U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,001.05
    +9.81 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,160.74
    -84.96 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,737.67
    +114.42 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,759.17
    -2.91 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.51
    -3.58 (-3.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.80
    -23.80 (-1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    -0.65 (-2.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0533
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    -0.0860 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2318
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3920
    +0.0290 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,345.44
    +45.39 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    729.06
    +11.86 (+1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

South Africa Fleet Management Market Report 2022-2026: In-depth Analysis of Market Trends and Key Developments

·5 min read

DUBLIN, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fleet Management in South Africa - 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products, and markets.

How will the market for fleet management systems for commercial vehicles in South Africa evolve in 2022 and beyond? The publisher forecasts that the number of fleet management systems in active use in South Africa will grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2.0 million units at the end of 2021 to 3.6 million by 2026.

The penetration rate in the total population of fleet vehicles used by businesses is at the same time is estimated to increase from 41.5% in 2021 to 68% in 2026. South Africa is a relatively mature telematics market and the penetration rate is comparably high from an international perspective.

Far from all deployments are however full-scale advanced FM solutions. A notable share of the installed fleet telematics systems on the South African market is represented by comparably low-end tracking systems, e.g. light FM solutions, including SVR systems extended with basic FM features.

The South African fleet management market is clearly dominated by five domestic players with broad telematics portfolios that together represent 70% of the total number of fleet management systems in use in the country. The analyst ranks Cartrack and MiX Telematics as the largest providers of fleet management solutions in South Africa.

Cartrack alone has more than half a million active FM units in the country. The remaining top-5 players are Tracker, Netstarand Ctrack. Other top-10 players in the South African fleet management market include local providers such as Bidtrack (Bidvest Group), Digicell and GPS Tracking Solutions (Eqstra Fleet Management), as well as international players including Webfleet Solutions (Bridgestone) and Gurtam. Autotrak, Digital Matter, PFK Electronics, Key Telematics/Radius Payment Solutions and Pointer SA (PowerFleet) are additional top-15 providers, all having estimated installed bases of at least 15,000 fleet management units in the country.

Players just outside of the top list include Mtrack (Electronic Tracking Systems), Geotab, and Globaltrack. International commercial vehicle OEMs including Scania, Daimler, Volvo Trucks, UD Trucks, MAN, and Toyota have further all introduced fleet telematics solutions in South Africa.

Highlights from the report

  • Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies.

  • Data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in South Africa and other African countries.

  • Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.

  • In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

  • Updated profiles of 27 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.

  • Summary of OEM propositions from commercial vehicle brands.

  • Market forecasts last until 2026.

  • Outlook on the African fleet management market beyond South Africa.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Fleet Management Solutions
1.1 Fleet Management Infrastructure
1.1.1 Vehicle Segment
1.1.2 GNSS Segment
1.1.3 Network Segment
1.1.4 Backoffice Segment
1.2 Vehicle Management
1.2.1 Vehicle Diagnostics and Maintenance Planning
1.2.2 Security Tracking
1.2.3 Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems
1.3 Driver Management
1.3.1 Driving Data Registration and Analysis
1.3.2 Video-Based Driver Monitoring
1.3.3 Eco-Driving Schemes
1.3.4 Insurance Risk Management
1.4 Operations Management
1.4.1 Routing and Navigation
1.4.2 Transport Management
1.4.3 Mobile Workforce Management
1.5 Regulatory Compliance And Reporting
1.5.1 Driver Working Hours, Logbooks, and Tachographs
1.5.2 Electronic Toll Collection - E-Toll And E-Tags
1.5.3 Sars Travel Logbooks
1.5.4 Traffic Fine Management And Demerit Points - Aarto
1.5.5 Road Transport Management System (RTMS)
1.5.6 Distracted Driving
1.5.7 Special Transports
1.6 Business Models

