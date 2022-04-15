Sourdough Market - 30% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Sourdough Bread Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sourdough market is expected to grow by USD 2.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.37% according to the latest market research report by Technavio. 30% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for the sourdough market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Growing health concerns will facilitate the sourdough market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Sourdough Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download the Free Sample Report

Sourdough Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the sourdough market by Application (Sourdough bread, Sourdough bakery and confectionery, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The sourdough market share growth in the sourdough bread segment will be for revenue generation. Sourdough bread is made using wild yeast and a sourdough starter. It takes more preparation time than conventional bread because of the slow growth rate of wild yeast. The taste and intensity of the sour flavor depend on the preparation pattern. Sourdough bread is a good option for consumers with gluten intolerance. It is also suitable for diabetic consumers as sourdough bread helps to reduce blood glucose levels. Furthermore, it contains a balanced amount of protein, fats, vitamins and minerals, antioxidants, folic acid, and other nutrients. These beneficiary attributes will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Request a free sample report

Sourdough Market: Drivers

The increasing demand for gluten-free products is one of the key drivers supporting the sourdough market growth. Gluten intolerance is an abnormal immune reaction to gluten. It affects the small intestine and causes digestive problems. Wheat bread is usually unsuitable for gluten-insensitive consumers as it contains a high amount of gluten. Similarly, conventional pizza bases and waffles are also unsuitable for consumers suffering from gluten insensitivity. Sourdough is completely gluten-free. During the sourdough preparation process, four gluten-forming proteins such as globulin, prolamin, glutelin, and albumin are broken down. It also dissolves most water-insoluble protein bonds that lead to gluten intolerance. Thus, the consumption of sourdough products is becoming popular among consumers seeking gluten-free products. Such increasing consumption is driving the market growth.

Story continues

Sourdough Market: Challenges

The high price of sourdough and its shorter shelf life is one of the factors hindering the sourdough market growth. Preparation of sourdough requires specialized skills and is time-consuming, hence priced higher. However, many sourdough products like sourdough bread, sourdough pizza base, and others are prepared and served for consumption within a day or immediately. Ingredients like wild yeast, fats, oil, and others can get contaminated easily if not stored under proper conditions. Also, the packaging requirements for fresh sourdough products are often slight, as most products are for immediate consumption. Storing the products for longer durations might impact the taste and quality of the food. Such factors will hinder the sourdough market growth in the coming years.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Request a Free Sample Research Report

Related Reports:

The sambal market share is expected to increase by USD 99.6 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.89%. Download a free sample now!

The fortified bakery market share is expected to increase by USD 1.52 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57%. Download a free sample now!

Sourdough Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.52 Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alpha Baking Co. Inc., ANDRE BOUDIN BAKERIES INC., Bread SRSLY, Brian Artisan Bread Co., Ernst Bocker GmbH and Co. KG, Galeta Ltd., Gluten-Free Sourdough Co., IREKS GmbH, Krumb Kraft, Lallemand Inc., Morabito Baking Co. Inc., Nantucket Baking Co., Puratos Group NV, Riverside Sourdough, Sonoma, Sourdough Factory LLP, Stone House Bread, Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Truckee Sourdough Co., and Wild Wheat Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Sourdough bread - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Sourdough bakery and confectionery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alpha Baking Co. Inc.

10.4 ANDRE BOUDIN BAKERIES INC.

10.5 Bread SRSLY

10.6 Brian Artisan Bread Co.

10.7 Gluten-Free Sourdough Co.

10.8 IREKS GmbH

10.9 Lallemand Inc.

10.10 Puratos Group NV

10.11 Riverside Sourdough

10.12 Truckee Sourdough Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sourdough-market---30-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-sourdough-bread-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation--technavio-301525590.html

SOURCE Technavio