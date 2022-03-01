U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES CLOSES UPSIZED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $12.3 MILLION

·3 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

CALGARY, AB, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR) (TSXV: SRR.WT) announces that it has closed its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 13,667,100 units (each a "Unit" and collectively, the "Units") at a price of $0.90 per Unit (the "Offering Price") (including 333,100 Units sold in connection with the partial exercise of the Over-Allotment Option), for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,300,390, pursuant to a long form prospectus dated February 23, 2022 (the "Prospectus"). The Underwriters (as defined below) retain an option for 30 days following March 1, 2022 to purchase up to an additional 1,667,000 Units (in addition to the 333,100 Units already purchased) at the Offering Price (the "Over-Allotment Option").

Source Rock Royalties Logo (CNW Group/Source Rock Royalties Ltd.)
Source Rock Royalties Logo (CNW Group/Source Rock Royalties Ltd.)

Each Unit consists of one common share of Source Rock (each a "Common Share" and collectively, the "Common Shares") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share of Source Rock at an exercise price of $1.25 until March 1, 2024.

Source Rock's Common Shares and the Warrants are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on March 2, 2022 under the symbols "SRR" and "SRR.WT", respectively.

Brad Docherty, Chairman, President & CEO of Source Rock, said: "We are excited for Source Rock to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange as the only publicly listed junior oil and gas royalty company in Canada. We would like to thank our existing shareholders for their support during our 9 years as a private company and we greatly appreciate the interest of new shareholders in the Offering. We believe that now is an opportune time for Source Rock, as a niche consolidator of oil and gas royalties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, to take our proven balanced growth and yield business model to the TSX Venture Exchange. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to expand our portfolio of light oil focused royalties. In doing so, we look forward to building on our working relationships with oil and gas producers seeking non-dilutive capital for drilling & acquisitions and royalty owners interested in liquidity."

The Offering was completed through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by PI Financial Corp. (as Sole Bookrunner) and Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, together with Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and ATB Capital Markets Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters").

Additional information about Source Rock can be found in the Prospectus, which is available under Source Rock's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The securities under the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act), unless being done so pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Source Rock in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing, light oil focused portfolio of royalty interests concentrated in southeast Saskatchewan, east-central Alberta, west-central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan. Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the commencement of trading of the Common Shares and Warrants on the TSXV, the potential exercise by the Underwriters of the Over-Allotment Option, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the Company's dividend yield, and the Company's growth strategy and expectations with respect to future opportunities. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Source Rock's management and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Source Rock's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this news release may not occur by certain dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Source Rock, including the risk factors set forth in Source Rock's final prospectus under the heading "Risk Factors". Although Source Rock has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement or information can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Source Rock undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

SOURCE Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/01/c5545.html

