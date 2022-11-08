U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

South Africa Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Industry Report 2022: Challenging Conditions, Outlook, State of the Market, Major Players, Corporate Actions, & Key Trends and Factors

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul of Aircraft Industry in South Africa 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

This report focuses on the maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft in South Africa and includes information on the state and size of the industry, the major players, corporate actions, key trends and factors influencing the sector.

There are profiles of 25 companies including the major players SAA Technical, Denel and Lufthansa Technik, airlines such as CemAir and Safair and other players such as Transafrica Aircraft Services, Solenta Aviation, Global Aerotech and Airwork Africa.

The Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul of Aircraft Industry in South Africa

South Africa has the most developed aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul industry on the continent, with significant technical capabilities. However, its position of strength has been undercut by the recent, rapid decline of the two largest aircraft maintenance organisations, South African Airways Technical (SAAT) and Denel Aeronautics.

2019 was a defining year for the local industry as Comair shifted its fleet maintenance contract from SAAT to Lufthansa Technik, facilitating the latter's arrival in the country at OR Tambo International Airport.

Challenging Conditions

The industry has been affected by the impact of the pandemic on flying and the disruption of supply chains for components and parts, the decline of SAAT and the global shift of original equipment manufacturers into the aftermarket. This was felt more acutely by those servicing commercial airlines.

Global trends point to increased barriers to trade for independent maintenance companies as airlines take their maintenance inhouse and original equipment manufacturers of aviation parts, components and systems place increasingly onerous quality-assurance, certification and royalty requirements on independents.

Outlook

The strong capabilities in the South African industry mean the country is well positioned to be a maintenance, repair and overhaul hub for the African continent.

Maintenance companies remained resilient in 2020 and 2021 despite restrictions grounding aircraft. Stakeholders point to improved fortunes in the general aviation market, which includes smaller planes and helicopters used for business, specialist services and recreation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points

3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Notable Players
3.4. Trade
3.5. Corporate Actions
3.6. Regulations
3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. COVID -19
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.6. Government Support
6.7. Input Costs

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites

APPENDIX - Summary of Notable Players

  • COMPANY PROFILES

  • Absolute Service Centre (Pty) Ltd

  • Aerios Global Aviation (Pty) Ltd

  • Air-Tec Aviation Maintenance (Pty) Ltd

  • Airbus Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Airlink (Pty) Ltd

  • Airwork Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Cem Air (Pty) Ltd

  • Denel SOC Ltd

  • East Coast Aviation (Pty) Ltd

  • FFA Aviation Amo 1116 (Pty) Ltd

  • Global Aerotech (Pty) Ltd

  • Lufthansa Technik AG

  • National Airways Corporation (Pty) Ltd

  • Pearl Coral 1173 CC

  • SA Red Cross Air Mercy Service Trust (The)

  • SAA Technical (SOC) Ltd

  • Safair Operations (Pty) Ltd

  • Sahara African Aviation Maintenance (Pty) Ltd

  • Solenta Aviation (Pty) Ltd

  • South African Police Service

  • Star Air Maintenance (Pty) Ltd

  • TitanOffshore (Pty) Ltd

  • Transafrica Aircraft Services (Pty) Ltd

  • Ultimate Aviation Technical (Pty) Ltd

  • Yes Aircraft Maintenance (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/up0ocs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-africa-aircraft-maintenance-repair-and-overhaul-mro-industry-report-2022-challenging-conditions-outlook-state-of-the-market-major-players-corporate-actions--key-trends-and-factors-301671666.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

