Source Rock Royalties' (CVE:SRR) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Source Rock Royalties (CVE:SRR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Source Rock Royalties is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.096 = CA$2.6m ÷ (CA$28m - CA$903k) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Source Rock Royalties has an ROCE of 9.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 14%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Source Rock Royalties' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

The fact that Source Rock Royalties is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making three years ago but is is now generating 9.6% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 33% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Source Rock Royalties' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the stock has only returned 4.5% to shareholders over the last year, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Source Rock Royalties (at least 2 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

