South Africa Construction Industry Report 2020: Industry Performance, COVID-19 Impact, Influencing Factors, Industry Associations
Dublin, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Construction Industry in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the construction industry in South Africa and includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, developments, corporate actions and influencing factors.
The Construction Industry in South Africa:
The South African construction sector is a driver of socio-economic development and a key employment multiplier, yet despite its strategic importance, declining infrastructure expenditure and mothballed public sector projects have affected the sector.
In 2019, the value added by the construction sector accounted for around 4% of GDP and it employed well over 1.3 million people.
Industry Performance:
The ailing construction industry experienced a turbulent decade and was in distress prior to the onset of the coronavirus crisis. Its performance has been exacerbated by a decline in government and private sector investment
Some local construction companies have diversified into other sectors, while others have gone out of business or sold their local construction business to focus on other markets. Construction companies under business rescue include Basil Read, Esor Construction and Group Five.
Coronavirus:
The construction industry was not classified as an essential service prior to the 27 March 2020 lockdown. With the exception of construction services relating to the health sector and urgent repairs and maintenance, work on construction sites was suspended, and projects have slowly resumed with the phased reopening of the economy.
The impact of the pandemic on major construction companies has varied, as many operate in other countries. Given the impact of the lockdown on the economy, analysts anticipate that demand for general building services will remain severely constrained over the short term and possibly the medium term.
There are profiles of 58 companies that include major JSE-listed players such as Murray & Roberts, Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon and Raubex. Other profiled companies include Concor, formerly Murray & Roberts Construction, owned by a consortium led by the Southern Palace Group, Calgro M3, which is involved in affordable housing and memorial parks markets and Isowall, the largest producer of structural insulated panels in South Africa.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Description of the Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size of the Industry
4. State of the Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. CoronavirUS
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Government Support and Public Infrastructure Expenditure
5.4. Corruption
5.5. Rising Input Costs
5.6. Environmental Concerns
5.7. Labour
5.8. Cyclicality
5.9. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
Appendix
Summary of Notable Players
Company ProfilesArnott Panels (Pty) Ltd
Aveng Ltd
Axsys Projects (Pty) Ltd
Basil Read Holdings Ltd
Bilfinger Intervalve Africa (Pty) Ltd
Bluhm Burton Engineering (Pty) Ltd
Bosch Projects (Pty) Ltd
Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd
Cape Scaffolding Contractors (Pty) Ltd
Cato Ridge Electrical Construction (Pty) Ltd
Colas Africa Holdings (Pty) Ltd
Concor Construction (Pty) Ltd
Construction Maintenance Services (Pty) Ltd
Diabor (Pty) Ltd
Edwin Construction (Pty) Ltd
Enza Construction (Pty) Ltd
Esor Ltd
EXR Construction (Pty) Ltd
Fairbrother Geotechnical Engineering (Pty) Ltd
Fikile Construction (Pty) Ltd
Fluor South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Gauteng Piling (Pty) Ltd
Geomechanics (Pty) Ltd
Giuricich Bros Construction (Pty) Ltd
Group Five Construction (Pty) Ltd
Hatch Africa (Pty) Ltd
Haw and Inglis Civil Engineering (Pty) Ltd
Intastor Controlled Environments (Pty) Ltd
Isowall Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
Kaefer Energy Projects (Pty) Ltd
Lakeshore Trading 102 CC
M C E Fabrication and Construction (Pty) Ltd
Malinga Scaffolding and Formowork (Pty) Ltd
Mazor Group Ltd
Motheo Construction Group (Pty) Ltd
Murray and Roberts Holdings Ltd
Power Construction (Pty) Ltd
Pro Fix Robor (Pty) Ltd
Ramutsa Rail CC
Ratehang Projects CC
Raubex Group Ltd
Ro-Al Construction (Pty) Ltd
SA Scaffold Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (The)
Stefanutti Stocks Holdings Ltd
TCM Developments (Pty) Ltd
Tiber Construction (Pty) Ltd
Tisang Group (Pty) Ltd
TN Molefe Construction (Pty) Ltd
Top Fix (Pty) Ltd
Trencon Construction (Pty) Ltd
Umso Construction (Pty) Ltd
Viva Formwork and Scaffolding (Cape Town) (Pty) Ltd
VNA Piling CC
Waco Africa (Pty) Ltd
Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd
WK Construction (Pty) Ltd
WK Construction South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Wood South Africa (Pty) Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cev7wp
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900