Sourcengine™ Rolls Out Leading-Edge Solution for Navigating Excess Part Management

·2 min read

As the market signals a demand drop for semiconductors, Sourcengine's digital e-commerce marketplace solves major inventory excess challenges

MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcengine, the electronic component's leading e-commerce marketplace, today announced the release of its new sales portal – a digital resource enabling suppliers to sell excess inventory to over 100,000 professional buyers. The tool's debut comes at a time when many OEMs and suppliers are faced with an abundance of excess inventory due to supply chain volatility over the past few years. Backed by Sourceability, a global distributor of electronic components, the new portal combines the reach of Sourcengine's e-commerce marketplace with the power of Sourceability's distribution network to digitally sell excess inventory and provide users with a white glove experience that moves inventory fast and with price transparency.

Excess Management with Sourcengine.com
Excess Management with Sourcengine.com

"In the chip manufacturing industry especially, viability of parts is limited by date code restrictions. We are addressing this situation by providing manufacturers and suppliers with a platform where their materials can be resold while also eliminating the extra work on their end," said Jens Gamperl, CEO and Founder of Sourceability. "While other distributors in the industry may have similar solutions, Sourceability provides an unmatched reach and seamless experience for users."

To use the platform, suppliers must upload their parts list and determine the markup and final resale pricing, and Sourcengine handles the rest. The marketplace is updated in near real-time and discoverable with indexed product detail pages on all major search engines including Google, Bing, and Baidu – breaking down geographical barriers and expanding digital reach. Additionally, unlike other platforms, suppliers do not have to be responsible for any of the logistics, QC, billing or shipping of parts.

Sourcengine's excess inventory solution is currently available for suppliers to utilize through its website.

About Sourcengine 
Sourcengine™ is the electronic component industry's leading e-commerce marketplace helping the world's largest OEMs and suppliers source, negotiate and purchase on one platform. It is powered by more than 3,500+ suppliers, 1 billion+ parts, billions of data points and unmatched quality assurance and traceability, which allows Sourcengine to remove the biggest barriers holding the supply chain from the digital age. Sourcengine is backed by Sourceability, a global distributor of electronic components transforming the way businesses bring products to market through a digitalized supply chain.

About Sourceability
Sourceability® is a global distributor of electronic components offering digital tools, services and data to meet customers' evolving demands. Sourceability combines the expertise of global distribution with the only true e-commerce marketplace in the industry, working with the largest catalog of suppliers to provide the transparency, robust data and speed that customers need to create a seamless procurement process.

CONTACT: sourceability@teamlewis.com

 

https://sourceability.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Sourceability)
https://sourceability.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Sourceability)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sourcengine-rolls-out-leading-edge-solution-for-navigating-excess-part-management-301658104.html

SOURCE Sourceability