2 Market Forecasts And Trends
2.1 Market Analysis
2.1.1 The South African Vehicle Market
2.1.2 Fleet Management Market Forecast
2.1.3 Fleet Management Vendor Market Shares
2.1.4 Local Market Characteristics In South Africa
2.2 Market Drivers And Barriers
2.2.1 Macroeconomic Environment
2.2.2 Regulatory Environment
2.2.3 Competitive Environment
2.2.4 Technology Environment
2.3 Value Chain Analysis
2.3.1 Telematics Industry Players
2.3.2 Automotive Industry Players
2.3.3 Telecom Industry Players
2.3.4 IT Industry Players
2.4 Future Industry Trends
2.5 African Fleet Management Market Outlook
2.5.1 Leading South African Telematics Players Active In The Rest Of Africa
2.5.2 Other African Fleet Management Providers And Distributors
2.5.3 International Players Active On The African Fleet Management Market
2.5.4 OEM Fleet Telematics Offerings In Africa
2.5.5 The African Vehicle Market
2.5.6 Analysis Of The Fleet Management Market In The Rest Of Africa
2.5.7 The Size Of The African Fleet Management Market

3. Company Profiles
3.1 International Aftermarket Solution Providers
3.1.1 Cartrack (Karooooo)
3.1.2 Geotab
3.1.3 Gurtam
3.1.4 MiX Telematics
3.1.5 PowerFleet
3.1.6 Webfleet Solutions (Bridgestone)
3.2 Local aftermarket solution providers
3.2.1 ACM Track
3.2.2 Afritelematics
3.2.3 Autotrak
3.2.4 Bidtrack (Bidvest Group)
3.2.5 Ctrack
3.2.6 Digicell
3.2.7 Digital Matter
3.2.8 FleetCam
3.2.9 Fleetkor
3.2.10 Globaltrack
3.2.11 Gosafe Tracking Solutions SA
3.2.12 GPS Tracking Solutions (Eqstra Fleet Management)
3.2.13 iCAM Video Telematics
3.2.14 Key Telematics and Radius Payment Solutions
3.2.15 Mtrack (Electronic Tracking Systems)
3.2.16 Netstar
3.2.17 PFK Electronics
3.2.18 Pointer SA (PowerFleet)
3.2.19 Real Telematics
3.2.20 SmartSurv Wireless
3.2.21 Tracker Connect

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/28ggd0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-africa-fleet-management-market-report-2022-2026-in-depth-analysis-of-market-trends-and-key-developments-301544253.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Apple loses director of machine learning over its office return policy

    Apple has reportedly lost director of machine learning Ian Goodfellow over its return-to-office policy.

  • For hype-wary IBM, quantum-computing sales are close, but not too close

    IBM has set a new goal for propelling the legacy technology company ahead of its rivals: a quantum computer ready for commercial use, three years from now. In an interview Monday ahead of the company's Think conference, Chief Executive Arvind Krishna said International Business Machines Corp would have a more-than-4,000 qubit quantum computer ready by 2025, a jump from its hardware with 127 qubits today. Companies for years have touted quantum computing's potential, with little to show for it beyond error-prone machines and basic applications with early clients.

  • Energy Transfer Is About to Stomp on the Gas

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has invested billions of dollars in building one of the largest energy midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has completed a steady stream of expansion projects and acquisitions, giving it a nearly unparalleled footprint. The company is working on a growing list of development projects while also pursuing strategic acquisitions that could reaccelerate its growth engine.

  • Appian soars after winning $2.04 billion verdict against Pegasystems

    (Reuters) -Appian Corp shares soared and Pegasystems Inc shares tumbled on Tuesday after a Virginia jury ordered Pegasystems to pay its software rival $2.04 billion in damages for misappropriating trade secrets. The damages award issued on Monday by the Fairfax County Circuit Court jury followed a seven-week trial, and may be the largest in Virginia's history, Appian said. Shares of Appian rose as much as 38% on Tuesday, while Pegasystems fell as much as 45%.

  • Williams CEO Puzzled as U.S. Northeast Burns More Oil for Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Sit down with Alan Armstrong, CEO of Williams Cos., and it doesn’t take long for his frustration over U.S. energy policy to bubble to the surface. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global Rout“The

  • OPEC Kingpins Sound Alarm Over World’s Dwindling Energy Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global RoutRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestThe oil ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates war

  • IBM exec talks Red Hat, hiring and return-to-office strategy

    Raleigh-based Red Hat is now driving billions in revenue for IBM and as become a core engine of the company's growth strategy.

