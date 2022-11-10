Sourcemap Named to TIME'S List of the Best Inventions of 2022

Sourcemap's Forced Labor Due Diligence Solution is helping global businesses gain greater visibility into their supply chains

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcemap , a global provider of supply chain transparency and traceability software, today announced that its Forced Labor Due Diligence Solution was named as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2022 in the Social Good category. TIME's annual list features 200 extraordinary innovations changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible.

Launched in June 2022, Sourcemap developed the Forced Labor Due Diligence Solution in response to the U.S. Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), which is designed to stamp out the import of products manufactured with forced labor. Powered by a combination of Sourcemap's supplier discovery software, which helps companies map their supply chains down to the raw materials, and a traceability platform that verifies the suppliers and materials of every container entering a U.S. port, the solution leverages vast data collection to monitor a company's global supply chain in real time. Today, customers use the Forced Labor Due Diligence Solution to root out human rights violations within their value chains across numerous sectors, from the luxury industry to apparel and commodities, and beyond.

"As global policies mandate greater transparency in business practices, due diligence solutions will be essential for every company to remain compliant," said Marissa Brock, Director of Policy and Government Affairs at Sourcemap. "Our innovations are carving a better path for companies to get ahead and stay ahead."

With more than 5,000 businesses registered on the Forced Labor Due Diligence Solution, Sourcemap is committed to providing businesses around the world with greater control of and visibility into their supply chains to de-risk global supply chains and meet ESG standards and commitments.

"For over a decade, Sourcemap has enabled companies to create more sustainable supply chains, from the raw materials to the labor behind it – and our Forced Labor Due Diligence Solution has been instrumental in taking this accountability to the next level," said Leo Bonanni, Founder and CEO of Sourcemap. "As we continue on our mission to create a more sustainable future, we are honored to see our Forced Labor Due Diligence Solution named to TIME's Best Inventions of 2022 list for Social Good."

To compile the list, TIME solicited nominations from editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as the electric vehicle industry, green energy, and the metaverse. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact. See the full list of TIME Best Inventions 2022 here .

About Sourcemap

Sourcemap is the pioneer of supply chain transparency and traceability software, spun out of early MIT research in 2011. Since then, major traders, manufacturers and brands have adopted Sourcemap's full-suite solution for assurance on the raw materials-to-finished goods supply chain, including ongoing monitoring for production, quality, sustainability and risks such as deforestation and forced labor. To learn more, visit http://www.sourcemap.com/ .

