Sourceability® Named "Outstanding Supply Chain Service Provider" by ASPENCORE Global Electronic Component Distributor Awards

·3 min read

MIAMI, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourceability, a global distributor of electronic components offering digital tools, services and data, today announces it has been named as the "Outstanding Supply Chain Service Provider" in this year's prestigious ASPENCORE Global Electronic Component Distributor Awards at the International IC & Component Exhibition and Conference. This award honors distributors for their outstanding performance and positive contributions to the electronics industry.

https://sourceability.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Sourceability)
https://sourceability.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Sourceability)

This recognition comes on the heels of an incredible year for Sourceability including being named one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies with 234% growth over 3 years and Datalynq™, Sourceability's market intelligence platform, being recognized by Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics as "The Most Innovative Product of the Year" in the Data Acquisition & Analytics category of the 2022 Best of Sensors Awards. The company was also recognized by SourceToday, ranking #17 on its 2022 Top 50 Electronics Distributors list.

Sourceability continues to drive digital transformation in the industry. Not only does it offer Sourcengine™, the only true e-commerce marketplace that provides professional buyers and engineers with access to an extensive range of parts with global logistics support, but Sourceability in 2021 debuted Quotengine™, an innovative enterprise quoting and BOM management tool that gives instant access to price and availability from over 3,500 suppliers along with the ability to purchase parts instantly. Sourceability also offers a growing list of franchise lines, ERP/API integrations, MOQ management among EMS partners, EOL/LBT program, excess inventory trade, and data-driven vendor reduction, giving buyers a comprehensive view of the marketplace for informed decision-making.

"It's a tremendous honor for Sourceability to be recognized by ASPENCORE for the third year in a row. I'm very proud of the strides that Sourceability has made over the past year, and grateful that our team is being acknowledged for all their hard work," said Jens Gamperl, Sourceability's Founder and CEO. "We remain dedicated to serving procurement professionals with innovative technology to help transform the supply chain and streamline operations."

Sourceability was selected as a winner as it continues to expand its presence in the global semiconductor industry by optimizing its digital products, forge new vendor relationships, and continue its commitment to digitalizing the global electronic components supply chain.

ASPENCORE is the world's largest media group within the technical electronics sector and has been honoring outstanding companies in the industry for over twenty years. The organization's media properties include EE Times, DN and Electronic Products. Winners were selected by a committee comprised of ASPENCORE's global senior industry analysts and online users from Asia, the US and Europe.

For more information on Sourceability, please visit their newly redesigned company website here.

About Sourceability

Sourceability® a global distributor of electronic components offering digital tools, services, and data with the power of technology to meet customers' evolving demands. Sourceability combines the expertise of global distribution with the only true e-commerce marketplace in the industry and works with the largest catalog of suppliers to provide the transparency, robust data, and speed that customers need to create a seamless procurement process. The company's global distribution centers in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Miami are supported by regional offices to maintain a holistic understanding of customer supply chain needs. Sourceability continues build upon its initial success since the company was founded in 2015 by harnessing innovation, customer empowerment, and integrity.

Media Contact

Katie Jacobs 
Managing Director 
Team LEWIS 
Sourceability@teamlewis.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sourceability-named-outstanding-supply-chain-service-provider-by-aspencore-global-electronic-component-distributor-awards-301677904.html

SOURCE Sourceability

