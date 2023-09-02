Source Energy Services' (TSE:SHLE) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Source Energy Services, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = CA$26m ÷ (CA$324m - CA$84m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Source Energy Services has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Energy Services industry.

In the above chart we have measured Source Energy Services' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Source Energy Services.

So How Is Source Energy Services' ROCE Trending?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Source Energy Services. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 52% over the trailing five years. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. In regards to capital employed, Source Energy Services appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 51% less capital to run its operation. Source Energy Services may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 26% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line On Source Energy Services' ROCE

From what we've seen above, Source Energy Services has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. However the stock is down a substantial 91% in the last five years so there could be other areas of the business hurting its prospects. In any case, we believe the economic trends of this company are positive and looking into the stock further could prove rewarding.

Source Energy Services does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

