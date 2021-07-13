U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,375.48
    -9.15 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,930.63
    -65.55 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,690.32
    -42.92 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.30
    -33.53 (-1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.30
    +1.20 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.50
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    26.02
    -0.21 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1790
    -0.0077 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0470 (+3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3823
    -0.0062 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5980
    +0.2500 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,701.79
    -432.76 (-1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    795.40
    -13.32 (-1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.72
    -0.70 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,718.24
    +149.22 (+0.52%)
     

Sourcegraph raises $125M Series D on $2.6B valuation for universal code search tool

Ron Miller
·3 min read

Sourcegraph, a late stage startup that wants to bring the power of search to code, announced a $125 million Series D investment today on a $2.625 billion valuation, a 3x growth from its previous valuation in December 2020, according to the company.

The round was led by Andreessen Horowitz with participation from Insight Partners, Geodesic Capital and other existing investors. The company has now raised almost $225 million, according to Crunchbase data.

Company CEO and co-founder Quinn Slack says that we know by now that every company is building software, and as they do, they are generating tons of code. "They're all drowning in code, and we help solve that. Our product is universal code search, which helps developers search, understand and automate code," Slack explained.

He says that companies use Sourcegraph to find problems and vulnerabilities they might not otherwise see. Developers and site reliability engineers may see that there's a problem, but getting to the specific part of the code where it's happening requires a specialized tool, he says. Some of the large companies might build their own tools for this purpose, but most companies don't have the resources and this puts code search within reach of many more developers.

"Universal code search that we built -- and we spent a lot of time building it -- is the first kind of code search that actually understands code as code and all the connections, that graph of code. And that means that if you're a developer, you can get to that answer of how do I do this thing or how do I fix this or if I change this what's going to break, in way less time and that's why you need a purpose-built code search tool," he said.

CircleCI announces $100M Series F on $1.7B valuation along with Vamp acquisition

He says that the company was founded in 2013, but it took almost five years to build a product of this sophistication. The startup was able to get funding initially based on the potential of a tool like this. Now investors are seeing the traction they envisioned early on.

Today they have 800,000 developers using the product over the last 12 months and Slack says that they have indexed over 54 billion lines of code. Paying customers include Plaid, Uber, GE and Atlassian. The company has around 160 employees and expects to increase that to 250 by the end of the year with all of this new capital.

The company made the fortunate decision to go fully remote in January of 2020 just a couple of months before offices shut down in the U.S., and his plan is to continue to be remote even after offices fully reopen.

Slack doesn't shy away from the IPO question, saying it's definitely something they think about. "We want to be a public company eventually, so that we can show that we're going to be around forever. This funding certainly shows that we are growing, and that we are going to stick around and we're going to be vendor independent, so you know that's that's definitely an important part of our strategy."

Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson says wisdom lies with your developers

Recommended Stories

  • Mighty Buildings lands $22M to create 'sustainable and affordable' 3D-printed homes

    Oakland-based Mighty Buildings, which is on a quest to build homes using 3D printing, robotics and automation, has raised a $22 million extension to its Series B round of funding. The company claims to be able to 3D print structures “two times as quickly with 95% less labor hours and 10-times less waste” than conventional construction. For example, it says it can 3D print a 350-square-foot studio apartment in just 24 hours.

  • Apple stock hits record high: can it go higher?

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss Apple’s stock action over the past month and whether or not it can go higher.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) continue to fall, and were down 6.6% Tuesday morning on no company-specific news, but instead because the momentum behind meme stocks fading. GameStop (NYSE: GME) was down over 3% as well. The theater operator's stock is down more than 17% over the last five trading days.

  • Why Nokia Stock Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Nokia (NYSE: NOK) were up 9.4% as of 10:51 a.m. EDT on Tuesday after the company announced it would revise its previous guidance upward for 2021. In a press release, Nokia says it saw "continued strength in the business" during the second quarter. In 2020, Nokia reported net sales of 21.9 billion euros ($26.9 billion).

