Venus de Milo sign is taken down, to make way for a new one that will be put up in the coming weeks, in Swansea on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.

The time was right

Amid this past holiday takeout season in November and December, Ferris said he received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback from the community and Venus' former long-term clients expressing interest in a Venus revival.

So Ferris knew the time was right to set the gears in motion.

Planning commenced in January and construction at the property got underway about 5½ weeks ago, which has piqued the curiosity of many a passerby on Route 6 wondering about the fate of the Swansea landmark.

The property was last put up for sale in April 2022 at an asking price of $4.75 million. For a time, rumors swirled that a Market Basket would take its place. The listing attracted several interested parties, but ultimately the property was taken off the market in December 2022.

Plans were kept under wraps, but Ferris recently confirmed the building was not being sold, as locals with ties to the building breathed a collective sigh of relief.

According to Ferris, Autiello Construction is expected to wrap up work at the beginning of November.

Not long after the dust settles, the new and improved Venus will open its doors. Ferris noted there are events already lined up for November — from family events to school events to corporate functions.

Keeping the family's legacy alive

Venus got its start as a bowling alley in 1959, founded by Monsour Ferris, before transforming into a restaurant in the late 1960s. Monsour eventually passed the torch to his son Ronald Ferris, who served as president of the Venus for close to two decades before being succeeded by his younger brother, Monte Ferris Sr., upon his passing in 2009.

Monte Ferris talks about the history of the Venus de Milo in his office in Sept. 2010, backed up by portraits of his late father, Monsour Ferris, and his late brother Ronnie.

While Monte Ferris Sr., a familiar face around the banquet hall for decades, still retains his stake in Venus, the younger Ferris said he'll be taking the reins of the family business moving forward as his father takes a step back.

"He'll stay involved to a point, but I think he's at the stage where he's happy to see the next generation of our family take it and elevate it to the next level," he said.

In its heyday, Venus would host five daytime weddings and five nighttime weddings in one day.

While they're currently not open, nor are they promoting the events venue on their website, Ferris said he's been getting three to five unsolicited calls a day for bookings.

"It's humbling," Ferris said.

"This is a place of memories for the entire community of southeast New England. I think people are gonna be really excited to have that back, but modern and new and fresh. And I think people are really going to rally around it," Ferris said.

Out with the old, in with the new

When visitors are welcomed back in a little over a month, Ferris said, he thinks they'll be pleasantly surprised by the improvements inside and out.

The revamp is meant to refresh the building, making it more modern and polished, while staying true to the traditional feel of the Venus, he said.

"We're trying to retain our historical lineage while also modernizing the style and presentation of our facility to what people's tastes are these days," Ferris said.

Renovations range from a new facade to a new roof, HVAC and heating, kitchen equipment, signage along Route 6, and updated flooring, ceilings, paint, wall coverings and bars.

All six banquet spaces are being "completely transformed," with the exception of the chandeliers. That includes a makeover of The Ballroom — the largest banquet space that can be split into three different rooms — The Venus Room, The Chariot Room and The Lounge.

Ferris said the layout will be the same, the spaces will be the same, but "the finishes on everything will be very welcoming. ... We have sharper edges, everything's a little bit brighter and cleaner and warmer tones. It's really going to be a spectacular thing to see."

Will Empire Grille be returning?

Reopening plans do not include The Empire Grille restaurant, at least not for a while.

According to Ferris, they are still developing plans for the dining room space, which also closed amid the pandemic in March 2020, and will be largely focused on getting their events business off the ground at the start.

Monte Ferris Sr. had initially planned to reopen the Empire Grille post-COVID for in-person dining in the spring of 2021, but staffing difficulties put those plans on hold and the reopening never took place.

"I just want to make sure we have a really fantastic plan for that restaurant. We'd like to get a really clear vision of what people want there and figure out how we can execute that," said Ferris Jr., who's shooting for a winter 2025 restaurant relaunch.

When it does return, Ferris said, it will likely feature a more specialized menu.

But from the banquets to takeout to catering to their upcoming revamped restaurant menu, certain tried and true offerings will remain a constant.

"People love our food. They've always loved our food. That's the last thing we want to change," said Ferris, noting the same veteran chefs, including Chef Larry Almeida, will be at the helm in the kitchen.

Venus built a name for itself as a go-to SouthCoast dining destination with traditional recipes that remain unchanged since it opened in the '60s, Ferris said, and they aim to continue spotlighting that same signature fare, save a few tweaks to the hors d'oeuvres options.

Some staples that will be continuing include their famous Venus de Milo minestrone soup — a comfort food that elicits warm memories for almost anyone who's grown up in this region — as well as their stuffies, Delmonico potatoes and baked stuffed lobster, which Ferris notes is "hard to duplicate." The latter is so popular that Venus used to ship it nationwide, an option that was halted about a year ago but will resume this fall.

A cup of Venus de Milo soup is sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.

Does Venus offer takeout?

While banquet functions and restaurant operations have stalled over the past few years, Venus de Milo still operates in a limited capacity. They offer takeout Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The trouble is, Ferris said, not many folks realize they are open.

The relaunch will hopefully serve as a boost to their to-go business.

Starting Oct. 4, their takeout operation will be extended to five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Venus will also be expanding options for pickup, catering and gourmet-to-go to include every item from the banquet menu.

What's happening with the building's namesake?

Will the Venus de Milo, a replica of an ancient Greek sculpture that's been featured prominently in photos of many SouthCoast natives' milestone moments over the years, still be there to greet guests at the Swansea site? Ferris assures she isn't going anywhere.

"I think it's an iconic thing that you can't lose," he said. "I think she's going to stick around for a bit."

They're hiring

Want to be a part of the Venus team? Ferris said they'll be hiring soon for positions across the board. He's looking to boost staff to 150 by the end of the year, and right now has about 30 employees committed, including former Venus staffers.

"We have so many people who have worked for us that have gone on and gotten big jobs and opened their own businesses, and this is really a place that they reflect back on," Ferris said.

"This is one of the only places you can come at 17 years old as a junior and have a team and take part in managing people. It's a huge resume-builder, it's a huge life-skill-builder."

For more information, contact Monte@venusdemilo.com or check their newly updated website at https://venusdemilo.com.

New look, new memories

While there's still plenty of work to be done in this final stretch ahead of opening, Ferris said he and his family are looking forward to a new beginning for Venus.

"We are beyond excited," Ferris said. "It's something we've wanted to do for a long time is give our communities the venue that they have in their memories and that they're used to. And I think this renovation is the key to another 20 years of success."

