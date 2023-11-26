South Africa’s Eskom Reduces Power Cuts as Reserves Restored

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s state-owned power utility will reduce power cuts on Sunday as severe outages earlier in the weekend allowed the “replenishment” of emergency reserves.

Power cuts will be reduced to so-called stage 4 loadshedding from 12 p.m. local time on Sunday to 5 a.m. on Monday, Eskom said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Stage 3 loadshedding will then start and will run until 4 p.m Monday before stage 4 resumes again. This pattern will continue until Thursday, Eskom said.

The country over the weekend has been subjected to the deepest level of nationwide power cuts in months after implementation of stage 6 loadshedding, where 6,000 megawatts was cut from the grid.

About 2,500 megawatts of generating capacity is expected to return to service by Tuesday evening, Eskom said.

