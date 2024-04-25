South Academy construction continues to impact businesses

Carolynn Felling
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Business owners are losing money and becoming increasingly concerned, after what has now been 10 months of construction on a major road in Colorado Springs.

The latest closure on South Academy Blvd began last week. It’s park of a multi-million dollar project to improve the roads.

“There are many businesses that are suffering right now,” said Will Lopez, the owner of DriveEasy.

Lopez said the closure is also affecting employees and their families. The work on the intersection is supposed to wrap up on April 26, but some say it is not soon enough.

“It’s been very frustrating. Our customers are having even a more frustrating time getting to our location,” said Lopez.

He said he is getting tired of the construction on Academy, considering it has been going on for ten months. He also added that even though there is access to his business, GPS devices are getting confused and sending customers the wrong way.

“The GPS doesn’t know how to send you here. You’ll run into a road that’s closed, a sign that says road closed,” he added. “But you could have made a right turn and then you’re being rerouted all around us. And people get frustrated and just don’t come here. And our sales numbers reflect that.”

Crews have closed the road to perform intersection improvements, but Lopez said some of their detour signs are not accurate.

“I’ve seen it on Pikes Peak on the west side and on the east side where I understand that they show that the road is closed because you can’t drive through, but you could have come to Academy, made a right turn and things of that nature. But it shows road closed, local traffic.”

Before the construction began back in the fall, Lopez said that business was good, but now he is losing money. “I estimated it’s anywhere between about $200,000 and $250,000 a month in lost revenues so, just do the numbers and it’s 2.5 in ten months,” said Lopez.

As a result of his frustration, he decided to go to Colorado Springs City Council to voice his concerns. He was relieved that the city was aware of the issues and have begun to take action by providing businesses with extra resources.

“I’ve been very happy with the response I got from the City Council, but obviously it’s going to be an ongoing challenge and the construction is not going to stop. So, we just have to figure out a way around it,” Lopez added.

