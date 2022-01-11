U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

South Africa Furniture, Appliances and White Goods Retail Market Report 2021 Featuring Major Players - JD Group, Shoprite, Lewis, Cash Converters, Cash Crusaders, Takealot

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail of Furniture, Appliances and White Goods in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the retail of furniture, appliances and white goods in South Africa, and includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, sales, trade, developments and corporate actions.

There are profiles of 26 companies, including the major players JD Group, Shoprite and Lewis, which together account for just under half of industry revenue, second-hand retailers such as Cash Converters and Cash Crusaders and online retailers such as Takealot.

Despite losing weeks of trade as stores were closed during hard lockdown, retailer's sales of furniture, appliances and white goods declined by only 3.7% in 2020, at a slightly lower rate than total retail sales. Sales recovered strongly in the early months of 2021, but following the onset of the third wave of the pandemic, unrest in July and supply constraints, sales were slower in June, July and August.

The industry has benefitted from people establishing offices to work from home and increased spending on home furniture and appliances as people have had to spend more time at home.

Trends

An increasing number of furniture and appliance sales in the country are now concluded online. Sales of small home appliances like kettles, coffee makers, microwaves and vacuum cleaners, grew in 2020 as consumers stuck at home during lockdown bought new appliances.

In the constrained economic environment, sales are increasingly being driven by promotions. Credit sales continue to decline as a percentage of retail sales. Some retailers have increased their stock levels amid concerns over supply constraints.

Logistics

Most chains have centralised distribution and have implemented warehouse management technologies to cut costs and ensure little disruption to supply. Logistics and distribution is a major challenge for retailers that operate on the African continent and companies often need to make significant upfront investment in distribution centres. Most freight to Africa is transported on roads

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Supply Chain
2.2. Geographic Position

3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY

4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International

5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. COVID-19
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Government and Sector Initiatives
5.4. Increase in Imports
5.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.6. Rising Input Costs
5.7. Labour
5.8. Cyclicality
5.9. Environmental Concerns
5.10. Logistics

6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry

7. SWOT ANALYSIS

8. OUTLOOK

9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

10. REFERENCES
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites

Company Profiles

  • Botha en Barnard Meubelmakers CC

  • Cash Converters Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Cash Crusaders Franchising (Pty) Ltd

  • Clicks Group Ltd

  • Dynamic Bedding Retail (Pty) Ltd

  • Fair Discounters (Pty) Ltd

  • Forfive (Pty) Ltd

  • Foschini Retail Group (Pty) Ltd

  • Gumtree South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • HomeChoice (Pty) Ltd

  • JD Group (Pty) Ltd

  • Lewis Group Ltd

  • Massmart Holdings Ltd

  • Mr Price Group Ltd

  • Nictus Ltd

  • Nungu Trading 478 (Pty) Ltd

  • Pick n Pay Stores Ltd

  • Pierre Cronje (Pty) Ltd

  • Shoprite Holdings Ltd

  • Tafelberg Furniture Stores (Pty) Ltd

  • Takealot Online (RF) (Pty) Ltd

  • Tapestry Home Brands (Pty) Ltd

  • Teljoy (Pty) Ltd

  • Trestle South Africa (Pty) Ltd

  • Verimark Holdings (Pty) Ltd

  • Weylandt's Furniture Cape Town (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8hkjbs

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


