South Africa Casting of Metals Industry Report 2022: Rising Prices of Input Cost Components, Electricity and Scrap Metal are Putting the Industry Under Pressure

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Casting of Metals in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo



This report is on the casting of metals in South Africa, which produces finished and semi-finished products of cast iron and steel (ferrous metals) and cast non-ferrous metals.

It includes information on the state and size of the sector, influencing factors, trade statistics and developments and information on notable players.

The metal casting industry has been contracting over the last two year due to poor economic growth, high input costs, inconsistent supply of electricity and high levels of imports.

The value of metal castings exports declined in 2021 and employment in the industry has decreased. There is potential for increased demand for the industry's products from end users in the mining, automotive and energy industries.

There are profiles of 26 companies in the industry, which include those of listed companies ArcelorMittal South Africa and Hudaco Industries, as well as players such as Atlantis Foundries, Cast Products South Africa, MIS Engineering and Pressure Die Castings.



Key Trends and Issues

Companies in the industry are increasingly seeking to diversify their sources of income by ensuring their customers are spread over various industries. Foundries are also increasing the number of value-added services they offer.

The rising prices of the foundry industry's two largest input cost components, electricity and scrap metal, are putting the industry under pressure.

Electricity Crisis

Stable and cost-effective power supply is important for foundries since their processes consume relatively high amounts of electricity.

Outages disrupt production, lead to under-utilisation of production capacity and higher costs, substitution of locally-manufactured products by imports, the threat of not fulfilling export orders and losing contracts and investment uncertainty.

Companies are subjected to load-shedding and load curtailments and forced to spend capital on alternative or back-up electricity sources.

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Inconsistent Supply of Electricity

6.3. Input Costs

6.4. High Levels of Imports

6.5. Technology, R&D and Innovation

6.6. Environmental Issues

6.7. Unforeseen Events

6.8. Labour

6.9. Government Support



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

Company Profiles

Akhani 3D (Pty) Ltd

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd

Atlantis Foundries (Pty) Ltd

Autocast South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Cast Products South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Ceracast (Pty) Ltd

Copalcor (Pty) Ltd

Elmacast (Pty) Ltd

Hudaco Trading (Pty) Ltd

Kimberley Engineering Works (Pty) Ltd

M I S Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Natal Iron and Brass Foundry CC

Non-Ferrous Metal Works (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Pressure Die Castings (Pty) Ltd

Prevail Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Rely Precision Castings (Pty) Ltd

Rustenburg Engineering and Foundry (Pty) Ltd

South African Roll Company (Pty) Ltd

Steloy Foundries (Pty) Ltd

Thomas Foundry (Pty) Ltd

Thos Begbie and Company (Pty) Ltd

Transnet SOC Ltd

Vereeniging Foundries (Pty) Ltd

Viking Foundry (Pty) Ltd

Wahl Industries CC

Weir Minerals Africa (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/to7044

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-africa-casting-of-metals-industry-report-2022-rising-prices-of-input-cost-components-electricity-and-scrap-metal-are-putting-the-industry-under-pressure-301726779.html

SOURCE Research and Markets