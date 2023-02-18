U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.56 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.14 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.33
    -2.16 (-2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.30
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0697
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0059 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1140
    +0.1640 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,560.38
    +720.09 (+3.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.71
    +19.38 (+3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,004.36
    -8.17 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,513.13
    -183.31 (-0.66%)
     

South Africa Buy Now Pay Later Market Report 2023: BNPL Payments are Expected to Grow by 22.2% to Reach $896.8 Million in 2023 - Forecast to 2028 Featuring Payflex, Payjustnow, TymeBank, Mobicred

·5 min read

Dublin , Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

BNPL payments are expected to grow by 22.2% on an annual basis to reach US$896.8 million in 2023.

The BNPL payment industry in South Africa has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in South Africa remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 12.1% during 2023-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$733.8 million in 2022 to reach US$1,589.7 million by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

It breaks down market opportunity by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in South Africa. KPIs in both value and volume term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Reasons to buy

  • Get a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics for Buy Now Pay Later: Identify market opportunities, major trends, and forecasting (2019-2028). Understand market trends through crucial KPIs like Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value per Transaction, to stay ahead of the curve.

  • Insights by end-use sectors: Evaluate new opportunities across multiple end-use sectors, and obtain market dynamics by end-use sectors in order to swiftly catch up with the latest and upcoming developments in BNPL markets.

  • Market-specific strategies: Identify growth segments focused on specific opportunities, and analysing market-specific risks and important trends in the BNPL sector with our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and innovative insights.

  • Gain knowledge of consumer attitudes and actions: This report identifies and interprets important Buy Now Pay Later KPIs, such as spend by age, gender, and income level, using data from a proprietary survey.

  • Develop proactive and lucrative business strategies through market intelligence and forward-looking analysis of BNPL market spend and major opportunities in South Africa.

Scope

South Africa Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

  • Payflex

  • Payjustnow

  • TymeBank

  • Mobicred

South Africa BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

South Africa Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2019-2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenues

  • Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income

South Africa Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics, 2019-2028

  • Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base

  • Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

South Africa BNPL by Purpose, 2019-2028

  • Convenience - Short Term Loans

  • Credit - Loan Term Loans

South Africa BNPL by Business Model, 2019-2028

  • Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)

  • Three-Party BNPL Offering

South Africa BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2019-2028

  • Open Loop System

  • Closed Loop System

South Africa BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2019-2028

  • Standalone

  • Banks & Payment Service Providers

  • Marketplaces

South Africa BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2019-2028

  • Online Channel

  • POS Channel

South Africa Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

South Africa Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

South Africa Buy Now Pay Later in Travel/Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

South Africa Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

South Africa Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

South Africa Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

South Africa Buy Now Pay Later in Groceries: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

South Africa Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • Sales Uplift by Product Category

  • Share by Age Group

  • Share by Income

  • Share by Gender

  • Adoption Rationale

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6sywm8-africa-buy?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-africa-buy-now-pay-later-market-report-2023-bnpl-payments-are-expected-to-grow-by-22-2-to-reach-896-8-million-in-2023---forecast-to-2028-featuring-payflex-payjustnow-tymebank-mobicred-301750050.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    While last year wasn’t a particularly good year for stock investors, at least one man closed it out with a smile. Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of the Citadel hedge fund, didn’t just outperform the markets last year – he managed to outperform them by a margin of $16 billion. It was the highest annual profit ever seen by a Wall Street hedge fund, and reflected the 38% return generated by Citadel’s flagship fund. Now we all know that past performance is no guarantee of future gains – but it

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a “Top Pick,” investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on three stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s dive into the details and find out wh

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Analysts Say, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    Say ‘electric vehicle’ these days, and Elon Musk is probably the first association that will come to mind. After all, he’s a headline machine – but his Tesla company has proven that the EV market can be profitable for automakers and investors alike. But cars aren’t the only game in town for investors who want to buy into the EV sector, and worthwhile stocks don’t need to have Tesla-level prices. EVs are bringing a range of supporting technologies and infrastructure with them, from battery manufa

  • CNBC's Becky Quick Fires Back at Viewer Upset About Network's Coverage of Tesla

    CNBC correspondent Becky Quick was quick to correct a disgruntled Twitter commenter on Feb. 17 when it came to her stance on the Tesla recall announced by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration on Feb. 16. When the user tagged her in a tweet commenting that she should look at other recalls besides Tesla's and pointing her toward an Apple security issue identified on Feb. 14 (which was not a recall), she had no problem clarifying her thoughts on the matter -- with an equal serving of salt. Commenters in the thread quickly jumped back into the use of the word "recall," which Musk pushed back on publicly after the NHTSA announcement in a Twitter exchange with Ark Invest Director Sam Korus.

