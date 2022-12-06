U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,999.17
    +0.33 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,972.48
    +25.38 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,226.75
    -13.19 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.22
    -52.62 (-2.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.39
    -0.54 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    +7.80 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0509
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5680
    -0.0310 (-0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2189
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5730
    -0.1120 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,015.78
    -191.62 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.28
    -0.53 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,547.36
    -20.18 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Sourcepass Acquires CCSI, A Leading Enterprise IT Services Provider

·2 min read

CCSI motivated by Sourcepass' innovative service delivery model that leverages advanced AI and RPA workflows

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass, an innovative digital IT Managed Services and Security Provider, announced its acquisition of Contemporary Computer Services, Inc. (CCSI), the sixth such acquisition of 2022. CCSI, based in Bohemia, New York, is a mid-market and enterprise-level co-managed IT Services specialist who leverages technology to inspire innovation, promote growth, drive efficiency and accelerate their clients' success. With the acquisition, CCSI helps Sourcepass to extend their services into a larger portfolio of mid-sized and enterprise clients in new vertical and geographic markets. This includes those in the Public Sector, as CCSI holds multiple state and federal contracts.

Sourcepass engages in digitizing the way small and mid-sized businesses access innovative IT solutions by making strategic acquisitions in the IT Managed Services space. Sourcepass is committed to eliminating the challenges that SMBs face worldwide, allowing them to focus on their core business. (PRNewsfoto/Sourcepass, Inc.)
Sourcepass engages in digitizing the way small and mid-sized businesses access innovative IT solutions by making strategic acquisitions in the IT Managed Services space. Sourcepass is committed to eliminating the challenges that SMBs face worldwide, allowing them to focus on their core business. (PRNewsfoto/Sourcepass, Inc.)

"We are proud to be a part of Sourcepass' future as they continue their strategic and client-focused portfolio build-out."

"We are committed to finding new ways to be disruptive within the stagnant IT services industry while helping our clients transform their technology as their businesses grow," said Chuck Canton, CEO and Founder of Sourcepass. "In CCSI, we found a partner who shares our commitment to innovation and evolution, helping many mid-size and enterprise companies by providing an experience that clients love."

"We had conversations with multiple possible integration partners, but what tipped the scale beyond culture and client alignment was the Sourcepass innovative service delivery model leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA)" said CCSI executive, Tom Ednie. "We are proud to be a part of Sourcepass' future as they continue their strategic and client-focused portfolio build-out."

For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through M&A and innovative client service delivery, please visit us at www.sourcepass.com.

About Sourcepass

Sourcepass is digitizing the way small, mid-sized, and enterprise businesses access innovative IT solutions by making strategic acquisitions in the IT Managed and Security Services space. Sourcepass is committed to eliminating the challenges that businesses face worldwide, allowing them to focus on their core business. The Sourcepass culture promotes modernization, diversification, and productivity to deliver world-class IT results and drive growth. Their goal is to help SMBs successfully navigate the digital era and remain competitive against a shifting technology landscape by immediately connecting clients with modern, valuable IT solutions for a seamless IT approach. For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through M&A and innovative client service delivery, please visit us at www.sourcepass.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sourcepass-acquires-ccsi-a-leading-enterprise-it-services-provider-301695791.html

SOURCE Sourcepass, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • A Tale of 2 Telecoms: Is AT&T or Verizon Stock the Better Buy?

    This has been a tumultuous year for many stocks -- among them, stalwarts AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Despite those successes, AT&T had to cut its free-cash-flow forecast for the year by $2 billion.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • Why Nio Shares Reversed a Monday Morning Pop

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock spiked Monday morning, but it didn't take long for it to reverse course. The volatility shows just how dynamic the economic situation is in China. Shares of the Chinese EV maker jumped nearly 7% after the market opened, but by 12:40 p.m. ET, Nio stock was down by 1.6%.

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • Is SNDL Stock a Buy Now?

    Nearly two years after its stock took a meme-driven trip to the moon and back in early 2021, SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) is starting to look like a serious contender. In the long term, it could leverage its leading position to return lots of capital to shareholders, but that won't be anytime soon.

  • 2 Reasons Block Is a Long-Term Buy

    In late 2021, Square Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey announced radical changes to his company's direction, including changing its name to Block (NYSE: SQ). Unfortunately, these changes had terrible timing and many investors were dubious about several of the company's strategies; at the same time, the economy took a turn for the worse. Nervous investors ran for cover, sending the stock down 61% year to date.

  • Bullish insiders bet US$4.4m on SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc...

  • A Hedge Fund Hit by FTX Collapse Defaults on $36 Million of Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Contagion from the messy implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire is spilling into the world of decentralized finance, after a hedge fund was declared in default on almost $36 million of loans.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineEl

  • Bullish insiders bet US$1.0m on Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

    In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Ardelyx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARDX ) stock...

  • Why Lumen Technologies Fell 25.7% in November

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) plunged 25.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It wasn't difficult to ascertain why Lumen fell last month: The company announced on its Nov. 2 earnings call that it suspended its generous dividend. In the third quarter, Lumen once again disappointed the markets, with revenue declining 10.2% and non-generally accepted accounting principles (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.14 missing estimates by a wide $0.21.

  • Here’s where investors made a ‘risk-free’ 6.6% return in the past four U.S. recessions

    After a punishing 2022, it may be time to bet on bonds backed by the U.S. government, particularly if a recession hits, according to Truist Advisory Services.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy in December

    Oil prices are having another volatile year. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, has done a complete roundtrip. Adding to Diamondback's value proposition is that it pays an attractive and growing dividend, repurchases its cheap stock, and makes value-enhancing investments.

  • These SaaS Stocks Are Boosting the Nasdaq Tuesday

    The bear market in stocks during 2022 has hit investors hard, and the damage has been particularly evident among tech stocks in the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). After several years of outperforming other major market indexes, the Nasdaq has had to deal with many of its stock listings seeing steep share-price declines of 50% or more this year. On Tuesday morning, however, it looked as though the Nasdaq would get some relief from Monday's sizable drop, with futures contracts posting gains of about a quarter percent in premarket trading early Tuesday.

  • Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends: What's the Difference?

    Many people wonder whether they should be investing in qualified or non-qualified dividends and what the differences are. The largest difference is in how each is taxed. To help you determine what stock paying dividends could have a place in … Continue reading → The post Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Rare Buying Opportunities for Growth Stock Investors in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These growth stocks are down more than 60% from their highs, and both are now trading at attractive valuations.

  • AMD, Nvidia, and 3 More Chip Stocks to Buy That Have ‘Priced In’ the Downturn

    KeyBanc Capital Markets sees "clear signs" of an inventory correction cycle, and think the correction is "largely priced in."

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old has in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • Better Buy: Tilray or Innovative Industrial Properties?

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) may be two of the best bargains in cannabis right now. Tilray's shares are down 34% this year, and it trades for a price-to-book value of only 0.62. Innovative's shares are down more than 53% this year, and it trades for a price-to-book value of 1.7.

  • ‘These Restaurant Stocks Look Tasty’: Jim Cramer Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger

    It’s easy to get the appeal of restaurant stocks in a normalizing economy. So believes Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s Mad Money. Commenting following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech last week, which indicated a willingness by the policy makers to take a less aggressive rate-hiking stance going forward, Cramer has selected several restaurant stocks as looking ripe for the picking. “Maybe the economy’s normalizing here, or at least the Fed chief thinks it could be soon to normalize,” C