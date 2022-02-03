U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,528.25
    -49.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,385.00
    -107.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,800.25
    -314.25 (-2.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.10
    -12.90 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.12
    -1.14 (-1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.20
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    -0.27 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1294
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.15
    +1.19 (+5.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3623
    +0.0047 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8020
    +0.3520 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,698.12
    -1,861.82 (-4.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    851.85
    -43.62 (-4.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,579.70
    -3.30 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 245,000 American likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

South Africa E-Commerce Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2022-2028 Featuring Key Players - Takealot, Superbalist, Woolworths, Mr Price, & Wantitall

Research and Markets
·3 min read

South Africa E-Commerce Market

South Africa E-Commerce Market
South Africa E-Commerce Market

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa E-Commerce Market and Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa E-Commerce market size is expected to surpass US$ 25 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of more than 14% from 2021 to 2028.

South Africa E-Commerce Market and Forecast 2022 - 2028 provides a comprehensive analysis of the fast-evolving, high-growth e-commerce market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the South Africa e-commerce market. The report provides historical market data for 2018 - 2021, and forecasts from 2022 till 2028.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveals facts on the market size, revenues and provides forecasts through 2028. The report provides in-depth analysis, information, and revenue according to segments such as e-commerce types in addition to market size, average revenue per user and users, payment mode, sales channels, and companies from 2018 to 2021, and forecasts to 2028.

A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share with the percentage of the e-commerce types. The report also analyzes the South Africa e-commerce demographics users by Age, Gender, and Income. The report also examines the main market growth driving and restraining forces and gives an all-round future outlook through 2028.

The report concludes with the profiles of the key players in the South Africa e-commerce market. The key players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, and recent development.

The Report Helps Answer the Following Questions:

  • What is the current size of the overall South Africa e-commerce market? How much will this market be worth from 2022 to 2028?

  • What are the market shares of the leading segments of the South Africa e-commerce market?

  • What are the main segments within the overall South Africa e-commerce market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2018 to 2028?

  • What are the main drivers and restraints in the South Africa e-commerce market?

  • Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, recent developments, and prospects?

The prominent factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the South Africa e-commerce market during the forecast period:

  • High Mobile Penetration

  • Secure Payment Options

  • Shifting Spending Behaviors as More of the Population Shift their Budget to Shopping Online

Detailed Segmentation:

South Africa E-Commerce Market, By Types

  • Beverages

  • Electronics

  • Fashion

  • Food

  • Furniture

  • Media

  • Toys, Hobby, and DIY

  • Beauty, Health, Personal and Household Care

South Africa E-Commerce Market, By Payment Mode

  • Bank Transfer

  • Cards

  • Cash on Delivery

  • Direct Debits

  • E-Wallet

  • Others Payment Mode

South Africa E-Commerce Market, By Sales Channel

  • Online and Offline Split

  • Mobile and Desktop Split

South Africa E-Commerce Market, By Demographics

  • Users by Age

  • Users by Gender

  • Users by Income

South Africa E-Commerce Market, By Key Players

  • Takealot

  • Superbalist

  • Woolworths

  • Mr Price

  • Wantitall (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a7jbhk

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Meta CFO cries ‘wolf’ again with bleak Facebook outlook — but he may be right this time

    Meta Platforms Inc. shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday's extended session after another warning from CFO David Wehner. This time, however, the CFO's caution arrived with other worrisome signs

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays $145,000 and has 14,000 job openings — and offers a generous work-life balance

    Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.

  • Shell profits surge to almost $20bn as oil companies cash in on energy crisis

    Shell will raise its dividend and spend billions on share buybacks after soaring wholesale gas prices helped profits quadruple to almost $20bn (£14.7bn) last year.

  • Semiconductor supplier Applied Materials considering Hutto for $2B project, sources say

    The Silicon Valley-based company, which has played a key role in Austin's semiconductor sector since the 1990s, may choose to bolster its manufacturing and research and development operations with a facility in the suburb of Hutto. Billions of dollars in capital investment and 800-plus new jobs are possible over the coming decade, although it appears that no final decision has been made and other locales are in the running.

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    The investment options in your retirement plan may improve after the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university’s retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion published last … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Texas Isn’t Ready for Another Deep Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- (This story was originally published on Oct. 30. Today, Texas is girding for its most severe winter weather since last year’s deadly blackout.)It’s been more than eight months since a glacial chill—the magnitude of which nobody quite anticipated—crept across Texas, forcing power plants offline, freezing natural gas wells and wreaking havoc on every part of the state’s energy system. Millions were plunged into darkness for days. Hundreds of people died. Damages topped $20 billion.

