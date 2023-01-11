South Africa Air Transport and Ground-Handling Services Market Report 2022 Featuring SAA, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, NAS Colossal Aviation Services, Swissport, Menzies and Bidair
This report is on the air transport industry and aviation ground-handling services in South Africa.
It includes comprehensive information on the size and state of the sector, flight, passenger and cargo volumes, the performance and state of notable players, corporate actions and developments.
The passenger and cargo air transport industry has been brought to the brink of collapse during two years of the pandemic. Its recovery, although underway, has been hampered by high ticket prices due to the collapse of airlines which has reduced the industry's capacity, and soaring fuel prices.
There are profiles of 44 companies including state-owned SAA and Air Traffic and Navigation Services, international airlines such as Qantas and Singapore Airlines, African airlines such as Ethiopian Airlines, ground handling companies including NAS Colossal Aviation Services and Swissport South Africa and cargo-handling companies such as Menzies Aviation and Bidair Cargo.
With the failure of airlines such as Comair, SAA and SA Express and the grounding of low-cost airlines, the air transport landscape has changed significantly. FlySafair, Airlink and CemAir have strengthened their positions. Air cargo airlines have recovered more quickly than passenger airlines, while private business jet airlines have also experienced growth.
Reduced Seats
The suspension of flights by various airlines reduced the size of the scheduled flights industry. SAA has resumed flights with eight aircraft compared to 28 in 2019, and only three domestic routes. The suspension of Comair's operations in May 2022 meant a further 12 British Airways and 10 Kulula aircraft were grounded. While CemAir and FlySafair have expanded their fleets, the industry is still substantially smaller than it was at the beginning of 2019.
Competition
Commentators believe that South African air passenger transport is entering a period of level playing fields after generations in which state-owned airlines enjoyed a privileged position. A number of collapsed airlines have blamed the favoured position of state-owned airlines for their failures. As the entire industry is smaller, there are a number of secondary routes in which carriers have a monopoly.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Notable Players
3.4. Corporate Actions
3.5. Regulations
3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID-19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Aviation Safety
6.5. Environmental Issues
6.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.7. Input Costs
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
APPENDIX - South African Airports, Aerodromes, Air Bases and Airfields
APPENDIX 2 - Summary of Notable Players
Air Transport
Operation of Airports, Flying Fields and Air Navigation Facilities
Company Profiles
ACS Air Charter (Pty) Ltd
Air France-KLM SA
Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Ltd
Air-Tec Aviation Maintenance (Pty) Ltd
Airlink (Pty) Ltd
Airports Company South Africa SOC Ltd
Alitalia - Societa Aerea Italiana S.p.A.
Bidair Cargo (Pty) Ltd
British Airways PLC
C and G Air CC
Capital Air (Pty) Ltd
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd
Cem Air (Pty) Ltd
Dellaria Leasing (Pty) Ltd
Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Emirates Group (The)
Ethiopian Airlines Group
Etihad Airways PJSC
ExecuJet Aviation (Pty) Ltd
Fair Aviation (Pty) Ltd
Federal Airlines (Pty) Ltd
Global Aviation Operations (Pty) Ltd
Lanseria International Airport (Pty) Ltd
Mango Airlines SOC Ltd
Menzies Aviation (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
MH Aviation Services (Pty) Ltd
NAS Colossal Aviation Services (Pty) Ltd
National Airways Corporation (Pty) Ltd
Owenair (Pty) Ltd
Primkop Airport Management (Pty) Ltd
Qantas Airways Ltd
Qatar Airways Group Q.C.S.C.
S R S Aviation (Pty) Ltd
Safair Operations (Pty) Ltd
Sahara African Aviation Maintenance (Pty) Ltd
Singapore Airlines Ltd
Solenta Aviation (Pty) Ltd
South African Airways SOC Ltd
Star Air Maintenance (Pty) Ltd
Swissport South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Turk Hava Yollari AO
United Charter Services (Pty) Ltd
Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd
Zenith Air CC
