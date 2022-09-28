U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,680.70
    +33.41 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,380.57
    +245.58 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,911.71
    +82.21 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.18
    +39.67 (+2.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.68
    +2.18 (+2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,660.40
    +24.20 (+1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    18.61
    +0.28 (+1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9639
    +0.0042 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    -0.2130 (-5.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0737
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4190
    -0.3720 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,401.38
    -723.24 (-3.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.68
    +13.90 (+3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Sourcing and Procurement of Social Media Marketing Services| Top Spending Regions and Market Price Trends| SpendEdge

·3 min read

  • Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on SpendEdge's actionable insights.

  • SpendEdge Is the Preferred Procurement Market Intelligence Partner for 120+ Fortune 500 Firms

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Social Media Marketing Services market will grow at a CAGR of 19.54% by 2026. The market prices will increase during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Social Media Marketing Services requirements.

Social Media Marketing Services Market
Social Media Marketing Services Market

https://www.spendedge.com/sample-report/social-media-marketing-services-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Social Media Marketing Services Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

  • Top-line growth

  • Scalability of inputs

  • Green initiatives

  • Category innovations

  • Supply base rationalization

  • Demand forecasting and governance

  • Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

  • Adherence to regulatory nuances

  • Cost savings

  • Customer retention

  • Reduction of TCO

  • Supply assurance

Sign Up for a Sample Social Media Marketing Services Procurement Market Report: https://www.spendedge.com/sample-report/social-media-marketing-services-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

This report evaluates suppliers based on provision for an applicable insurance policy, real-time analysis, pipeline software solutions, and conduct pipeline surveys. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.

Best Selling Reports:

  1. Asset Recovery Services - Forecast and AnalysisThe asset recovery services will grow at a CAGR of 9.49% during 2021-2025. Asia Asset Recovery Pte Ltd., TES-Amm Singapore Pte Ltd., and Iron Mountain Inc. are among the prominent suppliers in the asset recovery services market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  2. Vulnerability Management Sourcing and Procurement ReportVulnerability Management Procurement Market, prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  3. Celebrity Talent Management Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence ReportThis report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their celebrity talent management services requirements. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sourcing-and-procurement-of-social-media-marketing-services-top-spending-regions-and-market-price-trends-spendedge-301634337.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • Fidelity's Genius Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukrain

  • Defamation lawsuit against Fox News, Lou Dobbs can proceed to trial

    A defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp., Fox News Network and Lou Dobbs can proceed toward trial, a judge ruled Monday after concluding that a Venezuelan businessman had made sufficient claims of being unfairly accused of trying to corrupt the 2020 U.S. presidential election to be permitted to gather more evidence.

  • China Lacks the Right Workers to Boost Xi’s Favored Tech Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- For a decade, China’s tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. were a major driver of its economy, drawing the lion’s share of top talent to work in their ecosystems that controlled everything from messaging to payments. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Ec

  • Intel debuts 13th generation processors amid PC sales slump

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses the debut of Intel's newest core processors, which are geared towards gamers and creators.&nbsp;

  • Lithium Is Up 220% And This Is What You Need To Know

    Lithium prices have soared in the past 18 months, and while the rally may have lost some momentum, there's plenty of reason to be bullish on the sector as a whole

  • Nio, BYD, China EV Makers Make Big Push Into Europe

    Key to their growth plans, China EV makers Nio, BYD and Xpeng are ramping up in Europe. Can they grab share from traditional giants and Tesla?

  • Can I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Loves Activision Blizzard. Should You?

    There's no denying Warren Buffett is the greatest living investor. Berkshire Hathaway has generated better than 20% compounded annual returns since 1965. Although Buffett's performance in recent years has been well below that (about 8% a year over the past five years), it's his consistency over time that has attracted legions of investors to follow him.

  • U.S. oil refinery run-rates could top 90% for 3rd quarter in a row

    U.S. oil refinery utilization rates, a measure of how operators view future fuel demand, could top 90% next quarter for the third consecutive period, industry analysts projected, reflecting scant stocks and strong demand for diesel. Historically, utilization rates fall in the fourth quarter as refiners begin winter maintenance and motor fuel consumption slips after U.S. summer driving season ends. The forecast excludes the potential impact of a major hurricane striking the U.S. Gulf Coast, home of nearly half the nation's oil refining.

  • DocuSign Stock Jumps On Job Cut Plan Ahead Of New CEO Allan Thygesen

    DocuSign said the job cuts will "improve operating margin and support the company's growth, scale and profitability objectives".

  • FACTBOX - How Germany's industrial giants are preparing for winter

    Germany has managed to fill its gas reserves to 91.32% of capacity, allaying fears it could run out this winter after Russian gas flows fell sharply following European sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine - but it has come at a price. One in ten mid-sized companies, which provide nearly two thirds of German jobs, have cut or halted production because of gas prices, according to a September survey of nearly 600 mid-sized firms by business association BDI, reducing demand. Below is an overview of what steps some of Germany's biggest industrial firms have taken to reduce their gas intake in anticipation of winter, and which are holding out for more information on government measures before cutting their consumption further.

  • Macy’s Launches Third-Party Marketplace

    Department-store chain Macy's will allow curated brands to sell and ship their products directly on its online shopping platform.

  • Pay boosts for Oracle's Ellison, Katz move their rewards past Apple's Tim Cook

    The Oracle leaders were each given total compensation of more than $138 million in the company’s fiscal year ended May 31, the company said in a regulatory filing.

  • How painful trade-offs led Britain to squander its North Sea oil bonanza

    As the prospect of an energy crisis looms over Europe this winter, Liz Truss has vowed to shore up the UK’s domestic supplies “once and for all”.

  • China's Nio joins the race for lithium, buys 12% of Australia's Greenwing Resources

    China's electric vehicle upstart Nio has joined Tesla in sourcing raw materials directly from mines rather than its own battery suppliers as soaring prices of lithium, a critical component of EV batteries, hurt manufacturers' supply chain stability and bottom lines. Lithium carbonate prices in China hit a record 501,500 yuan/tonne in September, tripling the number from a year ago. Nio, an eight-year-old premium EV maker, has agreed to pay $12 million for a 12.16% stake in Greenwing Resources, an Australian lithium mining company, Greenwing said in a filing with the Australian Stock Exchange.

  • Oil prices rise on surprise drop in U.S. crude, fuel stocks

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday following unexpected drawdowns in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, outweighing downward pressure from the continued strength in the U.S. dollar. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $2.60, or 3.3%, to $81.10 a barrel. U.S. crude stocks fell by 215,000 barrels in the most recent week, while gasoline inventories declined by 2.4 million barrels and distillate inventories by 2.9 million barrels, as refining activity declined following several outages.

  • ‘Everything is up but our wages’: Airport and airline workers speak out worldwide about ‘ridiculous’ conditions

    Thousands of airport and airline workers staged demonstrations on Tuesday at airports across the U.S. and abroad.

  • 3D Printing Is About to Explode; Here's 1 Way to Profit From It

    After many years of disappointment, the promise of 3D printing is about to be fulfilled -- and Velo3D could be the top dog and first mover.