  • Meta's miss creates Big Tech divide: who's got the data

    Big Tech was cut in two on Wednesday, divided between companies that have great data and those that don't, after Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc posted disastrous quarterly results, blaming privacy safeguards from Apple that made it tougher for advertisers. A day earlier, Alphabet Inc posted a startlingly strong quarter, thanks to bumper sales of advertising that uses its Google's search data to target ads. "It's two-tiered," said Gene Munster of investment firm Loup Ventures, who called Apple's devices and Google's search service foundations of the internet.

  • Forget the 4 for $4, Wendy's Has a New Deal on Its Menu

    The home of the square hamburger, the Frosty, and the Baconator wants to drive its customers to adopt one specific behavior.

  • Ford chooses big construction firm to lead Blue Oval City project

    Ford Motor Co. has picked its general contractor for the Blue Oval City site in West Tennessee. Now, the search for subcontractors and other partners in the $5.6B project has begun in earnest.

  • Exxon and Chevron Plan Permian Oil Surge as Peers Preach Caution

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who had asked OPEC+ to raise oil production faster to tame runaway energy prices, got a gift on his home turf instead: a blockbuster growth forecast for U.S. shale production from the country’s two biggest oil companies.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3

  • Russia Boosts Oil Output But Still Can’t Meet Its OPEC+ Quota

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia ramped up its oil output in January yet likely pumped below its OPEC+ quota for a second consecutive month, as the nation’s producers struggle with a lack of spare capacity.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed

  • PECO undergoes rebranding after parent Exelon completes split into two companies

    PECO, the largest energy provider to southeastern Pennsylvania, will undergo rebranding, including a new logo, after its parent company Exelon split its business into two entities. Exelon, the largest regulated utility company in the U.S., on Wednesday completed the spinout of its former power generation and competitive energy business, Constellation Energy Corp., in a move first announced in February 2021. PECO will remain a subsidiary of Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC), as will Delaware-based energy providers Atlantic City Electric and Delmarva Power.

  • Regulatory Chatter and Tensions in Eastern Europe Hit Bitcoin (BTC)

    Regulatory chatter and geopolitics weighed on the crypto market. Another Bitcoin decoupling from the NASDAQ is going to be needed to avoid more losses.

  • Europe Faces Harsh Reality of Finding Russian Gas Irreplaceable

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy-rich countries from Qatar to Azerbaijan have all pledged emergency gas supplies to Europe, but the region is quickly figuring out it can’t replace top supplier Russia.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutat

  • Glencore Moves Into Lithium Recycling in Deal With Britishvolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc will build a new plant to recycle lithium-ion batteries in the U.K. as part of a deal to help Britishvolt Ltd. shore up its supply chain as it races to develop Britain’s first large-scale electric-vehicle battery plant.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta’s Shares Collapse After

  • U.S. job market faces reshuffling as workers quit at near record rates

    Gina Marino quit two jobs last year. In the summer, she left a position at a small social media marketing agency for a bigger firm offering more money and greater responsibility. A more targeted job search brought fast responses from companies needing to fill spots immediately.

  • What to Expect From Caterpillar in 2022

    In what's becoming a familiar refrain during earnings season, Caterpillar's (NYSE: CAT) fourth-quarter earnings were pressured by soaring supply chain costs that will extend into 2022. In addition, management is taking pricing action to offset cost increases and believes that profit margin headwinds will disappear when the supply chain pressures ease. Does it all add up to make a Caterpillar a stock to buy on a dip?

  • Oil prices take a breather, OPEC+ sticks to output plans

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices eased on Thursday following weak U.S. payrolls data and some profit-taking, but remained underpinned by tight supply as OPEC+ producers stuck to planned moderate output increases. Brent crude fell 61 cents, or 0.7%, to $88.86 a barrel by 0915 GMT, after rising 31 cents on Wednesday. Still, tight global supplies and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East have boosted oil prices by about 15% so far this year.

  • Union to weigh steps in U.S. refinery worker contract -message

    The United Steelworkers union (USW) will conduct meetings on Thursday to consider the next steps in talks for a new contract covering workers at U.S. refineries, chemical plants and oil pipelines, according to a text message to members on Wednesday seen by Reuters. The USW and Marathon Petroleum Corp, the lead oil industry negotiator, agreed on Monday night to extend talks for a new contract on a rolling-24-hour basis. The pause in negotiations came after the USW rejected Marathon's "final" offer of a pay raise of 9% over three years, people familiar with the matter said.