South Africa Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies Market 2021-2025: Impact of Rapid Spread of Mobile and Online Delivery Platforms

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South African Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies Industry Landscape Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Industry Landscape Report provides a holistic perspective of the Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies market, including the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the potential future impact it will continue to have on the market. In particular, it provides detailed insights into the entire value chain - from manufacturing to retailing, as well as a pricing analysis.

Furthermore, the report provides an overview and insights into the latest global and South African market trends, innovation and technology, drivers and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies market environment and its future.

Amidst the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, consumers continue to be reluctant to venture out, instead of demanding safe and convenient ways of having essentials delivered to their doors, with Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies being no exception to this viral trend.

In response, there has been a rapid spread of mobile and online delivery platforms facilitating the speedy delivery of Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies directly to consumers, through E-Pharmacies. These platforms offer easy access to increasingly popular natural and herbal products, thereby ensuring the health of the global and South African markets.

In South Africa, the local Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies market, which includes Antihistamines and Allergy Remedies, grew significantly at constant prices, increasing by 6.3% year-on-year, in terms of retail value RSP, between 2019 and 2020.

Additionally, the local market is forecast to continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.9%, between 2021 and 2025.

Key Questions This Report Answers

The South African Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies Industry Landscape Report 2021 provides a holistic overview of the global and South African market and will help answer the following questions:

For the Global Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies Industry Section

  • What are the current market dynamics (overview, market environment, regional overview) of the Global Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies Industry?

  • What are the Global Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies Industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges?

For the South African Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies Industry Section

  • What are the current market dynamics of the South African Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies Industry (market size, market value, market volumes): 2015-2020 Actual, 2021-2025 Forecasts (including the impact of COVID-19), distribution channels?

  • What are the South African Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies Industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers and challenges?

For the South African Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies Manufacturer & Distributor Section

  • Who are the key manufacturing and distributor players in the South African Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies industry?

  • Which popular OTC Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies brands and products do the respective companies manufacture/distribute?

For the South African Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies Retail and Pricing Analysis Section

  • Who are the key retail players (retail pharmacies, in-store retail pharmacies, hospital-based pharmacies, general pharmacies, and specialists) in the South African Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies industry?

  • What are the prices of popular OTC Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies brands across South African retail pharmacies?

Who is this Report for?

This report is for people who already are actively working on this market, representatives of producers, distributors, importers, exporters, wholesalers, retailers, suppliers:

  • Industry C Level Executives

  • Directors

  • Industry Strategists

  • Marketing Professionals

  • Market Research and Intelligence Managers

  • Business Development Professionals

  • Product Developers

  • Product Marketers and Strategists

  • Product Managers

  • Project Managers

  • Suppliers

  • Traders

Categories/Products Coverage

This report covers the following categories:

The Cough, Cold and Flu Remedies market is segmented into Paediatric Cough/Cold Remedies, Combination Products, Cough Remedies, Decongestants (including Nasal Sprays, Oral Decongestants, Inhalant Decongestants, Decongestant Rubs, Nasal Decongestant Drops, Nasal Decongestant Plasters), Medicated Confectionery, and Pharyngeal Preparations

Companies Mentioned

  • Adcock Ingram

  • Aspen Pharmacare

  • Bayer AG

  • Cipla Medpro

  • GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Plc

  • iNova Pharmaceuticals

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Novartis

  • Procter & Gamble (P&G)

  • Reckitt Benckiser

  • ACDOCO SA

  • Austell

  • Clippa Sales

  • Mondelez International

  • Nativa

  • Pharma Dynamics

  • SA Natural Products

  • Sanofi

  • Clicks

  • Dis-chem

  • Medicare

  • MediRite Pharmacy

  • Pick n Pay Pharmacy

  • Pharmacy at SPAR

  • Mediclinic Pharmacy

  • Netcare Pharmacy

  • Link

  • Alpha Pharm

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t86939

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


