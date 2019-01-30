Souring Deals Put China's Belt and Road Dreams Under Pressure

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our new China newsletter, a weekly dispatch coming soon on where China stands now and where it's going next.

Chinese President Xi Jinping already had plenty of reasons to rethink his grand plan to build railways, ports and other infrastructure across the globe. Malaysia has given him 20 billion more.

The Malaysian government’s move to cancel a China-financed high-speed rail link across the Malay Peninsula raised new questions about Xi’s so-called Belt and Road Initiative. The cabinet decided the $20 billion project was “beyond the government’s financial capability,” Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said Saturday, previewing a move that could be formally announced by next week.

The deal’s collapse adds urgency to a debate already growing in Beijing about the potentially $1 trillion program, the main engine of Xi’s effort to convert China’s economic might into global influence. In recent months, countries across Asia have suspended, scaled back or terminated projects amid concerns over corruption, influence-peddling and rising debt.

“We are seeing more backlash and challenges,” said Pang Zhongying, an international relations professor at Macau University of Science and Technology. “China needs to draw conclusions from its experience and absorb the lessons from the all these incidents, because the external landscape is changing rapidly and its internal economic challenges looming.”

‘Vanity Projects’

Xi will have a chance for a reset in April, when he is expected to convene leaders in Beijing for his second BRI summit. In September, the Chinese president promised African nations he wouldn’t pursue “vanity projects,” and last month the country’s top regulator of state-owned enterprises published a report calling for greater “overseas social responsibility” in investments.

The growing wariness toward Chinese largess adds another complication to Xi’s effort to manage an economic slowdown at home and a more confrontational U.S. abroad. The Trump administration has seized on the doubts to bolster its own regional clout, with Vice President Mike Pence telling an Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in November that U.S. wouldn’t “offer a constricting belt or a one-way road.”

Malaysia emerged as a particular headache last year, after a scandal over embezzlement allegations at the country’s 1MDB wealth fund helped Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad oust his one-time protege, Najib Razak. Mahathir put a series of deals under review, including the East Coast Rail link, and warned against a “new version of colonialism” during a trip to Beijing.

Skepticism about Beijing’s intentions was fed by a Wall Street Journal report earlier this month that Malaysia was investigating whether China offered to bail out 1MDB in exchange for infrastructure deals. Mahathir struck a conciliatory tone on Tuesday, saying the government’s reason for canceling the rail was simply a lack of funds.

“Concern about its development model, Malaysia’s high debt and allegations of impropriety around 1MDB all weighed on this decision,” said Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at Singapore Institute of International Affairs. Beijing was learning that its model of infrastructure-led economic growth might be difficult to export, Sun said.

Domestic Politics

Chinese projects -- big, disruptive and debt-dependent -- inevitably get tangled in domestic politics and fiscal considerations of the countries they’re intended to help.

Nepal, for instance, canceled and then reinstated a $2.5 billion dam project after a series of government changes. In Pakistan, the government declined to include a pre-existing $14 billion dam project in the broader $62 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, reportedly due to onerous financing terms.

Myanmar’s minister of investment and foreign economic relations said the country would scale-down a $7.5 billion plan for a deep-sea port built by CITIC Group in the town of Kyaukpyu. Thaung Tun told a news conference in the capital Naypyidaw the Myanmar didn’t want to repeat the experience of other countries and build infrastructure without sufficient demand.

“We do not have any concerns about the debt trap,” he said. “We are not going to borrow to the extent where we can’t repay.”

