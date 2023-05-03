U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,141.00
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,807.00
    +35.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,186.25
    +1.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,741.20
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.62
    -0.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    2,026.50
    +3.20 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.60
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1024
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4390
    -0.1350 (-3.78%)
     

  • Vix

    17.78
    +1.70 (+10.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2485
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9980
    -0.5240 (-0.38%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,491.77
    +513.46 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    624.20
    +9.65 (+1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,773.03
    -97.54 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,157.95
    +34.75 (+0.12%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance breaks down the key moments from Starbucks' earnings call

Sourcing Ideal Medical Device Materials: Experience ICP DAS - BMP medical-grade TPUs at 2023 CMEF Shanghai, China

PR Newswire
·2 min read

HSINCHU, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Material "safety" and "quality" are paramount to medical device manufacturers. Therefore, ICP DAS - BMP (Biomedical Polymers), a Taiwan medical-grade TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) supplier, will partake in CMEF (ICMD) to further make known our highly-stable TPUs from 14 to 17 May.

Sourcing Ideal Medical Device Materials Experience ICP DAS - BMP medical-grade TPUs at 2023 CMEF Shanghai, China
Sourcing Ideal Medical Device Materials Experience ICP DAS - BMP medical-grade TPUs at 2023 CMEF Shanghai, China

ICP DAS - BMP offers visitors ideal medical manufacturing materials, including three series of Alithane™ (ALP series), Durathane™ (ALC series), and Arothane™ (ARP series). All TPU pellets have passed the USP Class VI and/or ISO 10993 biocompatibility tests. Moreover, we developed a unique one-step polymerization process to produce high-performance TPU pellets available in various colors, radiopaque fillers (Tungsten/Barium Sulfate) and hardness.

Vascular access devices — fundamental and yet critical — are widely used in patient care such as hemodialysis, chemotherapy or chronic illnesses. Highly-reliable materials need to be used in the manufacture of medical device components to minimize the risk of catheter-related infection. ICP DAS - BMP TPUs, with lot-to-lot consistency and outstanding processability, have been chosen by worldwide clients to produce components of central venous catheters (CVC) such as peripherally inserted central catheters (PICC), non-tunneled and tunneled catheters. Other applications are guidewire coatings, etc.

ICP DAS - BMP believes conducting thorough quality inspections for every batch of materials produced is a significant first step to ensure patient safety. We are dedicated to providing high-quality TPUs that enhance the treatment experience.

Meet our professionals at Hall 8.1, N44, from 14 to 17 May @ National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC).

About ICP DAS - BMP

Amid soaring worldwide demand for TPU from the medical industry, ICP DAS established a new business unit ICP DAS - BMP in 2018 to develop and produce medical-grade TPU. We have obtained ISO 13485 manufacturing certification for our TPU to ensure product safety and quality.

ICP DAS - BMP has its own laboratories for polymerization, physical & chemical properties analysis, mechanical testing, and cytotoxicity testing. In addition, TPUs that we manufacture are USP Class VI and/or ISO 10993 certified: ISO 10993-4 for hemocompatibility testing, ISO 10993-5 for cytotoxicity testing, ISO 10993-10 for irritation and skin sensitization testing, ISO 10993-11 for systemic toxicity testing, and ISO 10993-23 for irritation testing. Our product series also comply with REACH and RoHS.

For more details, please visit our website: https://bmp.icpdas.com/

 

(PRNewsfoto/ICP DAS Co., Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/ICP DAS Co., Ltd.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sourcing-ideal-medical-device-materials-experience-icp-das---bmp-medical-grade-tpus-at-2023-cmef-shanghai-china-301814002.html

SOURCE ICP DAS Co., Ltd.