  • JPMorgan’s ‘Uninvestable’ Call on China Was Published in Error

    (Bloomberg) -- In the buttoned-down world of Wall Street research, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s description of Chinese Internet companies was an instant shocker: “uninvestable.”Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Fluctuate Ahead of Key Inflation Report: Markets Wr

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Pegasystems shares plummet after $2B verdict

    Virginia-based Appian said Tuesday a jury verdict awarded the software firm $2.036 billion in damages from Pegasystems Inc. for trade secret misappropriation.

  • Elon Musk: Tesla boss praises Chinese workers and says Americans try ‘to avoid going to work at all’

    Entrepreneur also praised the advances made by German manufacturer VW

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • Why Illumina Shares Are Plunging Today?

    A jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware rendered a verdict that Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) willfully infringed the U.S. Patent Nos. 9,222,132 and 10,662,473 owned by Complete Genomics Inc. The jury awarded approximately $334 million to CGI in past damages. The jury also invalidated three patents owned by Illumina, namely, U.S. Patent Nos. 9,217,178; 9,303,290; and 9,970,055. Illumina said it disagrees with the jury's verdict and intends to defend the action, including fil

  • Most Americans think they can afford their retirement

    More than 7 in 10 workers and nearly 8 in 10 (77%) retirees said they are very or somewhat confident they will have enough money to live comfortably throughout their retirement years.

  • Upstart's April Low Gives Way as Plunge Continues

    In this daily bar chart we can see that UPST peaked back in October and started its big decline with a gap lower in November. UPST has declined lower and lower and trades below the declining 50-day simple moving average line and below the negatively sloped 200-day average. The trading volume has been heavier since February as traders and investors are being more aggressive sellers.

  • U.S. retail gasoline prices hit new record, as refiners struggle to meet demand

    Retail gasoline prices in the United States rose on Tuesday and hit another all-time record, surpassing one set in March, as global refineries grappled with a bottleneck that has sent prices soaring ahead of driving season. Since March 30, Brent crude futures have lost 7%, but gasoline futures are up 9.4%, and hit a record on Friday of $3.7590 per gallon before selling off on Monday. Refinery closures due to both scheduled maintenance and unplanned upsets have boosted fuel prices even as the United States and other nations have taken steps to boost worldwide crude supply.

  • Five telling words in Uber’s email to employees

    Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sent his staff a Sunday-night email this week, setting expectations for a change toward corporate austerity measures at the ride-hailing and delivery app, just days after a mixed earnings call where Uber’s performance beat analysts’ estimates. In the memo, first reported by CNBC, Khosrowshahi explains that he has just wrapped up a series of discussions with investors in New York and Boston. Cutting way back (or perhaps freezing?) hiring will be one way Uber is going to cut costs going forward.

  • Google Boosts Pay, Revamps Employee Promotions To Ease Tensions: CNBC

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has revamped its performance evaluation process targeting increased salaries to ease tension between employees and management, CNBC reports. The search engine giant is embracing a new process called GRAD, Google Reviews and Development, to streamline the evaluation process, limit reviews to once a year, and put more responsibility in the hands of managers. Google saw most Googlers modeled for higher pay under GRAD than they would under the old P

  • Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc is open to buying a mining company if producing its own supply of electric vehicle (EV) metals would speed up worldwide adoption of clean energy technologies, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday. Concern is mounting across the EV industry that there may not be enough supply of lithium, nickel, copper and other metals to match demand later this decade, fueling questions about whether Tesla would consider jumping into the mining sector.

  • GE unit boosts medical dye output as China COVID lockdown cuts supplies

    General Electric's healthcare unit said on Tuesday it had increased output of dye used for medical scans and tests at its factory in Ireland and shipped products by air to help combat shortages caused by the suspension of its Shanghai factory. The news comes after the Greater New York Hospital Assn (GNYHA) warned on May 4 of temporary supply shortages of GE Healthcare's iodinated contrast media — specifically its Omnipaque products made in Shanghai. "We are working around the clock to expand capacity of our iodinated contrast media products," a spokesperson said after the company had to close its Shanghai facility for several weeks due to local COVID-19 policies.