  • 10 Best Dividend Champions to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend champions to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Champions to Buy Now. What is a Dividend Champion? The term ‘dividend champion’ is used to refer to those […]

  • Meme-stock favourite Nokia raises forecasts

    Shares in the company rose 6.6% on Tuesday in Helsinki following the announcement.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in July

    One of history's most successful investors is betting on these stocks -- and neither is a typical Berkshire Hathaway holding.

  • 5 Supercharged Stocks With 115% to 177% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If these ultra-bullish analysts are correct, shareholders in these fast-growing companies could be looking at big gains over the next year.

  • Why SGOCO Group Is Plummeting on Tuesday

    For SGOCO Group (NASDAQ: SGOC), it was the days after Independence Day when the fireworks were seen. During the segment Cramer stated in reference to the stock's meteoric climb yesterday, "It's beyond me that this stuff is allowed, beyond me that you could have a Chinese stock that could be ramped like this."

  • 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Meme Stocks Hedge Funds are Piling Into

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets meme stocks hedge funds are piling into based on the data of over 800 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Meme Stocks Hedge Funds are Piling Into. Users […]

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping NIO Inc. (NIO)

    Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. […]

  • 3 Stocks I'd Avoid at All Costs

    On the surface, these companies seem like underpriced investments, but look a little closer and there's a good reason to stay away.

  • Broadcom purchasing SAS would propel the company into the big leagues

    A deal would diversify Broadcom's prospects as a real player in software, which it has struggled to achieve.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 6%

    With a 6.8% dividend yield, Canadian pipeline stock Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) offers an attractive opportunity for dividend investors. Its liquids operations account for a little more than half of its earnings, while natural gas and other midstream operations make up its remaining earnings. Enbridge's liquids pipelines are strategically located, providing it with resilient cash flows even in volatile energy markets.

  • 3 Reasons Sundial Growers May Be the Best Canadian Cannabis Stock to Buy

    Much of the profit that investors in Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) have made over the past year can likely be attributed to speculation and the stock becoming a popular buy on Reddit. Sundial Growers is an underdog in the sector due to its small size and low sales numbers. One of the most important things for investors to consider when looking at marijuana companies is the strength of their financials, and specifically cash.

  • Wells Fargo's Dividend Hike and Stock Buyback Plan Are a Good Start

    Following the removal of restrictions by the Federal Reserve, Wells Fargo increased its dividend and announced the authorization of a share repurchase plan.

  • Why Carnival Stock Keeps Dropping

    For the second day in a row, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock is sinking. After falling 1.6% from Friday's close on Monday, shares of the cruise ship operator are down another 2.5% as of 11:11 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. On Monday, The Miami Herald reported that in an effort to keep its ships free of the novel coronavirus -- but also comply with a Florida law forbidding cruise companies from requiring that passengers show proof of vaccination against it -- Carnival has decided to demand that vacationers purchase "special COVID-19 travel insurance" if they want to board its ships.

  • Is Lemonade a Sweet or Sour Stock for Your Portfolio?

    Insurance technology company Lemonade's (NYSE: LMND) artificial intelligence-driven user interface brings a fresh take to the industry, but this rapidly growing stock carries high risks and rewards alike. Here are two reasons to be excited and two reasons to be concerned about Lemonade's prospects moving forward. Traditional insurance companies drag their customers through call centers, sales agents, and a combative claims process, because paying you hurts their bottom lines.

  • Why OrganiGram Holdings Moved Cannabis Stocks Today

    Cannabis stocks are on the move Tuesday morning, thanks to one company's financial update. As of 10:20 a.m. EDT, OrganiGram shares were still up 13.2%, while shares of Canopy Growth and HEXO were each up about 2.5%. The catalyst for today's moves was OrganiGram's fiscal third-quarter 2021 financial results.

  • DiDi, the Uber of China, Went Public in June: Here's What Investors Should Know

    While the company's brief life as a public company has been anything but a smooth ride, its business is well-positioned for growth.