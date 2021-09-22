U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,409.75
    +55.56 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,380.07
    +460.23 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,934.71
    +188.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.17
    +36.99 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.97
    +1.48 (+2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.70
    -7.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.13 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1710
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0120 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3644
    -0.0020 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7800
    +0.5600 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,529.57
    +1,632.82 (+3.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,090.72
    +50.24 (+4.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

South Africa Buy Now Pay Later Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2021-2028 Featuring Payflex, Payjustnow, TymeBank, Mobicred

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Africa Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The buy now, pay later (BNPL) payment method is gaining popularity in South Africa. The adoption of deferred payment methods has experienced an increase of close to 31% in South Africa in 2020.

According to the publisher, more than 73% of consumers are looking for financing at the early stages of their purchasing journey. Moreover, According to the Q2 2021 BNPL Survey, BNPL payment in the country is expected to grow by 66.9% on annual basis to reach US$ 294.1 million in 2021. This could inform the substantial rise in the adoption of deferred payment in the country.

In South Africa, online merchants are also experiencing higher average order values, larger purchases, and significant growth in their revenue when provided with a BNPL payment method. Consequently, BNPL is expected to support the growth of the e-commerce sector in the region as more and more retailers are offering split payment methods.

There are a few financial technology startups that are offering consumers a BNPL payment method. For instance, Payflex, PayJustNow, and Mobicred are some BNPL providers that allow consumers to split their purchases inflexible and interest-free installments.

Notably, PayJustNow is the first BNPL provider offering merchants and consumers the BNPL payment method. The BNPL provider has revolutionized the digital payment sector in the country, which is reflected in the growing list of merchants who are partnering with the BNPL service to make shopping more convenient and easier for consumers in South Africa. As of October 2020, PayJustNow has more than 40,000 users registered on its platform.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in South Africa remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 28.2% during 2021-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 176.2 million in 2020 to reach US$ 1,673.7 million by 2028.

Scope

South Africa BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

South Africa Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

  • Online Channel

  • POS Channel

South Africa Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

South Africa Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

South Africa Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

South Africa Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

South Africa Buy Now Pay Later in Education: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

South Africa Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

South Africa Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category

  • Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group

  • Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income

  • Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender

  • Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Payflex

  • Payjustnow

  • TymeBank

  • Mobicred

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v35ffa

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-africa-buy-now-pay-later-markets-and-investment-opportunities-report-2021-2028-featuring-payflex-payjustnow-tymebank-mobicred-301383125.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Facebook falls on Apple ad changes, Workhorse suspends deliveries, Netflix gains on bullish call

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday’s early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple’s privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. Oil stocks soared in the last week due to higher oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), […]

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Should I Avoid Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • SoFi: Breaking Down Jefferies’ New Bullish Call

    The neobank segment is growing at a fast clip, with many companies looking to dominate the space. Surveying this landscape, Jefferies' John Hecht thinks SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is well-positioned to take share. The 5-star analyst lists several reasons for his bullish outlook. For one, the company’s synergistic business model, what it terms the “Flywheel,” will continue to drive “significant user growth, product adoption, and margin expansion.” The Flywheel’s purpose is to help cross-sell its wi

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.

  • Here's Why Workhorse Stock Tumbled Today

    Investors in last-mile electric delivery vehicle start-up Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) haven't had much good news so far in 2021. The stock is down almost 60% year to date, and more than 80% off highs reached in February. The stock has regained some of that decline, but still remained down about 8.5% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT.

  • Canada's Aurora Cannabis to shut down a facility in Edmonton

    The company said medical distribution from the Aurora Polaris facility that is being shut down will move to an adjacent factory called Aurora Sky, while manufacturing will move to its Aurora River factory in Ontario. "We aspire to be a leaner, more agile organization that keeps pace with our competition and is on a path to profitability," a spokesperson for the company said in an email statement.

  • Iron ore: Why this left-for-dead metal could rocket, and 4 easy ways to buy it

    Big declines in iron ore prices are creating exciting opportunities for investors.

  • AbbVie Stock Gets Pounded; How To Make A 15% Annualized Return With A Covered Call

    If ABBV closes above 110 on the expiration date, the shares will be called away at 110, leaving the trader with a total gains of $555.

  • Market Sell-Off: Don't Panic, Buy Pinterest

    Amid this September sell-off in stocks, investors need to keep Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) in mind. Concerns about how the company will fare in the post-pandemic world have led to modest drops in domestic usage and a massive decrease in the stock price. Such a response could imply the worst has ended for Pinterest stock, but investors may wonder whether that signifies a buying opportunity.

  • These 2 Stocks Carry a Lot of Risk, but Their Potential Upsides Are Huge

    Whatever investing strategy you follow, there are always going to be trade-offs between risk and reward. On the other hand, buying shares early in a company's lifecycle can offer the highest potential for gains if the business succeeds. Of course, each stock and each company is different, and some come with higher risks -- and higher possible upsides.

  • September Sell-Off: Best Stocks to Buy Now

    Chinese real estate giant China Evergrande Group has warned it might default on debt. First on my list is Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The company might be the next to enter the coronavirus vaccine market.

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Bounced 47% Today

    Shares of Chinese property behemoth China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F), as well as shares of the China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.Y) American depositary receipts, exploded higher in Wednesday morning trading, rising 40.1% and 47.5% respectively, through 10:25 a.m. EDT, and pulling up the share prices of other Chinese stocks in their wake. A couple of factors seem to be working this morning to calm investors' panic over the prospect of China Evergrande going insolvent. As television network Euronews reports this morning, Evergrande subsidiary Hengda Real Estate Group has just informed the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it has successfully negotiated a plan to pay interest on a bond due in 2025.