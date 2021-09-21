U.S. markets open in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,387.00
    +38.75 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,169.00
    +330.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,131.50
    +122.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,203.70
    +26.90 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.31
    +1.02 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.10
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.31 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.84
    +2.03 (+9.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3688
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5630
    +0.1430 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,238.62
    -1,740.75 (-3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.15
    -51.23 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,979.35
    +75.44 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

South Africa $3.07 Bn Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Forecasts to 2026

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa data center market size will witness investments of USD 3071 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.17% during 2021-2026

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a strong market enabler for digital transformation initiatives across private as well as public sector enterprises in South Africa. The data center market in South Africa includes about 7 unique third-party data center service providers operating around 22 facilities.

In 2020, retail colocation dominated the market, accounting for over 80% of the market share. Africa Data Centres has announced plans to expand its CPT1 and JHB2 data center facilities to add over 24,000 square feet and 48,000 square feet of IT space, respectively.

SOUTH AFRICA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei Technologies, IBM, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, NetApp, and ZTE are the IT infrastructure providers in the South African data center market.

Vendors such as IBM, Cisco, and Dell Technologies have a strong presence in the market. In 2019, Microsoft opened its cloud region in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and in 2020 Amazon web Services (AWS) opened its cloud region in Cape Town. The increasing use of internet facilities is aiding the growth opportunities for the vendors across data center facilities in South Africa.

SOUTH AFRICA DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

  • In 2020 the South Africa data center market investment was valued at USD 1316 million.

  • Cloud adoption to grow up to 25% annually in South Africa and generate revenue up to USD 1.5 billion by 2024.

  • M&A activities will continue in South Africa. In 2020, Africa Data Centres acquired Standard Bank's Samrand data center in Johannesburg.

  • In 2020, Hybrid cloud services were gaining increased traction in South Africa. Hence, enterprises use private and public cloud environments to improve information sharing and manage the data efficiently.

  • In South Africa, big data analytics is used in different sectors such as healthcare, telecommunication, the civil sector, etc.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

  • Microsoft and AWS will procure renewable energy since these companies are looking to operate carbon-neutral data centers.

  • The development of hyperscale and cloud data centers in the country will increase the demand for ethernet switches with higher ports such as 25 GbE to 100 GbE in the South Africa data centre market.

  • Adopting 42U, 45U, 47U, and 48U rack units is likely to increase among data center investors in South Africa during the forecast period.

  • The use of smart security systems such as high-definition cameras and dual authentication access is likely to increase, security investments in data centers will grow significantly in South Africa.

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Atos

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • Huawei Technologies

  • IBM

  • Juniper Networks

  • Lenovo

  • NetApp

  • ZTE

Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • Abbeydale Projects

  • b2 Architects

  • EDS Engineers

  • H&MV Engineering

  • Ingenium Engineers

  • ISG

  • ISF Group

  • LYT Architecture

  • MWK Engineering

  • Royal HaskoningDHV

  • Tri-Star Construction

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB

  • Caterpillar

  • Cummins

  • Eaton

  • EVAPCO

  • Enlogic

  • Legrand

  • Master Power Technologies

  • Rittal

  • Rolls-Royce Power Systems

  • Schneider Electric

  • STULZ

  • Vertiv

Key Investors

  • Africa Data Centres

  • NTT Global Data Centers

  • Teraco Data Environments

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 : Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers In South Africa

  • 20+ Unique Data Center Properties

  • Data Center IT Load Capacity

  • Data Center White Floor Area Space

  • Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Locations

  • Locations Covered

  • Johannesburg

  • Cape Town

  • Other Locations

Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities In South Africa

  • Data Center Investments

  • Investment by Area

  • Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market In South Africa

  • Colocation Services Market in South Africa

  • Retail Colocation vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

  • Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Trends

  • Market Restraints

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

  • IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

  • Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

  • Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

  • General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment

  • Tier I & II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

Chapter 7: Key Market Participants

  • IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Construction Contractors

  • Support Infrastructure Providers

  • Data Center Investors

Chapter 8: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ynmujp


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Investors grappling with Evergrande fallout weigh risk of wider pain

    Investors unnerved by the fallout from heavily indebted Chinese real estate company Evergrande were gauging the potential for a wider shakeout after a selloff hit stocks around the world. For now, many U.S.-based investors believe there is little chance that the woes of Evergande, China’s second-largest property developer, could morph into a systemic crisis reminiscent of the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers. Still, with valuations on U.S. equities stretched on a historical basis and an unwind of the Federal Reserve’s easy money policies looming, some worry that a sudden drop in risk appetite could leave global markets vulnerable to a broader selloff.