  • ‘The risk is that we’re going to hit the brakes very, very hard,’ Larry Summers says

    Almost a full year of monetary-policy tightening by the Federal Reserve appears to be having little impact on inflation, putting policy makers in danger of needing to do much more, according to former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

  • Is the Stock Market Open for Presidents Day? Here Are the Trading Hours.

    Presidents Day is just around the corner. On Friday, the Dow Industrial Average rose 0.4%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.6%. Here’s what you need to know if you’re looking to trade on Presidents Day.

  • Meta just gave thousands of employees poor performance reviews that could clear the way for more layoffs during its ‘Year of Efficiency’

    Threat comes after 11,000 workers lost their jobs in November.

  • Walmart, Kroger, Amazon and Grocery Stores Have a Problem Bigger Than Inflation

    Higher prices are an issue, but they're not the biggest problem facing America's largest supermarkets.

  • JPMorgan’s top strategist warns markets could be heading for another ‘Volmageddon’

    “While history doesn’t repeat, it often rhymes,” Marko Kolanovic warned.

  • 14 dividend stocks that rose 100% or more in 5 years as the payouts doubled

    DEEP DIVE In basketball, a double-double is a combination of at least 10 or more of the following in a game: points scored, rebounds, assists, blocked shots or steals. For dividend stocks, you might find a screen of double-doubles below to be fascinating.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) closed the most recent trading day at $1.81, moving +0.56% from the previous trading session.

  • Star Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business Elite

    (Bloomberg) -- Bao Fan’s knack for closing complicated deals and spotting rising tech stars made him one of China’s most influential financiers. Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteLesser-Known Hedge Fund Boss Joins Ranks of Best Paid With 193% GainThe Post-Cold War Era Is Gone. A New Arms Race Has ArrivedHis sudden di

  • Why energy stocks are sitting out the 2023 rally

    Energy stocks have been largely sitting out the recent broader market rally, despite a stellar 2022 performance. But there's hope.

  • Albemarle, Lithium Stocks Beat the Market for Years. Until Now.

    The lithium sector took a dive on a risk off day for the market. Shares of Livent, SQM, and others dropped a lot.

  • Penn Entertainment acquires full ownership of Barstool Sports for $388M

    Penn Entertainment has secured the remaining interest in Barstool Sports for $388 million. The Wyomissing-based casino operator announced the deal's close on Friday, bringing the total cost of the Barstool acquisition to $551 million three years after it bought an initial 36% stake in the sports media company for $163 million in cash and stock. Shares in Penn Entertainment (NASDAQ: PENN) were trading down slightly at $31.94 early Friday afternoon.

  • Here's What to Expect From Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Q4 Earnings

    Strength in the Energy unit due to an increase in gasoline prices is likely to have aided Icahn Enterprises' (IEP) Q4 earnings. Weakness in the aftermarket parts business might have hurt the same.

  • Is AT&T (T) a Good Pick for Value Investors?

    Is AT&T (T) a great pick from the value investor's perspective right now? Read on to know more.

  • The Extraordinary Exit of the Women of Silicon Valley

    (Bloomberg) -- The resignation of YouTube chief Susan Wojcicki after 25 years at Google is another example of an unsettling trend in Silicon Valley: High profile women are heading for the exits.Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnTrump Defends ‘Access Hollywood’ Hot Mic Comments in Carroll DepositionVince McMahon Is Asking $9 Billion for His Wrestling EmpireUnidentified Balloon Prompts Chinese City to Clear the SkiesChina Hits Back a

  • Coke and 5 Other Consumer Stocks to Buy Now

    Citigroup analyst Filippo Falorni's favorite consumer-staples stocks are Colgate-Palmolive and Procter & Gamble. He also likes Coca-Cola and three others.

  • Former Google Employee Issues Scathing Warning About Tech Giant

    High-profile layoffs at companies like Amazon , Google and Microsoft have affected tens of thousands while an uncertain economic future have brought many former forces from growth to, if not survival, then stagnation. Seshadri joined Google after the "no-code development platform " AppSheet he co-founded was acquired by the tech giant in 2020. "The way I see it, Google has four core cultural problems," Seshadri writes in the viral blog post.