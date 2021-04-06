South Africa Business Process Outsourcing Market Report 2020-2027 Featuring Accenture, IBM, Wipro, Among Others
DUBLIN, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Business Process Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Customer Services, Finance & Accounting), by End-use (BFSI, IT & Telecommunications), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The South Africa business process outsourcing market size is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.
South Africa BPO industry has been a strong performer for the past several years. The solid performance of the BPO sector in SA is due to the support it has received from the national government. Operational resilience combined with continued government support, can retain, and even exceed the growth rate of the regional BPO sector and expand its range of solutions offered to global clients.
Supportive government initiatives are expected to accelerate market growth. The Department of Trade and Industry has played a critical role in drawing international investments into the BPO sector. Government incentives to the BPO market have helped to encourage a flurry of international investment in the regional market.
However, the cost of telecommunication solutions and services prevails as a primary challenge for market growth. The relatively higher cost of telecommunication solutions and services in South Africa compared to other preferred BPO destinations across the globe necessitates the Government, IT & telecom companies as well as other industry players and stakeholders to work in a collaborative way to increase the local manufacturing, expand networks, and further reduce connectivity tariffs to help drive the market growth.
South Africa BPO Market Report Highlights
The market has emerged as a leading global BPO hub and is still growing at a positive rate.
The BPO sector in South Africa is powered by a tech-savvy and educated workforce and a business climate that is favorable for exceptional quality customer engagement BPOs.
The regional government is strongly committed to the constant skills development of its BPO labor force to ensure expansion and growth of the sector.
The finance & accounting service segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period as banks and several financial institutions have always been considering BPO as a means for improving cost-efficiency.
The IT & telecommunication end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 35% in 2019.
However, BFSI is anticipated to be the fastest-growing end-use segment over the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Research Methodology
1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions
1.3. List of Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. South Africa Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Industry Outlook
3.1. Market Segmentation
3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2016 - 2027
3.3. Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market driver analysis
3.4.2. Market restraint analysis
3.5. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.6. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7. PEST Analysis
Chapter 4. South Africa Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market: Service Outlook
4.1. South Africa Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Service, 2019 & 2027 (USD Million)
4.2. Finance & Accounting
4.3. Human Resources
4.4. Knowledge Process Outsourcing
4.5. Procurement & Supply Chain
4.6. Customer Services
4.7. Others
Chapter 5. South Africa Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market: End-use Outlook
5.1. South Africa Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End-use, 2019 & 2027 (USD Million)
5.2. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
5.3. Healthcare
5.4. Manufacturing
5.5. IT & Telecommunication
5.6. Retail
5.7. Others
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
Accenture Plc
Amdocs
Capgemini
HCL Technologies Limited
IBM Corporation
Infosys Limited (Infosys BPM)
NCR Corporation
Sodexo
TTEC Holdings, Inc.
Wipro Limited
Mango5 BPO
Indox (PTY) Ltd
Outworx Contact Centre
SA Commercial
Talksure Group
Boomerang Marketing
iContactbpo
121 BPO Services
Altron
The IT Guys
Merchants SA (Pty) LTD
CCI South Africa
Capita plc
Digicall Group
DSG Group
Startek
WNS (Holdings) Ltd
Webhelp
O'Keeffe & Swartz
Ignition Group
Rewardsco
TelePerformance SE
Encore Capital Group
Pra Group, Inc.
Paschoalotto Logo
Pioneer Credit
Credit Corp Group
Collection House Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yayhe2
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-africa-business-process-outsourcing-market-report-2020-2027-featuring-accenture-ibm-wipro-among-others-301263245.html
SOURCE Research and Markets