  • U.K. Soft Drink Makers Have Just Days of Carbon Dioxide Left

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Soft Drinks Association said manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Be

  • Iron-Ore Collapse Puts MercadoLibre Back on Top in Latin America

    (Bloomberg) -- Free falling iron ore prices have cost Brazilian producer Vale SA about $40 billion in market capitalization and the title of Latin America’s most valuable company.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed Forest

  • Why Rare Earth and Lithium Stocks Crashed Today

    Monday put investors in lithium and rare earth metal stocks on the edge. While Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) sank 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, by 2:30 p.m. EDT, rare earth stock MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was down 8.5% by then. With concerning news from China and an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer slashing its outlook on supply shortages hitting electric-vehicle stocks hard, lithium and rare earth stocks were bound to feel the heat.

  • Average U.S. Retirement Savings By Age: How Do Yours Compare?

    How do your retirement savings compare to savings by other people in your age group? Are you keeping up with the proverbial Jones?

  • 3 reasons why FDA advisors rejected Pfizer’s booster for the general public

    Meg Fitzgerald, “Ascending Davos” Author and Columbia University Healthcare Policy Professor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the future of vaccines, the FDA rejecting Pfizer's booster shot for the general public and the importance of getting young children vaccinated as soon as possible.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Test Key Support as Prices are Oversold

    Silver prices moved lower but bounced off key support levels despite a rally in the dollar. The rise of the greenback on Monday generated headwinds for silver prices as risk-off speed accelerates. Gold prices have failed to become the security of choice during a risk-off period, edged slightly higher, which helped buoy silver.

  • ConocoPhillips to Buy Shell Permian Assets for $9.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips agreed to acquire Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Permian Basin assets for $9.5 billion in cash, accelerating the consolidation of the largest U.S. oil patch.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Far

  • How recruitment 'ghosting' is impacting mental health of job applicants

    'Ghosting' is becoming more common among professional recruiters, research suggests. And it’s having a seriously detrimental impact on job applicants.

  • Twitter to Pay $809.5 Million to Settle Lawsuit Alleging Jack Dorsey, Others Misled Investors

    Twitter disclosed a binding agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit, under which the social network will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading user-engagement info to investors. The original lawsuit, filed in 2016 by a Twitter shareholder, alleged Dorsey and others including former CEO Dick Costolo and board member Evan Williams hid facts […]

  • UK COVID rebound stalls amid recruitment and supply chain issues

    Overall, the haulage driver shortage combined with global supply issues caused UK manufacturing sector lead times to lengthen to the greatest extent since the peak of the pandemic in April 2020.

  • Why is natural gas so expensive right now?

    Cold winters, hot summers, and lackluster output from renewables are driving natural gas and electricity prices to record highs.

  • Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It

    Baby boomers seem to be overestimating how long their retirement savings will last — or maybe underestimating how long they’ll live. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that Boomers may be drawing down their … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China expert: 'There’s going to be a lot of pain' before Evergrande saga is over

    Markets sold off on Monday amid worries about Chinese property giant Evergrande's massive debt load, and one expert warns that there is more agony coming for anyone connected to Evergrande.

  • Gas prices soar 16pc as Russia keeps taps closed

    Government plans gas rescue package as a million families face energy bill price hike Mounting fears of a 1970s-style three-day week as Britain's energy crunch deepens Markets endure global sell off as US stocks tumble FTSE 100 closes 0.8pc lower Matthew Lynn: Macron’s defence disaster is a golden opportunity for Global Britain Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 85% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 3 Sectors

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Norway promises Europe more gas as prices soar

    Norway agreed on Monday to increase natural gas exports to the rest of Europe as record high wholesale natural gas prices prompted suppliers in Britain to seek state support and raised fears of a food supply crunch. Wholesale gas prices have soared in recent months as economies reopened from COVID-19 lockdowns and high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia pushed down supplies to Europe, leading to a shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the food industry. Britain's biggest energy companies have asked the government for support to help cover the cost of taking on customers from firms that have gone bust due to soaring wholesale gas prices, sources in the companies said.

  • U.K. Warns of Challenging Few Days as Energy Crisis Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TroveU.K. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng warned the next few days will be challenging as the energy crisis deepens, and meat producers struggle with a crun

  • America’s policy toward China is misdirected, because it would actually strengthen China and weaken the United States

    China's industrial policy is a weakness, so why should the U.S. copy it or demand that Beijing abandon it?