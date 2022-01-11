South Africa Furniture, Appliances and White Goods Retail Market Report 2021 Featuring Major Players - JD Group, Shoprite, Lewis, Cash Converters, Cash Crusaders, Takealot

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail of Furniture, Appliances and White Goods in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on the retail of furniture, appliances and white goods in South Africa, and includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, sales, trade, developments and corporate actions.

There are profiles of 26 companies, including the major players JD Group, Shoprite and Lewis, which together account for just under half of industry revenue, second-hand retailers such as Cash Converters and Cash Crusaders and online retailers such as Takealot.

Despite losing weeks of trade as stores were closed during hard lockdown, retailer's sales of furniture, appliances and white goods declined by only 3.7% in 2020, at a slightly lower rate than total retail sales. Sales recovered strongly in the early months of 2021, but following the onset of the third wave of the pandemic, unrest in July and supply constraints, sales were slower in June, July and August.

The industry has benefitted from people establishing offices to work from home and increased spending on home furniture and appliances as people have had to spend more time at home.

Trends

An increasing number of furniture and appliance sales in the country are now concluded online. Sales of small home appliances like kettles, coffee makers, microwaves and vacuum cleaners, grew in 2020 as consumers stuck at home during lockdown bought new appliances.

In the constrained economic environment, sales are increasingly being driven by promotions. Credit sales continue to decline as a percentage of retail sales. Some retailers have increased their stock levels amid concerns over supply constraints.

Logistics

Most chains have centralised distribution and have implemented warehouse management technologies to cut costs and ensure little disruption to supply. Logistics and distribution is a major challenge for retailers that operate on the African continent and companies often need to make significant upfront investment in distribution centres. Most freight to Africa is transported on roads

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Supply Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. COVID-19

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Government and Sector Initiatives

5.4. Increase in Imports

5.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.6. Rising Input Costs

5.7. Labour

5.8. Cyclicality

5.9. Environmental Concerns

5.10. Logistics



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

Company Profiles

Botha en Barnard Meubelmakers CC

Cash Converters Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Cash Crusaders Franchising (Pty) Ltd

Clicks Group Ltd

Dynamic Bedding Retail (Pty) Ltd

Fair Discounters (Pty) Ltd

Forfive (Pty) Ltd

Foschini Retail Group (Pty) Ltd

Gumtree South Africa (Pty) Ltd

HomeChoice (Pty) Ltd

JD Group (Pty) Ltd

Lewis Group Ltd

Massmart Holdings Ltd

Mr Price Group Ltd

Nictus Ltd

Nungu Trading 478 (Pty) Ltd

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd

Pierre Cronje (Pty) Ltd

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Tafelberg Furniture Stores (Pty) Ltd

Takealot Online (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Tapestry Home Brands (Pty) Ltd

Teljoy (Pty) Ltd

Trestle South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Verimark Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Weylandt's Furniture Cape Town (Pty) Ltd

